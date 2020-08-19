Public Safety — August 19, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded
to 396 calls from Aug. 3-9, 2020
• Felony Arrests:
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2
• Accidents: 6
Thieves attempt to steal liquor, end up with the deputies and dogs
The Village of Lake Orion police were on scene of a reported larceny at a store at 10:57 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 400 Block of Broadway.
Two suspects entered the store and attempted to steal liquor then fled the store on foot. Shortly after, the store clerk discovered that the suspects also stole his wallet.
A patron in the store chased one of the suspects and lost sight of him behind a bank and believed the suspect was in the woods.
Lake Orion police requested an Oakland County Sheriff K9 Unit, along with Orion Township deputies, to assist with locating the suspect.
Prior to the K9 Unit arriving on scene, a deputy from the OCSO Orion Township substation located the suspect and took him into custody.
Lake Orion police will be handling the incident from this point forward.
Concerned citizen informs police about possible drunk driver
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a concerned citizen about a possible intoxicated driver on Aug. 5.
Deputies responded to the area of Baldwin and Maybee roads at 6:56 p.m., located and stopped the vehicle, and determined, upon investigation, that the driver had been drinking.
The driver, a 60-year-old Lake Orion resident, refused to submit to a personal breath test (PBT).
The driver was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated, transported to the hospital for a blood draw and subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail without incident.
Everyone’s so angry right now, but let’s not start getting pushy
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the evidence against an Orion Township man whose argument with his wife turned pushy.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic assault at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Northpoint Drive.
A 49-year-old female was arguing with her 48-year-old husband and it turned physical when he pushed her.
Deputies attempted to locate the husband but were unsuccessful.
Based upon the victim’s statements and evidence, the case will be sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor for review.
Times are tough; so are drinking and driving laws — so call a friend, please
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a concerned citizen for a possible intoxicated driver at 10:04 p.m. Aug. 8.
Deputies responded to the area of Indianwood and Lapeer roads and located the vehicle.
An investigation revealed the driver, a 44-year-old Schaumburg, Illinois resident, was under the influence of alcohol.
The driver refused to submit to a PBT and was placed under arrest for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.
The driver was later transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.
The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded
to 398 calls from Aug. 10-16, 2020
• Felony Arrests: 1
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4
• Accidents: 17
Late night/early morning partying?
After receiving a 911 call about an erratic driver, deputies were dispatched to the area of S. Conklin and Orion roads for a suspicious vehicle at 7:33 a.m. Aug. 10.
Deputies immediately located and safely stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as a 25-year-old Lake Orion man who was unsteady on his feet and showed signs he had been drinking.
The man refused to submit to a personal breath test (also known as a PBT or breathalyzer) and was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated.
He was transported to the hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail without incident.
Woman consumes pills on Facebook Live, prompting family to call police
Orion Township deputies went to check an address for a person in distress after family members saw she had consumed many pills while she was on Facebook Live.
The request to check on the woman came in around 9:43 p.m. Aug. 14 from Commerce Township deputies.
Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department arrived at the home and deputies secured the scene.
First responders located and identified a 30-year-old female.
The woman was transported to St. Joe Hospital for medical treatment and a mental health evaluation.
Hey man, Mountain Dew is really bad for you, so is a criminal record
Deputies responded to Springhill Suites, 4919 Interpark Dr., for a theft complaint.
Hotel management reported that a male suspect took two Mountain Dew beverages from the store and left without making any attempt to pay around 6:13 p.m. Aug. 14.
Deputies located the man riding a bicycle and drinking a stolen Mountain Dew in the area.
The suspect, identified as a 43-year-old Clarkston man, was cited for retail fraud and released from the scene.
Just plain bad driving led to this man hitting a mailbox and fleeing
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Baldwin and Seymore Lake roads at 11:01 p.m. Aug. 14 for reports of a possible intoxicated driver who struck a mailbox and fled the scene.
Deputies located the vehicle in the area of Clarkston and Buckhorn roads when the driver failed to stop at the intersection.
After stopping the vehicle, deputies learned that the driver was a 25-year-old Davison resident.
An investigation revealed that the driver did hit the mailbox and left the area. Deputies noticed fresh damage to the vehicle which was consistent with the accident.
Deputies issued a citation for failing to report an accident and the driver was released pending court date.
It was determined that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.
So, man walks into a bar…yells, violates bond conditions
Deputies responded to Opa! Food & Spirits bar, 600 S. Lapeer Rd., regarding a disorderly man who was yelling at customers at 1:22 a.m. Aug. 14.
Deputies located the 33-year-old suspect and de-escalated the incident. An investigation revealed that the man was upset at a customer and started yelling at him and creating a public disturbance.
Deputies determined that suspect did not assault anyone or do damage to the bar.
However, it was determined that the suspect was awaiting a court case and that he was in violation of his bond conditions.
All evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.
Someone’s not a good Samaritan
Deputies were dispatched to the Panera Bread, 4804 S. Baldwin Rd., for a larceny complaint at 5:17 p.m. Aug. 15.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the 20-year-old victim who said that he was in the restaurant at approximately 4:10 p.m. having something to eat with a friend.
After leaving the restaurant he realized he forgot his wallet and returned and spoke with the manager, who handed his wallet to him and stated it was turned in by a customer.
The victim discovered $200 was missing from his wallet.
All evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.
The LOPD responded to
90 calls from Aug. 10-16, 2020
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2
• Traffic Accidents: 3
Graffiti in downtown LO…again
Lake Orion police are investigating multiple incidents of graffiti in downtown Lake Orion, including graffiti on signs, sidewalks and three vehicles.
Police discovered the various incidents between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 13, and are investigating the it as malicious destruction of property case.
If anyone has information about the graffiti suspect(s), please contact the LOPD.
Woman arrested on LO warrant
On Aug. 13, Gross Pointe Woods police arrested a 28-year-old woman out of Warren, MI on a Lake Orion warrant for resisting and obstructing. The woman was given information on appearing in court.
Too bad Holly doesn’t have NOTA
Lake Orion police arrested a 29-year-old Holly man at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 for operating a vehicle while his license was suspended.