Public Safety — Feb. 9, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 279 calls from

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 17

Posh bandits steal clothes, makeup

Deputies are looking for two women who stole makeup and clothing from a local retail store on Wednesday.

Deputies went to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., for a retail fraud at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 1 after an employee said that he heard security alarms going off and noticed two women running out of the store while pushing shopping carts.

The employee reported that the two women had entered the store, got shopping carts and proceeded to the Sephora area, where they selected several items and placed them into the carts.

They then went to the Nike area and selected several pieces of clothing and placed the merchandise into the carts.

Both women headed toward the exit, passing all points of purchase without attempting to pay for the items, and exited the store.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Customer, manager spar over spare change, treatment at sandwich shop

An Orion Township man did not like the service he received at a local sandwich shop – especially when the shop manager shut a door on the customer.

Deputies responded to Subway, 3073 Baldwin Rd., for an assault complaint at 4:47 p.m. Feb. 1 after a 60-year-old Orion Township customer said that he made a food purchase and the cashier gave him five dollars in coins instead of bills.

The man confronted the cashier, who did not respond. This made the customer angry, an incident report stated.

The manager, a 25-year-old Orion Township resident, came over and told the man to calm down. They started to argue.

The manager then told him to leave the business.

As the customer was exiting the business, the manager shut the door, which struck the victim.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Thief allegedly tries to resell stolen merchandise – to police

A thief tried to sell his stolen merchandise to undercover officers, according to a police report.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies went to Home Depot, 2600 S. Lapeer Rd., at 7:42 p.m. Feb. 1 for a retail fraud.

An employee told deputies that a suspect, a 40-year-old Walled Lake resident, entered the store on Jan. 27, selected several items, placed them into a cart and exited the store making no attempt to pay for the items.

The employee further stated that the suspect attempted to sell the items to undercover officers.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Pet water bowl heater suspected as cause of house fire in Orion Twp.

No one was injured in a fire at an Orion Township home on Feb. 4 that appears to have been started by an outside pet heater, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department went to the 600 block of Renfrew for a home on fire and, when they arrived, saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and confirmed no one was in the home.

The preliminary investigation by the fire department determined that the fire was caused by a pet water bowl heater on the front porch, an incident report stated.