Public Safety August 5, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded
to 436 calls from July 27 – Aug. 2, 2020
• Felony Arrests: 1
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2
• Accidents: 10
Note: there were 46 more calls for service this week than last week.
Hell hath no fury…but this Clarkston woman sure does
Deputies were dispatched at 1:29 p.m. July 27 to the 3000 block of Baldwin Road for a report of a female screaming at a vehicle.
When they arrived, deputies made the scene safe and began their investigation, learning that a 23-year-old resident of Clarkston was a having a verbal argument with her boyfriend in the parking lot of a gas station.
Deputies determined that the female was also under the influence of an unknown substance.
She created such a disturbance that a business owner had to call 911 after all other attempts to calm her down failed.
Deputies de-conflicted and calmed everyone down, then issued the woman a citation for disorderly conduct. She was released to a friend pending a court date.
What did the trailer do to you?
Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Hemingway at 10:22 a.m. July 28 for a malicious destruction of property report.
A 23-year-old resident reported his trailer had been all scratched up and the taillights were broken.
The victim reported the damage occurred sometime between 7 p.m. July 27 and 9:45 a.m. July 28.
Deputies photographed the damage and are awaiting a total damage estimate from the victim. This incident is under investigation.
Woman gets help, evaluation at Common Ground
Deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:42 a.m. July 28 on the 10 block of Bluebird Hill regarding a suicidal person.
Deputies arrived and made the scene safe, determining that a 20-year-old woman at the residence was having suicidal thoughts and wanted to harm herself.
She was transported to Common Ground by deputies for a mental health evaluation.
Come on, times are tough, but be a good Samaritan, not a thief
Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Interpark Drive (Spring Hill Suites) at 9:12 a.m. July 31 for a larceny complaint.
A 27-year-old woman reported that she checked out of her room at approximately 11 a.m.
A short time later, the victim received a call from the hotel stating that she had left her wallet in her room and they had her wallet at the front desk.
Upon picking the wallet up, the victim discovered $157 was missing.
All evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.
Something suspicious about this older man driving over a lawn
Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Buckner Road at 7:39 p.m. Aug. 1 for a malicious destruction of property report.
A 58-year-old man reported that someone caused damaged to his front lawn.
The victim observed a red, older model Chevrolet driving off the lawn and back onto the road.
Deputies checked the area and located a vehicle matching the description, met with the 54-year-old suspect and determined that he was the operator of the vehicle.
All evidence was collected, and report was written.
Someone may have the winning Lotto ticket, but not this guy
Deputies were dispatched to the Kroger’s on 400 block of Lapeer Road at 1:57 p.m. Aug. 2 for a Larceny report.
A 64-year-old man reported that he arrived at Kroger’s at approximately 1:30 p.m. and went into the store.
Upon returning to his vehicle at 1:45 p.m., he noticed that several Michigan Lotto tickets had been stolen.
There was no damage to the vehicle, which was left unlocked.
All evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau, the incident is under investigation.
Hey thieves, that medication was not prescribed to you
Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. substation at 8:17 p.m. Aug. 2 for a larceny complaint.
A 25-year-old victim reported that on July 31 she parked her vehicle in the area of Clarkston and Kern roads and went for a walk on the Paint Creek Trail, then returned to her vehicle at 6 p.m. and went home.
The woman stated that when she looked for her prescription medications they were gone.
There was no damage to the vehicle, which was unlocked.
All information gathered was turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.
The LOPD responded to
92 calls from July 27 – Aug. 2, 2020
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1
• Traffic Accidents: 1
Note: there was one more call for service this week than last week.
Teen takes mother’s car without permission and gets in accident
Lake Orion police responded to a vehicle rollover personal injury accident on N. North Shore Drive at 4:06 a.m. July 28.
A 16-year-old Lake Orion boy took his mother’s vehicle without permission, drove recklessly and struck a parked car on the shoulder of the roadway, police said in an incident report.
The teen then left the scene of the accident on foot.
He was subsequently transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police are investigating the accident.
Shady sharpshooter takes target practice on car windows, again
Lake Orion police responded to a malicious destruction of property report at 8:51 p.m. July 30.
A resident on Evergreen Trail complained that the window of the resident’s vehicle had been shattered by a BB or pellet gun.
Police are investigating.
This is not the first incident of an unknown suspect, or suspects, shooting out car windows in that particular neighborhood.
Lake Orion police were dispatched to the Atwater Commons townshouses at 8:05 p.m. July 14 after a resident reported someone had shot out the windows of a vehicle with what appears to be a BB gun.