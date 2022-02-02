Public Safety — Feb. 2, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 351 calls from

Jan. 17-23, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 9

Thieves target vehicles at Indian Lake Village apartments

Oakland County deputies were called to Indian Lake Village apartments for five different reports of larcenies from vehicles on Jan. 18. The calls came in between 5:15 a.m. and 9:44 p.m. on both Scenic Drive and Ridge View Circle.

The first caller from Scenic Drive at 5:15 a.m said he had noticed someone broke into his car and his wallet was missing. At 5:45 a.m., deputies returned to Scenic Drive for another call when the owner of the second vehicle reported a pair of tennis shoes, a Glock firearm, pistol magazines and Apple Air Pods had been stolen.

Deputies were called to the area again at 4:27 p.m. but this time to Ridge View Circle. The vehicle owner told police he had noticed his tool bag, containing several tools and a jacket, had been stolen.

Several hours later, at 7:44 p.m., a Ridge View Circle car owner noticed around 7:30 p.m. that someone had stolen a backpack containing fishing equipment. At 9:44 p.m. deputies were called back to Ridge View Circle where another vehicle owner had noticed her wallet had been stolen.

No vehicles were reportedly damaged in any of the five thefts. Police are continuing to investigate.

Don’t keep valuables in your car

Deputies were called to the 2900 block of Ravine Drive at 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 18 when a car owner told police that she had parked her car near her apartment on Jan. 17 and noticed someone had stolen her wallet at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 18.

No damage was reported to the vehicle. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Beware of ‘DTE’ scam call

On Jan. 19, a 47-year-old township resident told police that she had received a call from DTE the day before regarding her utilities being shut off.

According to police reports, the victim spoke with a suspect who asked for several confirmation numbers. Once the call ended, the victim looked at her bank statement and noticed every confirmation number was a withdraw, totaling several thousand dollars.

Deputies collected all information and deputies are continuing the investigation.

Lease car gets returned then goes missing

Police went to Wally Edgar Chevrolet on Lapeer Road at 1:11 p.m. Jan. 21 for a report of a vehicle theft.

An employee told deputies that a lease vehicle had been returned to the dealership on Jan. 3 and that both sets of keys were turned in with the vehicle.

On Jan. 20, employees discovered that the vehicle was missing form the lot. Police turned all of the information over to detectives.

Wallet disappears at Kroger

Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 21 from the Kroger on Baldwin Road after a 25-year-old Waterford resident told police that after paying for her purchase she placed her wallet in her coat pocket but while in the parking lot, realized she did not have it.

She returned to the store but was unable to locate her wallet and believes that it may have fallen out of her pocket while walking toward the exit. Detectives are investigating.

Man arrested for domestic assault

Police were called to Sparrow Hill Drive at 3:39 p.m. on Jan. 22 for a domestic assault call. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, a 30-year-old Orion Township woman, and the suspect, a 55-year-old male resident, had been arguing over money when the suspect grabbed the victim around the neck and threw her to the ground.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

No foul play, trauma in sudden death

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Highlander St. for a 47-year-old male that had passed away.

Police reports showed no signs of foul play or trauma. The Oakland County Medical Examiner released the body to a funeral home.

Afternoon of drinking and driving ends with a car in a ditch and arrest

Deputies went to Greenshield and Semloh Street at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 for reports of a vehicle in a ditch. They noticed the driver, a 43-year-old Oakland Twp. man, attempting to get the vehicle free.

The driver appeared to be intoxicated, with slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

The driver refused to do any sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital for a blood draw then lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood results.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 365 calls from

Jan. 24-30, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 19

Driver arrested for large amounts of narcotics

While on patrol in the area of Brown and

Lapeer roads at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 25, deputies stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies ran the driver through the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) and discovered that the driver, a 28-year-old Pontiac man, had a warrant.

Deputies requested the driver step out of the vehicle, which he refused. The driver then rolled up his window and locked the doors, refusing to comply with any further orders from the deputies.

After multiple repeated requests the driver eventually exited the vehicle and when deputies searched the vehicle, they located large amounts of narcotics.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

‘Friends’ suspected of stealing safe, shotgun

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Casemer Road at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 25 after a resident reported the theft of a safe and a 12-gauge shotgun.

The victim, a 19-year-old Orion man, told deputies that he believed that his mother’s friend and boyfriend, who had been staying with them. stole the items.

The suspects, a 43-year-old Waterford woman and a 26-year-old Pontiac man, have not yet been located.

The shotgun was entered into the Law Enforcement Information System as stolen. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Man arrested after shooting a phone while drinking

Deputies responded to 1800 block of Hopefield Drive at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 for a possible domestic incident, where a man was making suicidal statements while drinking and armed.

Deputies arrived at the home and located the victim, a 31-year-old Orion Township woman, who said that her husband had a gun and was making suicidal statements.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Orion Township man, was outside of the home.

Deputies determined that the suspect, who had been drinking, returned home and started arguing about content on his phone. The husband grabbed the phone, leaving the residence going to the front yard.

Once outside the suspect shot the phone and started for the garage when the wife disarmed him.

Due to statements made by the suspect, he was transported to McLaren Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The suspect was also issued a ticket for discharging a firearm while intoxicated.