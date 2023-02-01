Public Safety — Feb. 1, 2023

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 327 calls from

Jan. 23-29,2023

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 11

• Traffic Accidents: 17

Vandals take a joy ride in company vehicle

An employee at Ajax Paving, 4883 Bald Mountain Rd., called the sheriff’s office on Jan. 23 to report that three company vehicles had been damaged.

One of the vehicles had the keys left inside and it appears that the unknown suspects drove the vehicle around the property causing damage to it.

Detectives are investigating.

Warrant request denied in suspected domestic assault in Orion Twp.

Deputies went to the 400 block of Park View at 3:59 p.m. Jan. 23 after a 38-year-old Orion Township woman said her boyfriend had assaulted her.

The woman told deputies that she had been using drugs all weekend; her boyfriend picked her up and they went home.

The woman said once they arrived home they started arguing and it then turned physical.

The victim stated that her boyfriend, a 51-year-old Orion Township resident, started pushing her around then struck her several times.

Based on statements made by both parties, and observations of the deputies, the man was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

The warrant request was denied, and the man was released from custody.

Thieves break into woman’s vehicle while it is parked in her garage

A 29-year-old Orion Twp. woman on the 1100 block of Key West reported on Jan. 26 that someone had broken into her vehicle and stolen a laptop.

The woman parked her vehicle in her garage at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. When she went to her vehicle on Jan. 23 she noticed that her laptop was stolen. The vehicle was unlocked at the time.

There are no suspects at this time.

Man steals jacket from Dunham’s Sports

Deputies went to Dunham’s Sports, 1279 S. Lapeer Rd., at 7:24 p.m. Jan. 26 after an unknown white male stole a jacket and fled the scene.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Identity thieves open a bogus bank account in Orion Twp. man’s name

Deputies received a walk-in fraud complaint at the Orion Twp Substation at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 after a 47-year-old Orion Township man said he received information from Bank of America that an unknown person opened an account using his personal information.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Suspect decides they are willing to pay less than the cost for vaping products

Deputies went to the Star Vape and Glass, 3896 Joslyn Rd., at 11:18 a.m. Jan. 28 after an employee reported that an individual entered the store and requested four different flavored vapes.

Once the vapes were placed onto the counter, the suspect reportedly grabbed them, threw some cash on the counter and said “This is all you’re getting,” according to an incident report.

The suspect then exited the store and got into a white vehicle. The employee said she recognized the customer and provided the license plate to deputies.

The amount of money left by the suspect was less than the cost of the product taken.

The suspect was issued a citation for retail fraud and released.

OCSO, medical examiners investigate death of Auburn Hills woman

An Auburn Hills woman, 64, died in Orion Township and detectives are investigating the cause.

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department went to the 500 block of Kimberly after getting a call that the woman was unconscious and not breathing.

Upon arrival, authorities were informed that the woman had used narcotics in the past. Telemetry was sent to McLaren Oakland Hospital where a physician pronounced the woman deceased.

Detectives and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and began their respective investigations. The Medical Examiner took custody of the deceased. An autopsy has been scheduled.