Public Safety — June 3, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 427 calls from May 25-31, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 13

Detectives locate missing teen

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Park Meadow at 1:04 a.m. May 26 regarding a missing, endangered 17-year-old boy.

The teen’s mother reported that her son has a drug problem and mental health issues. She was able to get her son help and was getting ready to take him to a facility for treatment.

She entered her son’s bedroom and explained what was going on. She left the room and when she returned her son jumped out the window. The teen had reportedly made statements that he wanted to harm himself.

K-9 units assisted in the search. Deputies entered the teen into the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN).

Detectives later located the missing teen.

Thieves didn’t find what they wanted

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Cole Road for a Home Invasion Report at 7:58 a.m. May 26 after a 52-year-old resident reported an unknown suspect(s) broke into the garage and went through the glove box in his work vehicle.

The homeowner reported nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle or the garage. Deputies arrived and found no signs of forced entry.

Deputies interviewed numerous neighbors and are compiling security camera footage from the area. An evidence technician was called and processed the scene for evidence. The incident is under investigation.

What happened to the dog?

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Stratford Lane at 7:43 p.m. May 26 for a neighbor trouble complaint.

Deputies secured the scene and spoke with the 50-year-old resident who said that his neighbor’s 29-year-old son was walking his dog and appeared to be abusing the dog. He took pictures of the acts.

The 63-year-old neighbor – and father of the 29-year-old – went to the man’s front door to confront him about taking pictures then he pushed the man off his porch.

Both subject’s sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. The investigation determined the 63-year-old was in fact the aggressor in the matter and he was cited for Disorderly Person and provided a court date.

Penance due for these vandals

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Lapeer Rd (St. Joseph Catholic Church) at 12:55 p.m. May 27 for a Malicious Destruction of Property report.

The manager reported the sign in front of the church was damaged and that the church itself sustained damage. The manager reported the damage occurred sometime between 1-8 p.m. May 250.

Deputies photographed the damage. This incident is under investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies use K-9 unit, take suspect into custody after search

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Waldon Road at 11:40 p.m. May 31 on the report of a domestic assault in-progress.

The caller advised the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center that they could see the neighbors arguing.

The male involved in the incident allegedly “half-grabbed the female and appeared to be pushing his way into the home” according to an incident report.

Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who said that the suspect fled the area prior to their arrival.

The woman told deputies her ex-boyfriend was intoxicated and grabbed her arm tightly and pushed against her chest with his other hand, leaving a bruise.

Deputies then saw the suspect’s vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed as it pulled back into the victim’s driveway. The man, 38, got out of the vehicle and ran toward the backyard of the residence.

Deputies searched the immediate area for the suspect and requested a K-9 Unit to assist with the search. A short time into the search, a deputy saw the suspect laying under a vehicle in the 2700 block of Gorlad Street.

The deputy ordered the suspect to come out from under the vehicle, and after doing so, the suspect again fled. Deputies then located the suspect laying down in the bed of another truck. The K-9 Unit deputies ordered the suspect to show his hands and come out of the truck. The suspect refused multiple commands to exit the truck bed and failed to comply, forcing deputies to physically remove him from the truck bed.

The man began to actively resist deputies efforts to secure him in handcuffs, at which point the K-9 bit the suspect.

Deputies were then able to handcuff the Orion man and take him into custody.

They determined the suspect was obviously under the influence of intoxicants and also discovered the man was currently wanted on an outstanding warrant for Domestic Assault out of the 52-3rd District Court and has prior conviction for Operating while Intoxicated and Domestic violence.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Deputies collected evidence and secured firearms the man was attempting to get.

The suspect remains in custody pending new criminal charges, along with a violation of his probation and conditional release orders.