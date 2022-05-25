Public Safety — LOPD and OCSO — May 16-22, 2022

The LOPD responded to 113 calls from May 16-22, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Traffic Accidents: 2

When Jeeps collide

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash between two black Jeeps at 9:21 a.m. on May 17 at S. Broadway and Elizabeth streets.

One driver told police that they had stopped and were rear-ended by the other vehicle, while the other driver stated that the other vehicle stopped and backed up into their vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

Another crash on M-24

Police responded to a traffic crash on S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Park Island between a Ford Focus and a black Ford pickup truck at 5:16 p.m. on May 17.

According to the police report, both vehicles were traveling northbound on M-24 when the Focus came to a stop and was struck from behind by the pickup.

There were no injuries reported.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 406 calls from

May 16-22, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Traffic Accidents: 17

Dude, where’s my car?

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3300 block of Ash at 4:42 a.m. May 16 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

A 42-year-old resident said that at 9 p.m. the night before he parked his vehicle in the parking lot near the entrance to his apartment.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. the following day, he was leaving for work when he noticed that his vehicle was missing.

Detectives are investigating.

Building materials stolen over the weekend

Police went to the 1100 block of Decker Drive at 5:30 p.m. May 16 after a 44-year-old employee told deputies materials had been stolen from a construction site.

The man went to the house on May 14 to drop off materials. When he returned on May16 he noticed that the items he dropped off had been stolen.

There are no suspects at this time. Detectives will continue the investigation.

Four-wheeler missing from Red Roof Inn

On May 17 a 40-year-old Miami, Florida resident reported that it appears someone had stolen his four wheeler.

The man told deputies that he is an employee of AT&T and is currently staying at the Red Roof Inn while he is working in the area.

According to the police report, the man left for Miami at 5 p.m. May 5, saying he parked a trailer with a four-wheeler on it with the owner’s permission until he returned.

On May 17, he returned to check into his room and discovered that the four-wheeler and trailer were missing.

The investigation continues.

Beware of rental unit scams

A 67-year-old Orion Township man went to the Oakland County Sheriff’s substation on May 18 fto file a fraud report.

The man said he was looking for a rental unit when he started speaking with an individual about a particular property. After speaking for a while, they reached an agreement and the man agreed to send a deposit through Venmo and Zelle.

According to the report, after the deposit was sent, the suspect immediately stopped all communications with the victim.

Information was collected and turned over to detectives.

Orion Twp. woman dies of natural causes

Deputies, STAR EMS and Orion Township firefighters went to a home on the 4100 block of Gregory Road at 4:40 a.m. May 19 for a 91-year-old woman who had died.

STAR EMS provided telemetry to McLaren Oakland where a doctor pronounced the woman deceased.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play, police said, and the body was released to the funeral home.

Construction tools go missing

Deputies went to the 4200 block of New Castle Drive May 19 when a 28-year-old Davidson resident told deputies he and co-workers were doing construction on the property and their tools were missing.

On May 18, the workers left early that day due to the weather. According to the incident report, they placed all their tools in a shed and secured it.

At approximately 7 a.m. the next day, the man noticed that the trailer had been broken into and most of the tools had been stolen.

All information was turned over to detectives.

Court ordered trip to Common Ground for Orion Twp. man

On May 21 at 12:33 a.m., Oakland County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to Sparrow Hill Drive for a 34-year-old man who had a court order committal.

Deputies arrived and located the man, took him into custody and safely transported him to Common Ground for mental health treatment.

Orion Twp. woman taken to Common Ground for treatment

Deputies went to a home on Bald Mountain Road at 4:40 p.m. May 20 for a court ordered committal.

Deputies took a woman into custody and safely transported her to Common Ground for mental health treatment.

Suspect walks right out of Kohl’s with stolen items

Deputies went Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 5:56 p.m. May 21 at 5:56 p.m. after a suspect stole several items from the store.

An employee told deputies that a man walked around the store, selecting several items, then passed all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items, and exited the store.

According to the police report, the suspect then got into an older model white SUV and left the area.

All information collected and turned over to detectives.