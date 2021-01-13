Public Safety — Jan. 13, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 382 calls from Jan. 4-10, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 15

Thieves target construction vehicles

Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Bald Mountain Road at 9:49 a.m. Jan. 4 for a larceny complaint.

The manager of Ajax Paving Company said that on Dec. 18, construction work was halted due to the holiday season.

When he returned to the site on Jan. 4, he noticed fresh footprints in the snow going up to several vehicles. Upon inspecting the vehicles, he noticed that the locks had been cut off the doors.

It’s unknown what items may have been stolen and the suspects are unknown at this time.

All information and evidence collected were turned over to the detective bureau.

Orion Twp. man found safe after deputies conduct extensive search

An Orion Twp. man is safe and being evaluated after a search that involved multiple units from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Cole Road at 1:24 p.m. on Jan. 6 for a report of a missing man who may be suicidal.

The man’s wife told authorities that she left their home for a short time and returned to discover that her husband was gone. She also found a note with comments indicating her husband may harm himself.

Deputies, an OCSO K9 Unit, the Aviation Unit and a Drone Unit responded to the scene and began a search.

An off-duty sheriff’s dispatcher who noticed the helicopter located the missing man walking on a trail in the Orion Oaks Park.

Deputies contacted the man, who was cooperative but had been avoiding deputies and the search in the park.

The man was transported by paramedics from the Orion Twp. Fire Dept. to Troy Beaumont Hospital for a health evaluation after he was in the freezing weather for hours.

Family is safe after truck, garage catch fire in the early morning hours

A family is safe but a truck and their garage were damaged during a fire on Thursday.

Deputies and the Orion Twp. Fire Dept. responded to a 911 call at 2 a.m. Jan. 7 on the1500 block of Tipton for a structure fire and located all the residents, who were outside of the home.

An investigation revealed the homeowner had plugged in the diesel engine to his pickup truck and went inside and went to bed.

The homeowner was awoken and found his vehicle and garage on fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Orion Twp. woman gets scammed by eBay purchaser

A 43-year-old Orion Twp. resident went to the Orion Twp. substation to file a fraud complaint after someone scammed her out of a cell phone.

Deputies met with the woman at 2:51 p.m. Jan. 10 and were informed that the woman sold a cell phone on eBay to an unknown buyer.

The buyer then contacted the woman after receiving the phone and told her that they were returning the phone and requested their money back.

The victim refunded the money prior to verifying the property was indeed returned – she received an empty box in the mail.

The suspect is unknown, and the transactions are not traceable.

Man threatens his father, fires a shotgun into basement ceiling

A drunken man went to jail after threatening his father and discharging a shotgun into the basement ceiling of their home.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on the 3400 block of Gregory Road for an intoxicated 40-year-old man creating a disturbance.

Deputies arrived, located all parties involve and made the scene safe.

They learned the man came home drunk and began arguing with his 65-year-old father. The son then reportedly stated that everyone was going to get hurt.

He exited the room and went into the basement and a short time later the son fired a shotgun into the ceiling of the basement.

The father immediately went into the basement and took the shotgun from his son by force to make his home safe.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the suspect was arrested for domestic assault and reckless discharge of a firearm while intoxicated.

He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.