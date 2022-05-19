Public Safety — May 2-8, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded to 457 calls from May 2-8, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 5

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 10

Orion Twp. man dies of natural causes

Sheriff’s deputies, STAR EMS paramedics and the Orion Township Fire Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Huntington at 3:12 p.m. May 3 for a 66-year-old Orion Township man who was unresponsive.

Life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. STAR EMS provided telemetry to McLaren Oakland where a doctor pronounced the man deceased.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play. The body was turned over to the medical examiner, authorities said.

Thieves steal three catalytic converters at one lot

A deputy was on patrol at 9 a.m. May 4 when a man flagged down the deputy near the 1700 block of Clarkston Road.

The 39-year-old Lake Orion man reported that his catalytic convertor was cut and stolen from his vehicle.

An investigation revealed two other vehicles in the parking lot had catalytic converters cut off and stolen.

Deputies identified the victims of the other two vehicles and photographed and processed the scene for evidence.

This incident is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Unit.

Pontiac man arrested on several warrants after near collision on Lapeer Road

A Pontiac man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants after allegedly nearly causing an accident on Lapeer Road near Greenshield Road at 12:27 a.m. May 6.

Deputies on patrol saw a vehicle almost crash with another vehicle and made a traffic stop. The driver, a 19-year-old Pontiac man, was unable to produce a valid driver’s license.

A computer LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) check revealed the driver had a suspended license and warrants for his arrest for larceny, assault and battery, failure to appear in court and traffic violations, an incident report stated.

Deputies arrested the man and turned him over to the White Lake Police Department on his warrants.

Orion Twp. man arrested for domestic assault

An Orion Township man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at 3:50 a.m. May 6.

Deputies went to the 2700 block of Fox Hollow after a 23-year-old Orion Township woman reported she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend when he struck her in the face.

Deputies interviewed both parties and observed redness to the victim’s face.

Based on statements made by both parties, and deputies’ observations, the 27-year-old man was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County jail for domestic assault.

Orion Twp. woman arrested for assaulting her father

An Orion Township woman was arrested and taken to jail for allegedly assaulting her father at 10:32 p.m. May 7.

Deputies went to the 1100 block of Elkhorn Lake after a 75-year-old man reported he was assaulted by his live-in 51-year-old daughter. The victim reported he was struck in the face approximately 10 times with a closed fist.

Based on statements made by both parties, and observations of the deputies, the daughter was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County jail for domestic assault.

Man arrested on warrant, deputies find suspected cocaine

A Lake Orion man was arrested on a felony warrant after a traffic stop on May 8.

Deputies made the stop at 1:16 a.m. on Lapeer Rd near Summer Street and determined the driver, 40, did not have a driver’s license with him.

Upon running a LEIN check, deputies learned the driver had a felony warrant. He was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

While enroute the deputy noticed that the man was behaving strangely, an incident report stated. At the jail deputies located a baggie of suspected cocaine on the man.

Man allegedly assaults his girlfriend after argument

Deputies went to the apartments on the 4900 block of Inter Park Dr. for a domestic assault at 6:24 a.m. May 8.

A 45-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by her 57-year-old boyfriend. The victim was allegedly struck in the face several times with a closed fist.

Based on statements made by both parties, and observations of the deputies, the Detroit man was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County jail for domestic assault.