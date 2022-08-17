Public Safety — Aug. 17, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 304 calls from

Aug 8-14, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 14

Woman arrested for felonious assault of two men at party

An Orion Township woman lost her temper and was arrested for felonious and domestic assault all over an accusation of stealing a friend’s puppy.

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Vernita Drive at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 8 for a domestic assault.

A 34-year-old Redford man told deputies that he was at the home drinking with friends, when he made a comment about the female stealing his friend’s puppy.

At this point a 32-year-old Orion Township woman became extremely upset and started yelling. She suddenly threw a bottle at the man, striking him in the face.

The victim said that after he was struck by the bottle, the woman turned to her boyfriend, a 34-year-old Orion Township resident, and threw her phone at him, missing the boyfriend and hitting the wall.

The woman then reportedly ran up to the boyfriend and punched him in the face. She then grabbed a bottle and hit him in the head.

Deputies interviewed all parties and based on the information gathered the woman was arrested for two counts of Felonious Assault and Domestic Assault. She was transported to Oakland County Jail.

Thieves steal purse, wallet from vehicle

Deputies went to the 3000 block of Montclair Drive at 12:19 p.m. Aug. 8 for a Larceny report after a 61-year-old Orion Township resident reported that someone had broken into her vehicle.

The woman said that her vehicles were parked in her driveway on Aug. 7 and when she returned to her vehicles on the next day, she noticed that her purse and her wallet were missing.

The suspects are unknown and there was no damage to the vehicle.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

Thieves continue to target vehicles for valuables

A 56-year-old Clarkston man went to the Orion Township substation after his car was broken into on Aug. 8.

The man reported that his vehicle was parked in his driveway on the 4000 block of Fairfield Drive on Aug. 7. When he returned to his vehicle the next day, he noticed that unknown suspects took the cash that was in his glove box.

There was no damage to the vehicle. All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

Ex-husband assaults ex-wife’s new fiancé at GM Orion plant

Authorities are looking for a Waterford man who followed his ex-wife and her new fiancé to the General Motors Assembly – Lake Orion plant and then assaulted the Oxford Township man.

Deputies were dispatched to the GM Plant, 455 Giddings Rd., for a Domestic Assault report at 3:31 p.m. Aug. 10.

A 40-year-old Oxford Township man, an employee of the plant, was getting a ride to work from his fiancé. Prior to getting dropped off at work, a verbal argument between the victim’s fiancé and ex-husband took place in the 240 block of Cygnet Circle in Oxford Township.

The ex-husband, a 32-year-old Waterford man, followed the couple to the GM plant.

The ex-husband then blocked the fiancé’s vehicle with his, exited the vehicle and punched the victim (who was in the passenger seat) in the face and then fled the scene.

Deputies attempted to arrest the suspect but were unable to locate him.

Charges have been sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Woman arrested for domestic assault

Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pleasant View for a Domestic Assault at 3:11 a.m. Aug. 13 when a 35-year-old Orion Township man said that his 26-year-old girlfriend punched him in the face.

Deputies observed injuries to the man and arrested the female for Domestic Assault.

The suspect was taken to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

Drunk driver arrested during traffic stop nearly three times the legal limit

An Auburn Hills man was arrested after drinking and getting behind the wheel at 3:11 a.m. Aug. 13.

Deputies were on patrol and observed a vehicle heading westbound on Brown Road.

As the vehicle approached a red light at Baldwin and Brown roads the vehicle, which had no tail lights and stopped suddenly.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and contacted the responsible driver, a 24-year-old Auburn Hills resident. It was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies requested a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) with the results being .231 Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail where he was due to be released in the morning.

Criminal charges will be pending lab results.

Boyfriend goes to jail after argument with girlfriend

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Casemer in Orion Township for a domestic assault at 6:44 a.m. Aug. 14 after a 21-year-old resident reported she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend when they started pushing each other.

Deputies interviewed both parties and, based on statements made by both parties and observations of the deputies, the 19-year-old Orion Township man was placed under arrest.

He was lodged at the Oakland County jail for domestic assault.