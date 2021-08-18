Public Safety — Aug. 18, 2021

The LOPD responded to

121 calls from Aug. 9-15, 2021

There was an accident at 1:57 p.m. Aug. 13 on S. Broadway Street north of Smith Court when a Ford truck stopped on the roadway and the Jeep did not, crashing into the back of the Ford. There were no injuries reported.

The theft occurred around 12:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Lake Orion police.

A white male suspect wearing a dark mask went into the business, allegedly stole two bottles of tequila and ran out the business and got into a burgundy Toyota.

Oakland County dispatch contacted Lake Orion police around 9:32 p.m. Aug. 12 and advised that Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies had a 57-year-old Oxford man in custody on a Lake Orion police warrant.

A Mazada crashed into the back of a Ford vehicle in stop-and-go traffic on northbound M-24 at 6 p.m. Aug. 11. There were no injuries reported.

A Gray Toyota Highlander on southbound Anderson Street crossed over Flint Street in front of a while Ford Fusion and both vehicles crashed, a police report stated.

Lake Orion police responded to an accident at E. Flint and Anderson streets at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 11.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at S. Park Boulevard (M-24) and S. Broadway Street at 8:43 a.m. Aug. 9 after a white Dodge vehicle crashed into the back of a white Chevrolet vehicle.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 402 calls from

Aug. 9-15, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 9

Orion Twp. man is the victim of an elaborate wire fraud scheme

A 72-year-old Orion Township man went into the Orion Township substation at 3:37 p.m. Aug. 10 to report he was the victim of a wire fraud.

The man received a telephone call from a person who identified himself as “James” and claimed to be a security officer for Credit Union One Bank. The victim was told there may be fraudulent purchases on an American Express credit card.

The suspect asked the victim if he was interested in participating in an internal “sting” in which the suspect would use the victim’s money to find bank employees who were participating in fraudulent activities.

The victim agreed to participate in the sting and downloaded a computer program, TeamViewer, upon the suspect’s request.

The suspect gained remote access to the victim’s computer using this program.

On May 21, the victim began transferring money out of his retirement account to his own savings accounts at Chase Bank and Credit Union One, upon the suspect’s request.

From May 21 to July 28, the victim made 16 transfers to his personal accounts.

The suspect then made wire transfers from the victim’s personal accounts to overseas banking accounts based in Hong Kong and Peru.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Man ‘returns’ a mattress he doesn’t own for in-store credit

Deputies went to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., for a retail fraud at 7:02 p.m. Aug. 9.

A 35-year-old employee stated that an unknown man entered the store with a mattress box on a cart and immediately went to the mattress area.

The man then took the box off the cart and placed a mattress on the cart and pushed it to the return counter. Once there, he said that he wanted to return the mattress.

The employee issued an in-store credit for the mattress and left the store.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Thieves using distraction at Menards to steal several items

Two men perpetrated a scheme to distract cashiers and steal several items from Menards on Brown Road.

A store manager told deputies around 8:08 p.m. Aug. 10 that two unknown men entered the store, with one going to the lawn and garden center and selecting several items and placing them into a shopping cart.

The second man distracted the cashier, while the first suspect pushed the shopping cart with the items out of the store without paying.

Detectives are investigating.

Menards employees thwart attempted theft

A man entered the Brown Road Menards around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and attempted to steal several power tools from the store.

A store manager said that the man went to the power tools and placed several items into a shopping cart.

The suspect pushed the cart through a closed lane and passed all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items, when he was stopped by employees.

The suspect left the cart and fled the store. All items were recovered.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

From car accident to trespasser

A man who was in an accident in the Village of Lake Orion made his day worse by trespassing at Buckhorn Towing around 7:02 p.m. Aug. 11.

An employee of Buckhorns, 1258 Lapeer Rd., told deputies that a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and a man got out of the backseat and started to climb the fence to get to his vehicle.

The employee said that the man’s vehicle was involved in an accident in the Village of Orion and the owner was trying to get something out of the car. Once the man retrieved his belongings, he got back into the vehicle and left the area.

The man was identified and issued a citation for trespassing.

Woman pepper sprays boyfriend in self-defense after assault

A Lake Orion man was arrested and arraigned after assaulting his girlfriend, who used pepper spray to defend herself.

Deputies responded to a 911 call on the 1100 block of S. Long Lake Blvd. after a 33-year-old woman reported she was slapped in the face by her boyfriend as she was driving on Orion Road near Mariday Street.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Aug. 12.

The victim pulled the car over on Mariday Street and the suspect, also 33, charged at the victim. The victim pepper sprayed the suspect, and the man ran away on foot.

Deputies located the man and interviewed both parties, and, based on the evidence, arrested the Lake Orion man for domestic assault. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Assault.

Magistrate Marie Soma of the 52-3 District Court issued the warrant. The man was arraigned on the charge and given a $5,000 bond, with 10 percent cash surety.

Suspects nabbed as they try theft racket at Menards

Two suspects from Pontiac orchestrated a theft at Menards on Brown Road on Sunday but were met by sheriff’s deputies and store employees as one tried to leave the store.

A store manager said that a 56-year-old Pontiac resident came into the store and selected several items, placing them in a shopping cart. The suspect pushed the cart to the returns and requested to return the items without a receipt.

Another suspect, a 58-year-old Pontiac resident, came into the store, selected two items and placed them into a shopping cart and pushed the cart through a closed lane and passed all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items, when he was stopped by employees and deputies.

Deputies believe that these two suspects have committed several more retail frauds in the past couple of weeks. Both suspects were released at the scene.

All information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.