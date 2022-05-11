Public Safety — May 11, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 399 calls from

April 25 – May 1, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 4

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 17

Crime doesn’t pay; neither does Kohl’s shoplifter

A Pontiac woman was arrested at 2:23 p.m. April 25 after allegedly trying to steal clothing from Kohl’s, 4872 Baldwin Rd.

An employee told deputies that a woman entered the store, walked to the clothing section, selected several items and placed them into a shopping cart.

The woman then went to the fitting rooms, where she concealed the items on her person, a police report stated.

Once she left the fitting rooms, she passed all points of purchase making no attempt to pay for the items and exited the store – where she was confronted by deputies.

She was arrested and “several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise” was returned to the store, the report stated.

She was charged with two counts of Retail Fraud 1st degree (felony) and one count of Theft Detection Device Removal- 2nd Offense, a felony.

Deputies nab would-be bandit

Sheriff’s deputies caught a fleeing suspect who allegedly tried to steal hundreds of dollars from an Orion Township business on April 28, an incident report stated.

Deputies went to Party City, 4846 Baldwin Rd., after getting a call about a retail fraud in progress. A white male was seen loading items into a garbage bag and then left the store without paying.

Deputies located the man at 4:15 p.m. fleeing the store and apprehended him without incident.

The man, a 40-year-old resident of Oak Park, had $216 worth of stolen merchandise. He had multiple retail fraud 1st degree convictions, and the charge of retail fraud 2nd was enhanced and the suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.

A warrant was authorized for Retail Fraud 1st degree. The man was arraigned and given a $5,000 10 percent cash bond, authorities said.

Cocaine found during traffic stop, Oxford woman arrested

While deputies were on patrol at 2:17 a.m. April 26, they saw a vehicle traveling northbound on Lapeer Road with a burnt-out headlight and stopped the vehicle.

The driver, a 43-year-old Oxford woman, did not have possession of her driver’s license and deputies discovered that she also had a warrant. She was arrested on the warrant.

While searching the vehicle, deputies discovered narcotics. The driver admitted to using crack earlier in the day.

The driver was safely transported to Oakland County Jail without incident.

Assault claim leads to warrant, drug arrests for two suspects

Two people were arrested at a Baldwin Road shopping center for outstanding warrants, although authorities were initially called for a possible domestic assault

Deputies went to the Baldwin Commons, 4872 Baldwin Rd., at 7:42 p.m. to investigate a domestic assault and talked to a 37-year-old Bruce Township man, allegedly one of the parties in the assault.

The man admitted that he was arguing with a 27-year-old Detroit resident. He also admitted to having a warrant. Deputies were able to confirm the information and arrested the man for the warrant.

Deputies later transported the man to Sterling Heights Police Department without incident.

While at the scene, deputies spoke with the other two people involved in the alleged assault. A woman admitted to having several warrants and was arrested.

While conducting a search, deputies located a lottery ticket that was folded. When they opened it, they noticed a white powdery substance. The woman told them it was heroin.

She was transported without incident

to Oakland County Jail for possession of heroin and her warrants.

Deputies determined that the domestic assault claim was unfounded.