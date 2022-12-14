Public Safety — Dec. 14, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 372 calls from

Dec. 5-11, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 15

Boat stolen from yard

Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Clarkston Road on Dec. 9 for a 10-foot green Jon boat that was stolen from the Orion Parks yard.

There are no suspect or witnesses at this time.

The boat was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) as stolen.

All information has been turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Pontiac man arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit

A Pontiac man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after a traffic stop on Dec. 5.

Deputies were traveling northbound on Lapeer Road approaching Silverbell Road at 2:16 a.m. when a routine plate check revealed that a vehicle’s plate was not valid.

They initiated a traffic stop and, after a brief conversation with the driver, the 38-year-old Pontiac resident admitted he had a handgun in the vehicle and that he was not a CPL holder.

The man was arrested and was safely transported to Oakland County Jail without incident.

Known shoplifter caught trying to steal from Kroger, report says

Deputies were dispatched to Kroger, 460 N Lapeer Road, at 11:43 a.m. Dec. 9 after a 55-year-old Lake Orion woman allegedly stole $380.28 worth of merchandise.

Kroger employees told deputies that the woman was known for stealing from the business in the past.

The suspect was issued a citation for Retail Fraud 2nd degree and released on site.

Woman gets evaluation after making suicidal statements

A woman who reportedly made suicidal statements while at a friend’s home was taken to a hospital for evaluation after authorities were notified.

Deputies went to a home on the 3700 block of Gainesborough Drive after getting a call that a 24-year-old woman was refusing to leave a friend’s house.

When deputies arrived, the woman had left the house but they were informed that she had made suicidal statements before leaving.

Deputies found the woman walking on Flintridge Street. She was in obvious distress, an incident report stated, and could not answer basic questions. First responders were concerned for her welfare.

Deputies attempted to place the woman into handcuffs for transport to a local hospital, but she began to resist.

Deputies gained control and with the assistance of Orion Township firefighters took the woman to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation without further incident.

Deputies, firefighters save Oxford woman after apparent suicide attempt

An Oxford woman was rescued after an apparent suicide attempt and is getting treatment at a local hospital, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

Deputies went to the 4100 block of S. Lapeer Road at 11:42 p.m. Dec. 10 regarding information about a woman sleeping inside the business.

Deputies arrived and, with the assistance of Orion Township firefighters, were able to enter the business to search for the 27-year-old woman.

While searching the business, deputies also found an empty pill bottle with a note claiming the woman wished to harm herself.

Deputies located the woman, who was semi-conscious and lying on the floor.

She treated and safely transported to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac for mental health treatment.