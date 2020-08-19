Public Safety — August 19, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 396 calls from Aug. 3-9, 2020

• Felony Arrests:

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 6

Thieves attempt to steal liquor, end up with the deputies and dogs

The Village of Lake Orion police were on scene of a reported larceny at a store at 10:57 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 400 Block of Broadway.

Two suspects entered the store and attempted to steal liquor then fled the store on foot. Shortly after, the store clerk discovered that the suspects also stole his wallet.

A patron in the store chased one of the suspects and lost sight of him behind a bank and believed the suspect was in the woods.

Lake Orion police requested an Oakland County Sheriff K9 Unit, along with Orion Township deputies, to assist with locating the suspect.

Prior to the K9 Unit arriving on scene, a deputy from the OCSO Orion Township substation located the suspect and took him into custody.

Lake Orion police will be handling the incident from this point forward.

Concerned citizen informs police about possible drunk driver

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a concerned citizen about a possible intoxicated driver on Aug. 5.

Deputies responded to the area of Baldwin and Maybee roads at 6:56 p.m., located and stopped the vehicle, and determined, upon investigation, that the driver had been drinking.

The driver, a 60-year-old Lake Orion resident, refused to submit to a personal breath test (PBT).

The driver was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated, transported to the hospital for a blood draw and subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Everyone’s so angry right now, but let’s not start getting pushy

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the evidence against an Orion Township man whose argument with his wife turned pushy.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic assault at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Northpoint Drive.

A 49-year-old female was arguing with her 48-year-old husband and it turned physical when he pushed her.

Deputies attempted to locate the husband but were unsuccessful.

Based upon the victim’s statements and evidence, the case will be sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor for review.

Times are tough; so are drinking and driving laws — so call a friend, please

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a concerned citizen for a possible intoxicated driver at 10:04 p.m. Aug. 8.

Deputies responded to the area of Indianwood and Lapeer roads and located the vehicle.

An investigation revealed the driver, a 44-year-old Schaumburg, Illinois resident, was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver refused to submit to a PBT and was placed under arrest for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

The driver was later transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.