Public Safety — June 24, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 457 calls from June 8-14, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 6

• Accidents: 14

Man finds funny money

Deputies met with a man at 12:53 p.m. June 8 at the Orion Township substation regarding counterfeit money.

The Orion Township resident was walking through a parking lot when he noticed two $100 bills lying on the ground. After picking them up he noticed that they were counterfeit, so he turned them over to deputies.

Deputies seized the money and placed it into evidence. There are no suspects, but the investigation continues.

Keeping woman’s car windows dirty

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fisherman’s Cove at 2:04 p.m. June 9 for a Malicious Destruction of Property to a vehicle report.

A 32- year-old Orion Township resident reported that she went to her vehicle at approximately 2 p.m. and noticed her driver side windshield wiper had been broken off and the other one was bent. When she went to the rear of her vehicle, she noticed that the rear wiper was also broken off of the vehicle.

Deputies checked the area for the suspects. All evidence and photographs were collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation. It is believed the damage was intentional, but authorities have not identified any suspects.

Oxford man is in serious condition after his motorcycle hits a sign

Deputies responded to a traffic crash that occurred on Indianwood Road just east of Fernhurst Drive involving a motorcyclist that struck a road sign.

Deputies determined that an Oxford Township man, 25, was driving a 2007 Harley Davison Motorcycle westbound on Indianwood Road. He drove off the road and onto the shoulder striking a sign.

The accident happened around 9:22 p.m. June 9.

The man was not wearing a helmet. There were no passengers on the motorcycle.

Deputies detected alcohol at the scene. Speed is also believed to be a factor in the crash.

Due to severe life-threatening injuries to the man, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit was requested to assist with the investigation.

The man was transported by Star EMS Paramedics to McLaren Oakland Hospital – Pontiac for his injuries, where he remains in serious condition.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for his blood and the Crash Reconstruction Unit investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation.

Who won the argument?

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 10:10 p.m. June 9 in the 100 block of Eagle Vista for a domestic assault report.

A man, 50, was arguing with his girlfriend, 48, and the situation turned physical when she punched him in the face. The woman then left the residence and started walking down the road, where deputies located her.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the injuries, the suspect was placed under arrest for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor review.

Deputies obtained a warrant authorized and signed by 52-3 District Court Magistrate Holt for the offense of domestic assault.

Family finds woman after suicide

Deputies and detectives responded to a 911 call at 9:44 a.m. June 10 in the 2000 block of Kline Court on the report of a subject found by family members obviously deceased.

Upon arrival, deputies met family members and observed the victim who was obviously deceased. The family members of the victim came over to the residence to check on her after they were unable to contact her for the past two days and the phone app Family 360 indicated her phone had not moved.

Detectives determined the deceased had last been seen alive on June 6 at a family function and a handwritten suicide note was left for family members. There were no signs of foul play or forced entry and the victim has a history of depression and treatment scheduled.

Time to get a new girlfriend

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 10:13 a.m. June 11 in the 700 block of Heights Road for a domestic assault.

A 21-year-old female was arguing with her 25-year-old boyfriend when she bit his ear and then started scratching and punching him.

The boyfriend left the residence and drove to a local business, where deputies found him and had him return to the home, and all parties involved were interviewed.

Based upon the victim’s statements and evidence, the female suspect was placed under arrest for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

Woman assaults husband, his friend

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:06 a.m. June 14 in the 900 block of Long Lake Blvd. for an unlawful entry assault and battery and domestic assault.

A 27-year-old man was in his kitchen speaking with his friend, a 40-year old man, when his friend’s wife, also 40, entered the home without permission and punched the 27-year-old in the nose.

Her husband then defended himself. Based upon both victims’ statements and evidence, the woman was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault Home Invasion and Assault and Battery and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant on the charge of Unlawful Entry, Assault & Battery and Domestic Violation. The woman was arraigned at the 52nd/3rd District Court.

Beware of jewelry sales scam

Deputies were dispatched at 2:34 p.m. June 13 to Menards on Brown Road for an unarmed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim, who said that he was flagged over by a male suspect who he believed was having car trouble.

When the victim stopped, he was approached by a woman who tried to sell him jewelry. The woman removed a necklace from his neck in order to place another one on him. Once she removed his necklace, the unknown female ran and jumped into a vehicle described as a burgundy colored Jeep, which sped off out of the parking lot.

The victim was upset, but not injured. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the suspects. The investigation continues as deputies attempt to get video from the business.

Intoxicated man trespasses, gets hostile with police

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Vernita Drive at 3:01 p.m. June 14 when an intoxicated man returned to his friends’ home; however, the man was not welcome at the home due to his erratic behavior.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the man, 33, who was highly intoxicated and was arguing with the residents. Deputies learned the man had been dropped off after he was arguing with other family members in Addison Township earlier in the day.

Deputies explained if he would just leave the scene, everything would be fine, and if he stayed, he would be trespassing. It appeared the man had calmed down and he walked away around the corner, but then returned just as deputies were pulling away. The man started screaming at deputies and again refused to leave.

At this time, deputies placed the suspect under arrest for disorderly conduct. He then started kicking toward deputies prior to being placed in the patrol vehicle. While in the patrol unit, the man started kicking the door repeatedly causing damage to the door frame.

Due to the suspect’s erratic behavior, deputies requested the Orion Township Fire Department to medically check the man out.

The man then advised that he wasn’t feeling very well, and was transported to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac. He was checked by doctors and was cleared and then transported to Oakland County Jail for detox and pending charges.