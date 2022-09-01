Public Safety — Aug. 31, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 388 calls from

Aug 15-21, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 11

Deputies investigate possible domestic assault

A 21-year-old Orion Township woman reported at 6:44 a.m. Aug. 14 that she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend and they started pushing each other.

Deputies went to the 100 block of Casemer to investigate the domestic assault complaint and interviewed both parties.

Based on statements made by both parties and deputies’ observations, the 19-year-old Orion Township man was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County jail for domestic assault.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to authorize a complaint for Domestic Violence. The man was released from the Oakland County Jail.

Car break-ins continue in township

A 46-year-old Orion Township woman went into the Orion Twp. Substation at 3:31 p.m. Aug. 15 to report that someone had broken into her car.

The woman’s vehicle was parked in her driveway on the 3000 block of High Pointe Ridge Rd. on Aug 13. When she returned to her vehicle the next day, she noticed her purse and her wallet were missing.

There was no damage to the vehicle. All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

Shoplifters picked up outside of Kohl’s

Two women are behind bars after being caught shoplifting and both are facing charges in district court.

Deputies were dispatched to Kohls, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., for a retail fraud in progress at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 15 after Kohl’s loss prevention notified authorities that known shoplifters were in the store concealing merchandise and removing the security tags.

Deputies located the suspects, a 35-year-old Sault Saint Marie woman and a 23-year-old Saginaw woman, outside of the store with the stolen goods. Deputies recovered the merchandise.

Both women were transported to Oakland County Jail without incident, and deputies submitted a warrant to the Oakland County Prosecutor for Retail Fraud First Degree.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint against both suspects for Retail Fraud-First Degree and Theft Detection Device – Deactivation/Removal.

The warrant was sworn to at the 52-3rd District Court in front of Magistrate Melinda Balian.

One suspect was released on personal bond and the other was given a $15,000 bond, with 10 percent cash surety.

Man taken to jail after striking his wife

An Orion Township man was taken to jail for striking his wife, and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office chose not to authorize a complaint against the man.

Deputies responded to the 600 block of N. Conklin Drive for a domestic assault 12:28 a.m. Aug. 19.

A 35-year-old resident reported that she was involved in an argument with her husband when he struck her in the face.

After interviewing both parties, and based on statements made by both parties and the visible injuries observed by deputies, the 40-year-old Orion Township man was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County jail for domestic assault.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to authorize a complaint for Domestic Violence.

The mans was released from the Oakland County Jail.

Man intentionally crashes his car, gets psych evaluation

A man is getting a psychological evaluation and medical help after intentionally crashing his car at 12:06 p.m. Aug. 19.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Markdale Street after a 45-year-old man attempted to take his own life by intentionally crashing his vehicle.

Deputies assisted Orion Township firefighters, who transported the man to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Swatters continue to make false calls about Orion Twp. home, compel police response

Swatters continue to make false calls, sending Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies on needless calls and harassing an Orion Township family by prompting repeated visits from deputies.

Deputies went to the 10 block of Hummingbird Drive at 10:34 p.m. Aug. 19 after receiving a report of a shooting.

The called claimed that his father had shot his mother, his sister was a hostage and his father had planted bombs in the mobile home.

Upon arrival, deputies conducted a welfare check on the home’s occupants. Deputies determined that the incident was unfounded.

This address has had numerous similar past incidents.

Swatting is a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service, such as an emergency services dispatcher, into sending a police or emergency service response team to another person’s address. This is triggered by false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency.

In 2012, former Gov. Rick Snyder passed a law making swatting a felony in some cases and intensifying criminal penalties for those caught making false emergency reports.

Suspects wheel minibike right out of the sporting goods store

Deputies went to Dunham’s Sports, 1279 S. Lapeer Rd., at 7:54 p.m. Aug. 20 after shoplifters allegedly wheeled a minibike out of the store.

Deputies met with the manager who said two suspects entered the store and grabbed a shopping cart. They selected a minibike and placed it into the shopping cart.

The suspects then walked past all points of purchase and exited the store, loaded the minibike into a dark blue ram pickup truck and left.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

If caught, the suspects could face first degree retail fraud charges, a felony, with a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine and court costs.

Retail Fraud First Degree is applicable when the value of property or money stolen is $1,000 or more.(Michigan Penal Code Act 328, Section 750.356c.

Suspect walks out of the door with electric bike in cart

Dunham’s Sports was targeted again by a bike thief, this time at 3:01 p.m. Aug. 21.

A manager told deputies that a woman entered the store, grabbed a shopping cart, selected an electric bike and placed it into the shopping cart.

The suspect passed all points of purchase and exited the store, loaded the electric bike into a Jeep.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

If caught, the thief could face second degree retail fraud charges, a misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of one year jail time, a $2,000 fine and court costs.

Retail Fraud Second Degree applies to property or money stolen that is more than $200 and less than $1,000 in value.