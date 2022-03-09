Public Safety — March 22, 2022

The LOPD responded to

99 calls from Feb. 28- March 6, 2022

There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the Jeep. The deer ran away from the accident, a police report stated.

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at 8:25 a.m. March 4 on M-24 and Church Street. A southbound gray Jeep Wrangler rear ended a white Ford F-150.

Police submitted a report to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office seeking charges against the suspect.

Lake Orion police investigated but were unable to find the boyfriend.

A woman went into the Lake Orion Police Department station at 10:50 a.m. March 1 to report that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend earlier that morning.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 409 calls from

Feb. 28 – March 6, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 10

Father arrested for assaulting son

Deputies went to the 1500 block of Nancy G Lane at 1:12 p.m. Feb. 28 for a domestic assault complaint when a 19-year-old man told police that he was assaulted while helping his father, a 51-year-old resident, with the water heater.

The two began arguing, then the father pushed his son onto the couch. When the son stood up, his father hit him in the face.

Deputies interviewed both parties and, based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, arrested the father for domestic assault.

The was safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Violence.

The man was arraigned by a magistrate at the 52nd/3rd District Court in Rochester Hills and given a $5,000 personal bond.

Thieves steal copper from new home

Police are looking for suspects who broke into a home under construction and stole copper wire.

A construction company employee told police that the construction crew was working on a home on the 4700 block of Glenora Drive on Feb. 28, finished up their work inside the new home for the day and went home.

When they returned on March 1, the employees noticed that all the copper wire had been removed from the walls inside the house.

The suspects are unknown at this time. All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Pontiac man flees after assaulting his girlfriend at a local motel

The sheriff’s office is looking for a Pontiac man who grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and slammed her head into a door during an argument on March 1.

The incident happened before 9:53 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn, 2755 Lapeer Rd. when a 36-year-old Pontiac woman went to visit her boyfriend, a 47-year-old Pontiac resident, to discuss their relationship.

The victim told police that they began to argue and the man demanded the woman’s phone and keys so she would not leave.

When she refused, he grabbed her by the throat, then grabbed her hair and slammed her head into the door hinge. The man then fled the room.

Deputies attempted to locate the suspect but were unable to do so.

All information was turned over to detectives.

Sheriff’s office investigates suspected case of child abuse

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected case of child abuse on a 1-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Detectives received a Law Enforcement Notification from Children’s Protective Services at 11:30 a.m. March 3 about the suspected child abuse, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

On March 2, the child had been admitted to Children’s Hospital in Detroit for severe injuries. Detectives went to the hospital and spoke with doctors and the mother, a 23-year-old resident.

Further investigation revealed that on Feb. 24, the mother’s boyfriend, a 34-year-old resident, had tripped and fallen while carrying the child to bed, causing an injury to the child’s leg.

The mother was aware of the injury but did not take the child for medical treatment.

On March 2, the mother’s boyfriend again watched over the child while the mother went to the store.

The boyfriend called the mother and said that the child had fallen and injured herself. The mother returned home to find the boyfriend performing CPR, authorities said..

They took the child to St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital by their personal vehicle.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Detroit, where she is listed in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation.

Thieves target vehicles in neighborhood off of Silverbell Road

It appears that thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles in Orion Township neighborhoods after at least three car break-ins last week off of Silverbell Road.

A 47-year-old HI Villa Drive resident called police at 7:47 a.m. March 4 to report that someone broke into his car.

He parked his vehicle in the driveway the day before and when he returned to his vehicle he noticed papers scattered inside the vehicle and the glove box was opened.

The man said that his wallet, a drill and a measuring device had been stolen. The vehicle was not damaged.

On the same day, a 58-year-old resident on the 300 block of Hi Hill Drive said he parked his car in the driveway the day before and on March 4 he noticed some tools and change had been stolen from his vehicle.

The same morning, a 16-year-old girl on the 3900 block of May Center noticed that someone had stolen her purse from her car.

The suspects are unknown. All information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that when leaving their vehicles outside for any extended amount of time to assure they lock the vehicle.

Even if the vehicle is locked, residents are encouraged to bring any valuables with them or at least place them out of view or secure in a trunk.

Often theft from vehicles is a target of opportunity; if the vehicle is locked suspects will pass it by for an easier target.

Drunk driver refuses breath test

An Orion Township man, 61, was arrested for drinking and driving at 12:42 a.m. March 5.

While on routine patrol, deputies made a traffic stop on Giddings and Waldon roads and could immediately smell intoxicants emitting from the driver, according to information from an incident report

It was also apparent that the man had urinated on himself, the report stated.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and attempted to administer a preliminary breath test, but the driver refused.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail. He was released in the morning.

Criminal charges are pending lab results.

Man arrested for weapons violation

While patrolling on Brown Road at 8:14 p.m. March 5, deputies stopped a vehicle for a moving violation and spoke with the driver, a 32-year-old Waterford man.

As deputies were speaking with the driver, he became evasive and began acting erratic. Deputies asked the driver if they could search the vehicle; the driver consented to the search.

The driver then told deputies that there was a gun in the vehicle, along with prescription drugs. The driver and a passenger were removed from the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies located the gun and suspected drugs. The driver was arrested for weapons violation and taken to Oakland County Jail without incident.

The passenger was released at the scene.

Deputies find suspected drugs, paraphernalia during traffic stop

While on patrol in the area S. Lapeer and Waldon roads at 12:11 a.m. March 6, deputies saw a vehicle traveling southbound on Lapeer Road with defective equipment.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and, while speaking with the driver, discovered his driver’s license was suspended.

Deputies asked the driver to exit the vehicle and asked if they could search the vehicle, to which he consented.

During the search of the vehicle, they located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. The 63-year-old Pontiac man was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Orion Twp. man assaults pregnant wife over a pair of pants

An Orion Township man was arrested for assaulting his pregnant wife after an argument that started over a pair of pants.

Deputies went to the 600 block of Berridge Circle for a domestic assault report at 2:40 a.m. March 6, An Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

A 37-year-old Orion Township woman, who is pregnant, told authorities that her 38-year-old husband became upset when she washed his pants, and they began to argue.

The altercation turned physical when the man allegedly started kicking his wife in the stomach several times. The man then came up behind the victim and grabbed her around the throat, police said.

Deputies interviewed both parties and, based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, arrested the man for domestic assault.

He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.