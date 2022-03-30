Public Safety — March 30, 2022

The LOPD responded to

84 calls from March 21-27, 2022

Lake Orion police are looking at surveillance video and are investigating.

A local business reported to Lake Orion police at 8:11 pm. March 23 that a man went into the store and had stolen numerous bottles of liquor.

Suspect walks out of a village store with liquor bottles in hand

There were people who were injured in the accident and those individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment, a police incident report stated.

The man was lodged at the Oakland County Jail. Police are seeking charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, a 57-year-old Orion Township man, had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) content of .31. A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

Lake Orion Police responded to a traffic crash at S. Park Boulevard (M-24) south of S. Broadway Street for a three-vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. March 22.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 435 calls from

March 21-27, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Traffic Accidents: 7

Woman dies of natural causes

Sheriff’s deputies, STAR EMS and the Orion Township Fire Department were dispatched to the 2900 block of Walmsley at 1:41 a.m. March 21 for a 93-year-old woman who was unresponsive.

First responders tried life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. STAR EMS provided telemetry to McLaren Oakland where a doctor pronounced the woman deceased.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play, and the Oakland County Medical Examiner released the body to a local funeral home, an incident report stated.

Detectives have video of car break-in, several items were stolen

Deputies went to the 2400 block of Holland Street at 12:12 p.m. March 22 when a 57-year-old man reported that someone broke into his car.

The man told authorities that he parked his vehicle in the driveway on around 5 p.m. March 20, but when he returned to his vehicle on March 22 he noticed several items missing from the vehicle.

The man said that a dash camera, several gift cards, ear pods and a radar detector were stolen.

Deputies gathered all information and video, which has been turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Thieves ransack family’s home, steal several items

A family moving out of one home and into another had their old home ransacked and several items stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies went to Starling Hill Drive for a home invasion at 2:48 p.m. March 23 when a 30-year-old woman told deputies that the family were in the process of moving into a new residence and are not currently staying at the Starling Hill Drive home.

Around March 1, management contacted the family and informed them that there was a leak at the residence.

When the victim arrived, she met the repair people, who eventually fixed the leak.

On March 23, they returned to the residence and noticed that the lock was cut off the shed and several items had been stolen.

When they checked the home, they noticed that the front door had been damaged, and when they entered the residence, it had been ransacked and several more items had been stolen.

All information was turned over to detectives.

Man found dead of natural causes

A 67-year-old man has died from natural causes at his home on the 600 block of Birmingham Street.

Deputies were dispatched to the home at 12:13 a.m. March 23 after the man was found within the residence, obviously deceased. The man had health complications and there were no signs of foul play or trauma, an incident report stated.

Deputies contacted the Oakland County Medical Examiner, who released the body to a cremation service.

Woman’s car is stolen

A 70-year-old Orion Township woman had her car stolen from her home on the 1100 block of River Valley Drive.

Deputies went to the home at 8:23 a.m. March 26. The woman said her vehicle was parked in the driveway the day before, but when her grandson went to use the car for work that morning, he noticed that it had been stolen.

The woman said that one of the key fobs was left in the vehicle.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Oxford man’s credit card is stolen while he was working out

An Oxford man reportedly had his credit card stolen while working out at a gym in Lake Orion, and someone then used the card to make several purchases, a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man, 18, went to the Orion Township substation at 6:14 p.m. March 26 to report the theft.

On March 22, he went to Planet Fitness and placed all his personal belongings in a locker but did not lock it.

On March 25, the victim noticed that his credit card was missing. He checked his statement and noticed several charges on the card that he did not make.

The victim believes that the card was stolen while he was at Planet Fitness.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.