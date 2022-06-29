Public Safety — June 29, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 446 calls from

June 13-19, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 13

Trailer is stolen while man was on vacation

A 53-year-old Orion Township resident walked into the Orion Township Substation at 1:59 p.m. June 13 to report that someone had stolen a trailer from his property.

The man said he left to go up north on May 30 and the trailer was parked next to his home.

Upon returning on June 10, he noticed that the trailer and some tools had been stolen.

Authorities do not have any suspects yet, but all information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Family argument ends with one sister assaulting the other

Deputies went to the 700 block of Pine Tree at 5:11 p.m. June 13 when a 61-year Orion Township woman said her sister assaulted her.

The woman said she started to argue with her sister, a 58-year-old Pontiac resident, when her sister stood up and walked over to her and punched her in the face, and then left the residence.

Deputies attempted to locate the suspect but did not find her.

All information was collected and turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Drunk driver was more than twice the legal limit

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Clarkston and Baldwin roads at 7:18 p.m. June 23 for a driver possibly having a medical issue.

Upon arrival, deputies located and stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, a 21-year-old resident of White Lake.

The driver had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath. The driver submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test with the results being .210 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The driver was arrested, a blood draw was administered at the hospital.

He was subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).

Thieves continue to target catalytic converters

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Engelwood Drive at 10:44 a.m. June 14 for a larceny report from a local business.

An employee said that between June 10 and June 13, unknown persons had stolen a catalytic convertor from their company vehicle.

Deputies processed the scene for evidence.

This incident is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Unit.

Tenant steals property after being evicted

Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Indianwood Road for a breaking and entering report at 2:47 p.m. June 17.

A 62-year-old man who lives at the home said that a former tenant had entered the residence after being evicted and stole property.

Detectives will be following up the investigation.

Drunk driver crashes into residence, fights with deputies

A Detroit man was arrested after drinking and driving and crashing his car into a home on the 40 block of Bluebird Hill, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 6:18 p.m. June 17. Deputies located the driver of the vehicle who appeared to be intoxicated.

The 54-year-old driver had trouble maintaining consciousness and when he awoke, he became aggressive towards deputies and paramedics, an incident report stated.

The Orion Township Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital and deputies obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

The man was released at the hospital. Criminal charges are pending lab results.

Man arrested for assaulting his girlfriend

Deputies went to the 1000 block of Bayfield for a domestic violence complaint at 5:53 a.m. June 13.

A 33-year-old woman told deputies that her 33-year-old boyfriend physically assaulted her and threw her to the ground.

Deputies saw abrasions on the victim’s elbows and forearms.

The boyfriend was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The suspect was arraigned on the charge of Domestic Violence, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.