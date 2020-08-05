Public Safety August 5, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 436 calls from July 27 – Aug. 2, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 10

Note: there were 46 more calls for service this week than last week.

Hell hath no fury…but this Clarkston woman sure does

Deputies were dispatched at 1:29 p.m. July 27 to the 3000 block of Baldwin Road for a report of a female screaming at a vehicle.

When they arrived, deputies made the scene safe and began their investigation, learning that a 23-year-old resident of Clarkston was a having a verbal argument with her boyfriend in the parking lot of a gas station.

Deputies determined that the female was also under the influence of an unknown substance.

She created such a disturbance that a business owner had to call 911 after all other attempts to calm her down failed.

Deputies de-conflicted and calmed everyone down, then issued the woman a citation for disorderly conduct. She was released to a friend pending a court date.

What did the trailer do to you?

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Hemingway at 10:22 a.m. July 28 for a malicious destruction of property report.

A 23-year-old resident reported his trailer had been all scratched up and the taillights were broken.

The victim reported the damage occurred sometime between 7 p.m. July 27 and 9:45 a.m. July 28.

Deputies photographed the damage and are awaiting a total damage estimate from the victim. This incident is under investigation.

Woman gets help, evaluation at Common Ground

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:42 a.m. July 28 on the 10 block of Bluebird Hill regarding a suicidal person.

Deputies arrived and made the scene safe, determining that a 20-year-old woman at the residence was having suicidal thoughts and wanted to harm herself.

She was transported to Common Ground by deputies for a mental health evaluation.

Come on, times are tough, but be a good Samaritan, not a thief

Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Interpark Drive (Spring Hill Suites) at 9:12 a.m. July 31 for a larceny complaint.

A 27-year-old woman reported that she checked out of her room at approximately 11 a.m.

A short time later, the victim received a call from the hotel stating that she had left her wallet in her room and they had her wallet at the front desk.

Upon picking the wallet up, the victim discovered $157 was missing.

All evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Something suspicious about this older man driving over a lawn

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Buckner Road at 7:39 p.m. Aug. 1 for a malicious destruction of property report.

A 58-year-old man reported that someone caused damaged to his front lawn.

The victim observed a red, older model Chevrolet driving off the lawn and back onto the road.

Deputies checked the area and located a vehicle matching the description, met with the 54-year-old suspect and determined that he was the operator of the vehicle.

All evidence was collected, and report was written.

Someone may have the winning Lotto ticket, but not this guy

Deputies were dispatched to the Kroger’s on 400 block of Lapeer Road at 1:57 p.m. Aug. 2 for a Larceny report.

A 64-year-old man reported that he arrived at Kroger’s at approximately 1:30 p.m. and went into the store.

Upon returning to his vehicle at 1:45 p.m., he noticed that several Michigan Lotto tickets had been stolen.

There was no damage to the vehicle, which was left unlocked.

All evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau, the incident is under investigation.

Hey thieves, that medication was not prescribed to you

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. substation at 8:17 p.m. Aug. 2 for a larceny complaint.

A 25-year-old victim reported that on July 31 she parked her vehicle in the area of Clarkston and Kern roads and went for a walk on the Paint Creek Trail, then returned to her vehicle at 6 p.m. and went home.

The woman stated that when she looked for her prescription medications they were gone.

There was no damage to the vehicle, which was unlocked.

All information gathered was turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.