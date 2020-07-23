Public Safety — July 22, 2020

The LOPD responded to

105 calls from July 13-19, 2020

Police determined that a 51-year-old Lake Orion man was allegedly threatening his neighbor. He was arrested and given a notice to appear in court.

Lake Orion police were dispatched to a residence on South Broadway Street at 10:06 p.m. July 17 to investigate a fight between neighbors.

Not the kind of neighbor Mister Rogers wants in his neighborhood

A Lake Orion police investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle was not at fault in the incident.

A bicyclist was riding at a high rate of speed on the sidewalk and rode up behind a turning vehicle, striking the automobile. The bicyclist had minor injuries and refused transportation to the hospital.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. July 15, according to police reports.

A bicyclist is a little shaken but okay after crashing into a car at the Broadway Street and Converse Court intersection last Wednesday.

Police are investigating the malicious destruction of property crime.

Lake Orion police were dispatched to the Atwater Commons townshouses at 8:05 p.m. July 14 after a resident reported someone had shot out the windows of a vehicle with what appears to be a BB gun.

Excerpts from the Lake Orion Police Department reports and incidents from the previous week, Monday-Sunday, July 13-19.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 444 calls from July 13-19, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 11

Repeat offender Kleptomaniac will get her day in court

A woman who just can’t seem to keep her hands off items that don’t belong to her may soon have some time to contemplate her life choices.

Deputies responded to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., for a retail fraud at 2:02 p.m. July 13 when employees reported that a female suspect went in and out of Menards several times, concealing merchandise and passing all points of purchase without paying.

The suspect placed the stolen merchandise in her vehicle.

Deputies located the suspect in the parking lot and blocked the vehicle from leaving. Deputies identified the suspect as a 30-year-old resident of Gregory, MI, and were able to recover $344.95 worth of stolen merchandise.

A computer LEIN check revealed the woman had prior felony retail frauds, and she was currently on federal probation, thus enhancing her crime to a felony retail fraud.

The suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail for Felony Retail Fraud.

The Oakland County Prosecutors Office issued charges for felony Retail Fraud-1st Degree.

The woman was arraigned at the 52/3 District Court and given a $5,000 cash bond.

Highly intoxicated man causes public disturbance with conduct

Deputies responded to Baldwin and Gingell roads shortly after noon on July 14 after multiple 911 calls came in about a man stumbling in the roadway, causing a public safety hazard.

Deputies located the man on Gingell. He was bent over and partially exposing his buttock and deputies were able to move the man off the roadway to a safe area.

Upon assessing the man, deputies were able to determine he was highly intoxicated on Opioid drugs. Orion Township firefighter/EMTs came to the scene but the man refused medical treatment.

Deputies identified the man as a 31-year-old Clinton Township resident, who admitted he took oxycodone and morphine, and were able to contact a family member and arrange for the man’s safe pickup.

The man was cited for disorderly conduct for being severely intoxicated in public and causing a safety hazard and released to his father.

People should beware of identity thieves during uncertain times

An Orion Township resident walked into the Orion Township Substation at 11:57 a.m. July 16 to report an Identity Theft incident.

The man stated that his employer contacted him to report that someone filed for unemployment benefits under his name. The man said that he never filed for unemployment and is currently employed.

He was given an identity theft package and information on how to alert his credit agencies. There are no suspect(s) at this time and the investigation continues.

Flint man arrested, taken to jail on an outstanding warrant

An Orion Township deputy was dispatched to meet the Michigan State Police for a warrant pick up at 9:16 p.m. July 17.

State police had a 22-year-old man, a resident of Flint, with a 6th Circuit Probation Violation.

The Orion Township deputy met with a state trooper, took custody of the arrestee and then transported the man to the Oakland County Jail on his outstanding warrant.

Driver losses control and is thrown from motorcycle

An Oxford man is in stable condition after being thrown more than 30 feet after losing control of his motorcycle.

Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Beardon Road for a motorcycle that hit a berm and the operator of the motorcycle was unresponsive.

The accident occurred about 5:48 p.m. July 18.

When deputies arrived, they saw that the motorcycle driver, a 28-year-old Oxford man, had been ejected 30-40 feet from where the motorcycle came to rest.

He was unresponsive but breathing, according to police reports. Orion Township firefighters responded and transported the man to a nearby hospital.

The investigation revealed that there were no other vehicles involved and the driver lost control around a corner, hit a large rock and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Due to the condition of the driver at the time of deputies’ arrival, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction deputy was contacted to and responded to the scene to investigate and take photographs of the area.

A neighbor’s Ring camera recorded the accident and authorities were able to get a copy.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the accident.

An expensive lesson: lock your car doors, people

Deputies respond to the 700 block of Merritt Drive on a larceny from an automobile report at 9:59 a.m. July 19.

A 41-year-old Orion Township man, told deputies that approximately $400 in cash and some company checks were taken from his work truck. The vehicle was parked unlocked in his driveway.

There were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle and no damage.

Deputies searched the area for any video or evidence related to the crime, but did not find anything. Detectives are continuing the investigation.