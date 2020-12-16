Public Safety — Dec. 16, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 425 calls from Dec. 7-13, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 8

Thieves target local restaurant

Deputies went to Sweet Amy’s Eating House, 1166 S. Lapeer Road, at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 7 for an intrusion alarm and saw the rear door of the business was open.

They conducted a search of the building, and while nothing appeared disturbed inside, deputies noticed possible pry marks on the rear door.

Deputies met with the owner, who said that the cash drawer was missing from the register. This incident is under investigation.

Narcan used to save Orion Twp. woman after she overdoses

An Orion Twp. woman was taken to the hospital after an overdose and lifesaving measures by a friend and first responders.

Deputies went to the 2700 Block of Gemini for an unresponsive 44-year-old woman at 2:34 a.m. Dec. 10.

The male caller told the Sheriff’s Operation Center that his friend was in the basement and not breathing.

Deputies, the Orion Township Fire Department and STAR EMS arrived and took over life saving measures. A deputy administered one dose of Narcan to the victim, which was effective, and the victim began to regain consciousness, according to police reports.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Oakland County Auto Theft Unit locates stolen Jeep

Deputies went to the 3600 block of Hi Lure Drive for a stolen vehicle report at 11:31 a.m. Dec. 9.

The homeowner said the car, a silver 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was parked in the driveway on Dec. 8. The next morning the vehicle was missing.

The homeowner’s outdoor camera and neighboring cameras recorded an unknown man approach the Jeep around 1:15 a.m.

The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. The unknown person got into the vehicle and drove away.

Detectives from the Oakland County Auto Theft Unit investigated the case. The vehicle was located on Dec. 10 in Detroit and returned to the owner.

Thieves target unlocked vehicles

A homeowner on the 200 block of Hiram Street called authorities to report that his outdoor security camera caught two unknown men entering three of his unlocked vehicles in the driveway around 2 a.m. Dec. 10.

The suspects took loose change and a pair of sunglasses. Detectives continue to investigate the case.

Burglars break into local market

Deputies went to Star Market, 3890 Joslyn Rd., at 3:40 a.m. Dec. 13 for a business alarm, went to the rear of the building and noticed that the door was off the hinges and that several cable wires cut. Deputies contacted the key holder.

All information was gathered and turned over to the detectives to continue the investigation.

Woman is arrested after assaulting boyfriend with phone, fists

A woman was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail for assaulting her boyfriend on Dec. 13.

Deputies responded to a 911 call on the 30 blocks of Sparrow Hill Dr. at 8:11 a.m. after a 39-year-old woman was arguing with her 48-year-old boyfriend and the confrontation turned physical when she hit him with her phone.

The suspect then grabbed the man by the hair and hit him in the face. Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the suspect was arrested for Domestic Assault.