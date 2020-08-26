Public Safety — August 26, 2020

The LOPD responded to

91 calls from Aug. 17-23, 2020

The passenger, a 25-year-old Lake Orion woman, had a probation violation warrant for larceny out of Oakland County.

Upon investigating, the officer discoverd that the driver, a 49-year-old Pontiac man, had a Friend of the Court warrant out of Oakland County.

A Lake Orion police officer saw a vehicle speeding on Atwater Street at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 21 and stopped the vehicle.

Two for one: one traffic stop, two outstanding warrants, arrests

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 359 calls from Aug. 17-23, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 11

That’s one way — maybe not the best way — to settle an argument

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Sherry Drive at 9:02 p.m. Aug. 17 for an assault complaint.

A 22-year-old woman got into an argument with her 26-year-old friend and it turned physical when the suspect punched the victim in the face.

The suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Deputies gathered information about the assault. The investigation continues.

Accident leads to arrest of car thieves at Great Lakes Crossing

The Auburn Hills police requested the assistance of Orion Township deputies in the area of Baldwin and Brown roads following an injury accident where the occupants of one vehicle fled on foot.

The accident happened around 7:07 p.m. Aug. 18.

Auburn Hills received information that the suspects were at Great Lakes Crossing Mall. Auburn Hills police, along with Orion Township deputies, searched the area and located the suspects, who were taken into custody.

Auburn Hills determined that the vehicle the suspects were driving was reported stolen out of Kalamazoo.

The Auburn Hills Police Department will be handling the investigation.

Man taken to hospital for a mental evaluation after ‘delusional thoughts’

Deputies responded to a 911 call at the 20 block of Cardinal Hill Drive at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a troubled individual.

Deputies arrived at the home and located and identified a 31-year-old man and determined that he was having delusional thoughts.

The resident was transported to St. Joseph Hospital by Orion Township deputies for a mental health evaluation.

Wings and a smashed window, a great combination they do not make

Deputies responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings on 700 block of Lapeer Road for a Malicious Destruction of Property report at 8:09 p.m. Aug. 19.

A 27-year-old resident reported that his driver’s side window had been broken out. The man reported the damage occurred sometime between 3:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. that day.

Deputies photographed the damage and are awaiting a total damage estimate from the victim. This incident is under investigation.

This guy’s going to crash in more ways than one after a rough night

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Waldon Road and Montclair Drive at 10:49 p.m. Aug. 19 for a property damage car crash.

Deputies immediately located the vehicle and contacted the driver. Upon interviewing the driver, the investigation revealed that the driver had been drinking prior to the accident.

The driver, identified as a 45-year-old Linden resident, was unsteady on his feet and demonstrated signs he had been drinking. The man submitted to a breath test with the results being .171 Blood Alcohol Content. A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. He was later transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Child suffers burns to his torso after playing with matches

The Sheriff’s Operations Center received a 911 call at 7:51 p.m. Aug. 20 regarding a 6-year-old child who had been burned after playing with matches.

Deputies arrived with the Orion Township Fire Department at the home on the 3000 block of Yosemite Drive.

The boy was visiting a friend’s house and he wanted to go play outside. His friend did not want to go outside, so the boy went out by himself.

Once outside, the child began to play with matches, which he had taken out of the house earlier in the day. While doing so the child caught his shirt on fire and began screaming.

The homeowners heard the child screaming and went outside, pulled off the child’s shirt and placed him in the shower until firefighters and Star EMS paramedics arrived.

It was determined that the boy suffered burns over 40 percent of his upper body. He was transported to the hospital.

A detective was notified and responded to the scene to continue the investigation and Children’s Protective Services were notified of the incident.

Drunken bystander interferes with investigation, harasses, bites deputy

Deputies were dispatched to 3575 S. Baldwin Rd. (Johnny Black’s Public House) for an intoxicated person report at 2:05 a.m. Aug. 21.

While speaking to employees regarding the initial complaint, another bar patron began verbally harassing deputies, who made several verbal requests to the 25-year-old man to step away while they conducted their investigation.

The man continued to approach the deputies, refusing to comply as directed.

Deputies attempted to escort the man away from the investigation when he pushed the deputy and came at him. The deputy took control of the man and while attempting to secure him in handcuffs the man bit the deputy on the right forearm, drawing blood.

The highly intoxicated man was safely taken into custody and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges. The deputy was treated at a local clinic for his injury and released, with blood test results pending.

A warrant for a charge of Disorderly Person was issued by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. The man was arraigned at the 52nd 3rd District Court.

Man in manic state asks for help

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 6:55 a.m. Aug. 21 on the 40 block of Franklin Wright Blvd. for a missing person report.

Deputies arrived and secured the scene safe and located and identified a 23-year-old man who was in a manic state.

The resident requested help, so he was transported to St. Joseph Hospital by deputies for a mental health evaluation.

This couple’s headed for counseling — or court

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Indianwood Drive at 9:53 p.m. Aug. 22 for an assault report after a 47-year-old male came to his residence and started to argue with a female resident.

The woman went inside the house, but the suspect continued to yell at her husband and it turned physical when she pushed him, then punched him.

Deputies attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful. The investigation continues.