Public Safety — Jan. 11, 2023

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 304 calls from

Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 1,2023

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 17

Lake Orion man suspected of driking and driving arrested after becoming ‘aggressive’ with deputies

A man who was allegedly drinking and driving, drove his vehicle into a ditch and then became belligerent with deputies was arrested and taken to jail on Dec. 29.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lapeer and Silverbell roads around 11:46 p.m. after getting a call that a vehicle drove into the ditch.

Deputies located a 45-year-old Lake Orion man walking along the side of Lapeer Road and confirmed that the vehicle in the ditch was registered to the man.

The man was “obviously intoxicated and uncooperative with deputies,” according to an incident report.

He then began to get “aggressive” with deputies and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The man was issued a citation and taken to the Oakland County Jail where he was released in the morning.

Woman’s Christmas gifts stolen from her mail

An Orion Township woman had Christmas gifts stolen from her mail.

Deputies went to a home on the 3500 block of Hilure Drive on Dec. 30 after a 32-year-old woman said that her in-laws had sent her a Christmas card containing several Target gift cards and cash.

When the card arrived on Dec. 29, she noticed that it had been opened and the cash, along with the gift cards, had been stolen.

When she contacted Target, she confirmed that the gift cards were used at the Target on Brown Road in Auburn Hills.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Argument about rent results in victim being bitten

Deputies went to a residence on Bluebird Hill Drive for a domestic assault at 4:52 a.m. on Dec. 31 after a 33-year-old Orion Township man said that he got into an argument with his 33-year-old male roommate about money and rent.

The victim stated that his roommate swung at him and then pushed his body into the victim. They fell to the floor and continued to wrestle until the suspect bit the victim’s arm.

Based on the statements and physical evidence at the scene, the 33-year-old man was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Violence.

A warrant was issued, the suspect was arraigned and given a $6,000 10 percent cash bond.

Auburn Hills man arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a friend at New Year’s party

An Auburn Hills man was arrested for felonious assault after allegedly pulling a gun on his friend on New Year’s Day.

Deputies went to a home on the 3400 block of Leewood at 1:08 a.m. Jan. 1 for a domestic assault.

A 25-year-old Auburn Hills man told deputies that he was at a party and wanted to leave.

The homeowner told him that he was not going to drive and offered to let him stay.

The victim stated that he did not want to stay, and he wanted to leave.

The victim said that his friend asked him to step outside for a minute. Once outside his friend, a 25-year-old Auburn Hills man, pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed at the victim’s face.

Deputies spoke with the suspect but were not able to locate the firearm.

In an update to the story, the victim was reinterviewed by detectives and declined to pursue charges on this incident. The case was closed.

Man who allegedly assaulted his wife will not be charged

An Orion Township man who allegedly slammed his wife’s face into a glass door will not be charged, according to an incident report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

A 34-year-old Orion Township woman called law enforcement the morning of Jan. 1 to report that she had been assaulted by her husband.

The woman told deputies who went to the home that after waking up she started to argue with her 41-year-old husband.

The woman said that she “wanted to get away from him” so she grabbed her coffee and went onto the front porch and slammed the door shut.

While on the front porch, her husband came out and grabbed her around the throat and slammed her to the floor.

The suspect then grabbed the woman by the back of the neck and slammed her face into the glass door.

Based on the statements and physical evidence at the scene, the man was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to authorize a complaint for domestic violence.

Thieves steal parts off business vehicle

Thieves stole the catalytic converter off a work truck at Lake Orion Plumbing Heating & Cooling, 40 Engelwood Dr, sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

The owner told deputies on Dec. 27 that he parked a vehicle on Dec. 21 and it was running normally but on Dec. 22 he noticed that it did not sound right.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, he noticed that the catalytic converter had been cut from the vehicle. Detectives are continuing the investigation.