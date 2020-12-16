Public Safety — Dec. 16, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded
to 425 calls from Dec. 7-13, 2020
• Felony Arrests: 3
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2
• Traffic Accidents: 8
Thieves target local restaurant
Deputies went to Sweet Amy’s Eating House, 1166 S. Lapeer Road, at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 7 for an intrusion alarm and saw the rear door of the business was open.
They conducted a search of the building, and while nothing appeared disturbed inside, deputies noticed possible pry marks on the rear door.
Deputies met with the owner, who said that the cash drawer was missing from the register. This incident is under investigation.
Narcan used to save Orion Twp. woman after she overdoses
An Orion Twp. woman was taken to the hospital after an overdose and lifesaving measures by a friend and first responders.
Deputies went to the 2700 Block of Gemini for an unresponsive 44-year-old woman at 2:34 a.m. Dec. 10.
The male caller told the Sheriff’s Operation Center that his friend was in the basement and not breathing.
Deputies, the Orion Township Fire Department and STAR EMS arrived and took over life saving measures. A deputy administered one dose of Narcan to the victim, which was effective, and the victim began to regain consciousness, according to police reports.
The woman was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Oakland County Auto Theft Unit locates stolen Jeep
Deputies went to the 3600 block of Hi Lure Drive for a stolen vehicle report at 11:31 a.m. Dec. 9.
The homeowner said the car, a silver 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was parked in the driveway on Dec. 8. The next morning the vehicle was missing.
The homeowner’s outdoor camera and neighboring cameras recorded an unknown man approach the Jeep around 1:15 a.m.
The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. The unknown person got into the vehicle and drove away.
Detectives from the Oakland County Auto Theft Unit investigated the case. The vehicle was located on Dec. 10 in Detroit and returned to the owner.
Thieves target unlocked vehicles
A homeowner on the 200 block of Hiram Street called authorities to report that his outdoor security camera caught two unknown men entering three of his unlocked vehicles in the driveway around 2 a.m. Dec. 10.
The suspects took loose change and a pair of sunglasses. Detectives continue to investigate the case.
Burglars break into local market
Deputies went to Star Market, 3890 Joslyn Rd., at 3:40 a.m. Dec. 13 for a business alarm, went to the rear of the building and noticed that the door was off the hinges and that several cable wires cut. Deputies contacted the key holder.
All information was gathered and turned over to the detectives to continue the investigation.
Woman is arrested after assaulting boyfriend with phone, fists
A woman was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail for assaulting her boyfriend on Dec. 13.
Deputies responded to a 911 call on the 30 blocks of Sparrow Hill Dr. at 8:11 a.m. after a 39-year-old woman was arguing with her 48-year-old boyfriend and the confrontation turned physical when she hit him with her phone.
The suspect then grabbed the man by the hair and hit him in the face. Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the suspect was arrested for Domestic Assault.
to 391 calls from Nov. 30 – Dec. 6, 2020
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3
• Traffic Accidents: 9
Auto parts stolen, along with trailer
An Orion Township man called authorities after discovering someone had stolen a trailer from his driveway.
Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Buckner Road at 9:24 a.m. Nov. 30 about the theft of a utility trailer and met with the resident who told them he parked his vehicle in his driveway in the early hours of Nov. 30.
When he went back to his vehicle, he noticed that his trailer hitch was missing from his vehicle, along with the utility trailer.
Deputies gave all information to auto theft unit to continue the investigation.
Thieves brazenly steal man’s four-wheeler
A 41-year-old resident called authorities after unknown suspects stole his four-wheeler from his yard at approximately 5 a.m. Nov. 30.
Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Dwight at 11:41 a.m. that day for a larceny of a four-wheel ATV.
After reviewing the surveillance video of the residence, deputies noticed an individual walk up to the side of the residence grab the four-wheeler and lift up on it. The suspect then pushed the four-wheeler to the front yard where a second suspect hooked a tow rope to the four-wheeler and pulled it out of the camera view.
The video and all information were turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.
Thieves steal a golf cart
An Orion Township man went the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. substation at approximately 12:35 p.m. Nov. 30 to report that someone had stolen his golf cart.
Deputies spoke with the 47-year-old man, who said that the last time the golf cart was used was on Nov. 28. When he returned on Nov.29, he noticed that the golf cart was missing.
There are no suspects and all information was gathered and turned over to detectives.
Angry ex destroys boyfriend’s shoes, cologne
An angry ex-girlfriend allegedly took out her frustrations on her ex-boyfriend’s belongings.
Deputies were dispatched to Wren Way at 1:22 p.m. Nov. 30 for a Malicious Destruction of Property report after a 42-year-old man informed them that his ex-girlfriend came to his resident and damaged his property.
They suspect, a 22-year-old woman, went to the victim’s residence while he was gone and took several bottles of cologne and broke them in the street.
The suspect also cut up a pair of tennis shoes.
All information was gathered and turned over to the detectives.
Teen gets arrested after assaulting his mother
An Orion Township teen was arrested after allegedly assaulting his mother on Dec. 3.
Deputies responded to a 911 call at 7:03 p.m. and went to a home on the 200 block of Kirksway Court for a domestic assault.
A 16-year-old boy was arguing with his 52-year-old mother and the argument turned physical when he assaulted her, police reports stated.
Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the teen was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at Children’s Village, where the court authorized the complaint to proceed.
Man cited for solicitation without a permit
Multiple people in the Ottawa Drive and Atlanta Drive area called authorities regarding a man in the area going door to door without proper identification.
Deputies went to the neighborhood at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 4 to investigation the solicitation complaint.
Authorities had received other complaints earlier in the week but were unable to locate the man.
On this occasion, deputies located the man, a 23-year-old resident of Rochester Hills, and, upon investigating, learned he did not have a permit with the township.
Deputies issued a citation for solicitation without a permit and released the man.
Grinch strikes in Four Seasons subdivision
Deputies went to the 300 block of 4 Seasons Drive at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 6 after a resident notified authorities that someone stole Christmas decorations.
The resident said that sometime between 8:30-10 p.m. Dec. 5 unknown suspects took all the Christmas decorations from the entrance of the subdivision. The items consisted of large wreaths, garland and lights.
All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau.
LO man arrested after drunk driving accident
Deputies were dispatched to Heights and Pine Tree roads area for a property damage crash at 7:32 p.m. Dec. 6 and spotted the vehicle involved in the accident.
Deputies ensured the driver was uninjured and interviewed the man, a 59-year-old Lake Orion resident, learning he had been drinking prior to the accident.
The man was unsteady on his feet and submitted to a (PBT) with the results being .13 blood alcohol content. He was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw and later to the Oakland County Jail.