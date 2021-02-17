Public Safety — Feb. 17, 2021

The LOPD responded to

114 calls from Feb. 8-14, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 0 • Traffic Accidents: 2

Driver slides on slick roads, hits a parked car, gets cited

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at Northshore and Flint Street at 9:13 a.m. Feb. 9 after a vehicle slid on the slick roadway and struck a legally parked vehicle.

The driver was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.

Always double check your credit card for illegal purchases

Lake Orion police received a complaint at 8:58 a.m. Feb. 10 and are investigating after a local employee credit card was illegally used.

Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash who fled toward Oxford

Lake Orion Police are investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that happened around 1:40 p.m. Feb. 11 at M-24 and Atwater Street.

The at-fault driver made a U-turn after the crash and headed toward Oxford. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about the driver should contact the Lake Orion Police Department.

The customer was wrong: employee files complaint after getting shoved

An employee at a local business got an unruly customer and had to call authorities at 2:46 p.m. Feb. 12 after the customer turned violent.

Lake Orion Police investigating an assault & battery complaint at a S. Broadway Street business that allegedly occurred after the customer was asked to leave the business.

The customer reportedly asked the employee if he wanted to fight, then shoved the employee. No injuries were reported.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 365 calls from Feb. 8-14, 2021