Public Safety — Feb. 17, 2021

The LOPD responded to
114 calls from Feb. 8-14, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0
• Traffic Accidents: 2
Driver slides on slick roads, hits a parked car, gets cited
Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at Northshore and Flint Street at 9:13 a.m. Feb. 9 after a vehicle slid on the slick roadway and struck a legally parked vehicle.
The driver was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.
Always double check your credit card for illegal purchases
Lake Orion police received a complaint at 8:58 a.m. Feb. 10 and are investigating after a local employee credit card was illegally used.
Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash who fled toward Oxford
Lake Orion Police are investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that happened around 1:40 p.m. Feb. 11 at M-24 and Atwater Street.
The at-fault driver made a U-turn after the crash and headed toward Oxford. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.
Anyone with information about the driver should contact the Lake Orion Police Department.
The customer was wrong: employee files complaint after getting shoved
An employee at a local business got an unruly customer and had to call authorities at 2:46 p.m. Feb. 12 after the customer turned violent.
Lake Orion Police investigating an assault & battery complaint at a S. Broadway Street business that allegedly occurred after the customer was asked to leave the business.
The customer reportedly asked the employee if he wanted to fight, then shoved the employee. No injuries were reported.
The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded
to 365 calls from Feb. 8-14, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 1
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3
• Traffic Accidents: 20
Man assaults snowplow driver
A man who could not control his temper now has a court appearance date.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of Vernita Court for a property damage accident and assault complaint around 4:02 p.m. Feb. 10.
Deputies arrived and split up the parties, made the scene safe and determined that a 32-year-old man had plowed the 41-year-old man’s property, which upset him.
As the driver with the snowplow was leaving, the upset man followed him and slid into the plow vehicle, causing a crash. The upset man then began yelling at the victim and punched the victim in the head.
The victim refused medical assistance stating he was not injured. The suspect who pursued the snowplow driver was issued an appearance ticket for assault and battery, and later released pending a court date.
Hey thief, please return ‘priceless’ pictures to woman
A 44-year-old Orion Township resident called police and said that when she went to her vehicle, she noticed her small black purse was missing.
Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Grafton Street for a larceny complaint at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 11 and were informed that the victim parked her vehicle in her driveway at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 10 and discovered the purse missing at 8:30 a.m. the next day.
The vehicle was believed to be unlocked and not damaged. All evidence was collected and turned over to the detectives.
The woman had a box of family pictures taken from the vehicle that are priceless to her. Anyone who can assist in returning these pictures are requested to contact the Orion Township Substation or drop the property off in the drop box.
A vehicle is damaged after an attempted theft
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Unit will take over the investigation after an unknown suspect attempted to steal a vehicle on Feb. 12.
Deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Aspen Trail for an attempted stolen vehicle report at 8:47 a.m. Feb. 13.
The owner of the vehicle stated that the vehicle was fine the night before, but noticed damage to the driver side door and the ignition cylinder the next morning.
There are no exterior cameras on the complex and no witnesses at this time.
Woman’s apartment is ransacked, cans stolen
A suspect broke into a woman’s apartment, ransacked the place and made off with two bags of returnable cans.
A 26-year-old resident on the 3300 block of Poplar Road told police that she left for work at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 13 and when she returned home at 4:30 p.m. and opened the door to the apartment, she noticed that the door was loose and it appeared that someone broke into her apartment.
She noticed that two garage bags of returnable cans were missing and the home was ransacked. All evidence was collected and turned over to the detectives to continue the investigation.
Man arrested for punching his niece
Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 4900 block of Baldwin Road for a domestic assault at 2:08 p.m. Feb. 14 when a 39-year-old man was arguing with his 30-year-old niece because he believed she had called the police on him.
The man then started pushing the table where they were sitting, so the woman moved to let him out. Once the man was out from the table, he turned and punched the woman twice in the head.
Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the man was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.
Family argument turns physical between mother and daughter
An argument between a mother and daughter turned physical, with deputies responding to the 911 call about a domestic assault at 4:09 p.m. Feb. 14.
Deputies arrived, located the mother and daughter and made the scene safe. The daughter was arguing with her mother about spending the night at a friend’s house when it turned physical.
Deputies contacted a “referee and determined that the daughter would be turned over to the grandparents for the night while the case is reviewed by the prosecutor’s office,” the police report stated.
All evidence was collected and turned over to the detectives.