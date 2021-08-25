Public Safety — Aug. 25, 2021

The LOPD responded to

127 calls from Aug. 16-22, 2021

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 22. There were no injuries reported.

A man driving on S. Broadway Street just south of Flint Street got an abrupt awakening when he dozed off and crashed into a legally parked vehicle on the side of the road.

Police determined that the fight was between a mother and her daughter and are investigating the incident.

Lake Orion police were called at 1:44 p.m. Aug. 21 for a report of a possible fight on Lapeer Street.

Lake Orion police responded to an accident at S. Anderson and Flint streets when a silver Toyota backed out of a parking space and struck a vehicle traveling northbound on Anderson Street.

The individuals allegedly involved in the altercation were gone when police arrived, but authorities are investigating.

Lake Orion police were called at 2:09 a.m. Aug. 20 for a possible fight on S. Broadway Street in front of a local establishment.

The 20-year-old Grosse Pointe man failed field sobriety tests, according to a police report, and was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Lake Orion police are awaiting the man’s blood results from the Michigan State Police.

The crash occurred at 12:09 a.m. Aug. 20 near the Orion Road/Flint Street/Miller Road roundabout when the man drove his car off the road, struck a business sign and crashed into a fence.

Lake Orion police arrested a man for an alcohol-related traffic crash at the Flint Street roundabout on Friday, according to a police report.

Man crashes into a sign and fence near the Flint Street roundabout

The Lake Orion officer gave the man court information and he was released at the scene.

Lake Orion police made a traffic stop on a 22-year-old Pontiac man at 11:39 p.m. Aug. 17 and detained him on a civil bench warrant from the Wayne County Airport Authority.

The distracted driver’s vehicle crashed into the back of another vehicle and that vehicle hit the rear of the vehicle in front of it.

A driver told police they were distracted by a pedestrian who was not in the roadway, leading to a three-car traffic accident at 11:52 a.m. Aug. 17.

The White Lake police were advised to give the man court appearance information.

Oakland County dispatch informed Lake Orion police at 10:29 p.m. Aug. 17 that the White Lake police had in custody a 48-year-old Burton man on a Lake Orion warrant.

Lake Orion police went to a local business on S. Broadway Street to assist the Orion Twp. Fire Department at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16 for a possible grill fire/gas leak.

Residents on Heights Road called police on Aug. 16 to report that sometime overnight someone had punctured the tires on their vehicle. There were marks on the tires and police are investigating.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 385 calls from

Aug. 16-22, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 13

Someone opens a bogus Apple account in woman’s name

A 49-year-old Orion Township resident reported at 9:26 p.m. Aug. 16 that she was the victim of identity theft.

The woman said that when she got her mail, she noticed two credit cards and a letter regarding her new Apple TV account that she did not open. The only actual charges appeared on the Apple account.

The victim added that she never gave anyone permission to open the accounts, so she closed both credit cards and disputed the charge to the Apple account.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Thieves steal an ATV from under homeowner’s deck

A 60-year-old N. Mill Court resident called the sheriff’s office at 1:44 p.m. Aug. 18 to report that someone stole his ATV from under his deck.

The ATV was under the deck on Aug. 10, but when the victim returned home on Aug. 18 he noticed it was missing. All information was turned over to detectives.

When you shop Menards – you stil have to pay

Deputies went to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 18 after a customer tried to steal two pieces of equipment.

An employee told deputies that a man entered the store, selected two pieces of equipment and started heading to the entrance doors when he was stopped by an employee and asked for his receipts.

The suspect refused to produce any receipts and continued past the employee passing all points of purchase making no attempt to pay for the items and exited the store.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Alleged drunk driver heads off road

A citizen called authorities around 11:36 p.m. Aug. 18 to report that a car drove off the road in the Conklin and Indianwood roads area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spotted the vehicle off the road. The driver, a 26-year-old Southfield man, was uninjured. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies administered a breathalyzer, which yielded a result of .247 BAC (blood alcohol content). A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail. Criminal charges will be pending the lab results.

Thieves target catalytic converters

A 37-year-old man on the 4600 block of Joslyn Road called deputies on Aug. 19 to report that he parked his vehicle on Aug. 17, but when he returned two days later he noticed that someone had stolen his catalytic converter.

Detectives will continue the investigation.

Beware of driveway sealant scam

Deputies went to the 4400 block of Crystal Creek at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 after a homeowner called and said two men were trying to scam him out of $6,500.

The homeowner had solicitors pull into his driveway and offer to coat his driveway and give him a great deal.

The two men convinced the homeowner to allow them to seal the driveway in 20 minutes before they discussed or agreed upon a contract or price.

The men quickly finished the job and then requested $6,500 dollars. The homeowner refused and attempted to negotiate a reasonable price; however, the parties could not agree.

When the homeowner said he was calling deputies because he detected a scam, the solicitors quickly fled and never returned.

Deputies searched the area and provided additional information regarding how to avoid home repair scams.

Safety Tip: In order to help protect the public, Orion Twp. requires all legitimate door-to-door solicitors to register with the Orion Twp. Clerk’s Office prior to having contact with residents, and wear identification within Orion Twp.

Residents should contact deputies at 248-858-4911 if they encounter non-registered door-to-door solicitors.

Deputies initiate a traffic stop and discover crack cocaine

While on patrol in the area of Joslyn and Merritt roads at 11:21 Aug. 19, deputies made a traffic stop for a license plate violation.

The driver was unable to provide the required vehicle registration or driver’s license.

Deputies impounded the vehicle and during the impound they located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, a 20-year-old Pontiac resident, was issued several citations and released at the scene with a pending court date.

The passenger, a 23-year-old Pontiac resident, was arrested and transported to Oakland County Jail without incident.

He was arraigned at the 52nd-3rd District Court in Rochester Hills on a charge of Possession of Crack Cocaine and given a $7,500, 10 percent bond.

Man gets treatment after asking for drugs and money

Residents in the area of Buckhorn and Chicago streets called deputies around 8:23 a.m. Aug. 20 regarding a man going door to door asking for drugs and money.

Deputies located the 39-year-old Battle Creek man walking on Clarkston Road.

Deputies have had other similar contact with the man, and he was displaying apparent signs of confusion and possible drug use.

Deputies calmed the man down and Orion Township firefighters responded and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Thieves drop the stolen goods when dog begins barking

A 68-year-old man on the 3400 block of Waldon Road told deputies that on Aug. 20 his dog began barking at the fence at 2:30 a.m. The man checked the area but did not find anyone.

The next day, he noticed two bags along the fence in the backyard. When the man went out to look at them, he noticed that someone broke into his shed and had attempted to steal several items.

All information and property were collected and turned over to detectives.

Argument ends with thrown cup

A 43-year-old woman on the 700 block of Brown Road called deputies at 9:26 p.m. Aug. 22 to report that her boyfriend had assaulted her.

The woman said her 31-year-old boyfriend started arguing with her, then grabbed a cup and threw it at her head. After the assault he fled the scene.

Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the boyfriend.