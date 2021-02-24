Public Safety — Feb. 24, 2021

The LOPD responded to

85 calls from Feb. 15-21, 2021

The man was advised to contact the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Lapeer police officers contacted Lake Orion police at 6:59 p.m. Feb. 21 when they picked up a 43-year-old Lapeer man who had an outstanding warrant against him out of Lake Orion.

Lapeer man advised to call the court about outstanding Lake Orion warrant

She was arrested and given a date to appear in the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Lake Orion police stopped a 59-year-old Lake Orion woman for speeding at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 19 and discovered that the woman had her driving privileges suspended.

The woman failed to stop at the scene of the accident and identify herself. Police caught the woman and issued her a citation.

A 23-year-old Lake Orion woman was involved in a private property traffic crash at a local business on N. Broadway Street around 7:40 p.m. Feb. 18.

Woman causes property damage a t a business, then drives off

The 42-year-old Lake Orion man began resisting the officers who were trying to help him. Police contacted Orion Township firefighter/EMTs, who transported the man to the hospital.

Lake Orion police were notified at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 18 that a man was lying in the snow behind the dumpster of a business on S. Broadway Street.

An “extremely intoxicated” man did not want help from police officers and ended up being given a citation for resisting and obstructing police, a police report stated.

An unknown vehicle struck the driver’s side mirror of a legally parked vehicle, causing damage, and then fled.

Lake Orion police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred about 3:49 p.m. Feb. 17 in front of a business on S. Broadway Street.

A northbound vehicle was driving in the center turn lane, passing cars. The driver responsible for the crash was issued a citation.

The accident happened on S. Broadway Street near Converse Court when one vehicle was trying to pull into the center turn lane to make a left-hand turn.

A traffic crash at 3:47 p.m. Feb. 17 resulted in injuries to the vehicle occupants, according to a police report.

Don’t try to pass other vehicles in the left turn lane

One driver did not see the other vehicle and the vehicles collided. There were no injuries reported, and the driver at fault was issued a citation.

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic accident just before midnight on Feb. 17 at N. Broadway and Shadbolt streets.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 396 calls from Feb. 15-21, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 6

• Traffic Accidents: 15

Family argument turns violent with punching, firearms and threats

A 36-year-old man was arguing with his 70-year-old father when he armed himself with a firearm and began making threats.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 7:46 p.m. Feb. 15 on the 500 block of Fernhurst for a domestic assault in-progress involving a firearm.

Upon arrival, deputies located all parties involved and made the scene safe by securing all the firearms.

The incident reportedly began when the son started walking through the home threatening to shoot his parents, and then himself. The father went to his room and locked the door.

The son kicked in the bedroom door and punched his father in the face. The victim then hit his son back and then exited the house.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the son was arrested for Domestic Assault and transported to McLaren Hospital for treatment, and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The man was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery, along with Malicious Destruction of Property and was placed on a GPS tether.

He was ordered not to have contact with his parents as part of his bond conditions upon being released from jail.

Man gets help, health evaluation

A man who was experiencing a “crisis” event is getting the help he needs after deputies received a call at 8:57 p.m. Feb. 15 to go to the 2800 block of Scenic Court for a welfare check.

Deputies located the 52-year-old man and determined that he needed a health evaluation. He was transported to McLaren Hospital by Orion Twp. firefighters without incident.

Woman assaults her boyfriend and demands he get her more drugs

An Orion Township woman is in jail after assaulting her boyfriend and demanding more drugs.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 4:47 a.m. Feb. 17 on the 700 block of Brown Road for a domestic assault.

A 42-year-old woman woke her 31-year-old boyfriend up by yelling at him because he did not have a job.

She then reportedly grabbed him, pulled him out of the bed onto the floor, and started demanding more drugs because she was out. The victim got up off the floor and left the bedroom

Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the woman was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.

Pontiac man tries to return stolen merchandise to Menards

Detectives are investigating a 52-year-old Pontiac resident who tried returning stolen tools.

Deputies went to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 17 and learned from a store manager that on Feb. 15, a man entered the store, went to an aisle and started selecting various tools, placing them into a shopping cart.

The suspect walked past all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items, and exited the store.

Approximately an hour later an individual returned to the store attempting to return the stolen merchandise without a receipt.

All evidence was collected and turned over to the detectives.

ID thief cashes in on unemployment claim — when woman really needs it

An unknown suspect is cashing in on an Orion Township woman’s identity by filing bogus unemployment benefit claims.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Hidden Timber Drive at 9:38 a.m. Feb. 17 for an Identity Theft report when a 47-year-old resident attempted to file for unemployment and was denied.

The victim contacted the unemployment office and was told that benefits have already been paid to her. She informed them she never applied for unemployment in the past and they determined that her personal information had been compromised.

All evidence was collected and turned over to the detectives to continue the investigation.

iPad stolen on Valentine’s Day

Deputies went to a home on the 3800 block of Westlyn Court at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 17 and met with the victim’s guardian, who said that a family member had his I-Pad stolen from a home in Orion Township on Feb. 14.

All evidence was collected and turned over to the detectives.

Contact authorities with info on Citgo Gas Station break-in

Deputies used a K-9 to try and locate suspects who broke into the Citco Gas Station at 4520 Joslyn Rd.

Deputies went to the gas station at 11:43 p.m. Feb. 17 being notified of an alarm was set off. When they arrived, deputies began checking the exterior of the building and discovered a broken window with fresh footprints in the snow leaving the area.

Deputies set up a perimeter and requested OCSO K-9 to track the suspects. The K-9 unit was able to establish a track southbound on Joslyn Road then westbound on Brown Road.

The K-9 lost the track on the 700 block of Brown Road, where authorities said it appeared the suspect entered an awaiting vehicle.

Detectives are canvassing the area for video from businesses on Brown Road.

Man says he doesn’t need plates – because he doesn’t have a license

While on patrol on northbound Lapeer Road at 9:34 p.m. Feb. 18, deputies stopped a vehicle that did not have a license plate.

The 48-year-old driver informed deputies that he did not have a driver license, which is why he did not need a license plate.

Deputies ran the drivers name through the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) and confirmed that the man’s driver’s license was suspended.

Deputies issued a citation for Driving while License Suspended and transported the man to his home.

Never had a license

While on patrol at 11:46 p.m. Feb. 19, deputies stopped a vehicle heading eastbound on Silverbell Road near Giddings Road.

The driver, a 43-year-old Orion Township woman, was not able to produce a driver license or other requested paperwork.

A LEIN check on the woman’s name confirmed that she has never had a driver’s license.

Deputies issued a citation for Driving without a License and transported her home and released her with a pending court date.

Employee caught stealing

Deputies were dispatched to Dunham Sports, 1279 Lapeer Rd., for an Embezzlement report at 1:18 a.m. Feb. 20.

Dunham Loss Prevention stated that they caught an employee, who allegedly stole $995.98 worth of merchandise.

Detectives will follow up and seek charges from the Oakland Cty. Prosecutor’s Office.