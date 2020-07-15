Public Safety — July 15, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 444 calls from July 6-12, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 11

Investigators looking for person of interest in theft of packages case

Authorities want to interview a person of interest regarding the theft of packages stolen from the front porch of an Oakland Street home.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Oakland Street at 5:08 p.m. July 10 after a resident reported two packages stolen from the front porch sometime between 6-8 p.m. on July 9.

The woman reported that she left her home with her husband at around 5:30 p.m.

A neighbor reported seeing both packages at 6 p.m.

The woman returned home at 8 p.m. and both packages were gone from the porch.

Investigators obtained a picture of a person of interest in the area at the time of the incident.

Hey dad, can I borrow your car?

An Orion Township homeowner is probably wondering how a Houdini pulled off a theft in the middle of the night.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Marie Drive at 5:57 a.m. July 6 for a larceny complaint after a 48-year-old man reported he parked his vehicle in his driveway on July 5, and the next morning he discovered his vehicle was missing all four tires and was sitting on red paver bricks.

All evidence and photographs were collected and turned over to the Auto Theft unit to continue the investigation.

I spy with my little eye…Oh, my! Don’t look this way, kids

Drivers on M-24 got an extra little unexpected peek at the scenery last Thursday.

Deputies received a call at 5:04 p.m. July 9 to respond to the area of Lapeer and Clarkston roads regarding a man exposing himself to passing motorists and acting unusual.

Deputies located the man and after interviewing him, determined he was a missing disabled person from Oak Park.

An investigation revealed that that the 59-year-old had a mental condition and wasn’t taking his prescribed medications, or able to take care of his basic needs.

Deputies cared for the man and then transported him to Common Ground for further care without incident.

Man cannot escape court warrant

Deputies went to a home on the 2300 block of Browning at 8:41 p.m. July 9 on a tip that a 23-year-old man at that residence had a 6th Circuit Friend of the Court warrant for his arrest and he was refusing the court order.

The man came to the door and deputies confirmed the man’s identity and confirmed the warrant was valid.

The man was lodged at the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Detectives looking for man who assaulted his girlfriend

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Sunrise Circle at 10:30 a.m. July 10 for a domestic assault report.

A 27-year-old woman reported that her 29-year-old boyfriend assaulted her, adding he was under the influence of drugs and he became upset when she would not help provide more drugs.

He allegedly became enraged and began to throw things, then grabbed her and began to push and choke her, she told authorities.

The woman called the suspect’s mother, who went to the home and to get the suspect. Deputies took the victim’s written statement and photographed her suspected injures.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect for a statement and detectives are continuing the investigation.