Public Safety — Jan. 20, 2021

The LOPD responded to

107 calls from Jan. 11-17, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 2

Woman gets a court date for driving on a suspended license

Lake Orion police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 11:46 p.m. Jan. 11 at M-24 and Flint Street and discovered the 27-year-old Detroit woman behind the wheel had her driver’s license suspended.

The woman was arrested and given a court date.

Detroit woman arrested in LO on an outstanding warrant

A 27-year-old Detroit woman was arrested when Lake Orion police made a traffic stop at 2:10 a.m. Jan. 12.

The woman had a misdemeanor warrant out of the 18th District Court in Westland.

A cash bond was accepted and the woman was released after being given a date to appear in court.

Beware of possible online ID theft

Lake Orion police are investigating after a Barron Drive resident filed an identity theft report at 12:26 p.m. Jan. 18.

The resident told police the identity theft occurred over the internet.

Lake Orion man with a warrant gets arrested, gets a court date

The Westland Police Department notified the Lake Orion Police Department at 1:08 p.m. Jan. 16 that they had in custody a 67-year-old Lake Orion man with a misdemeanor warrant out of Lake Orion.

The man was given court appearance information and released.

LO Police arrest drunk driver

Lake Orion police arrested a 28-year-old Redford Township woman at 1:16 a.m. Jan. 16 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The woman’s vehicle was spotted near M-24 and South Broadway Street.

The woman had a blood alcohol content of .11. A BAC of .08 or higher is considered legally drunk in Michigan.