Public Safety — Aug. 11, 2021

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 353 calls from

Aug. 2-8, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 4

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 13

Unknown suspect runs from the border with stolen lawn blower

A 39-year-old Oxford resident reported that while working on the lawn at Taco Bell, 660 S. Lapeer Rd., someone stole a backpack blower.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2, one of the lawn service company employees using the Stihl backpack blower set it down and walked away. When he returned he noticed that it was missing.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

‘Police officer’ tries to scam woman

An 18-year-old Orion Twp. woman went into the Orion Twp. substation at 12:31 p.m. Aug. 2 to report she was a victim of attempted fraud after receiving a phone call from someone identifying himself as a law enforcement officer.

The caller told the woman that her social security number was used in a drug deal and money fraud incident. The victim hung up the phone because she realized it was a scam.

Man crawls through his exes window and assaults her

A resident on the 800 block of Corners Court called deputies at 8:07 p.m. Aug. 3 about a suspect crawling through a window of her home.

The 54-year-old woman told deputies that she met her ex-boyfriend at a local business. A short time later she returned home and went upstairs when she heard a noise downstairs and went to investigate.

She then saw her ex-boyfriend, a 46-year-old Oakland Twp. resident, crawling through a bathroom window. The two began to argue and the suspect then forcibly grabbed her cell phone from her to prevent her from calling the police.

The victim said she attempted to leave the home, but the suspect was blocking the doors and refused to let her leave. Based on the victim’s statements and the evidence, the man was arrested for home invasion and domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for one count of Home Invasion 1st Degree, one count (alternate to Count 1) of Home Invasion 3rd Degree, one count of Controlled Substance-Possession and one count of Domestic Violence.

The warrants were sworn to in front of Magistrate Melinda Balian at the 52/3 District Court in Rochester Hills. The man was arraigned and given a $50,000 bond with 10 percent cash surety. He was ordered not to have contact with the victim and to have drug and alcohol testing.

Suspects attempt to access woman’s bank accounts

An Orion Twp. woman on the 3300 block of Spruce Road called deputies at 5:03 p.m. Aug. 2 after logging into her Genisys Credit Union account and noticed that an unknown suspect attempted to gain access into her account.

Genisys discovered the hack and closed the account down. The victim received a notice in the mail from Chase bank indicating an unknown suspect attempted to deposit a check into her account from a business in Brooklyn, New York.

The victim has no idea who could be doing this and did not give anyone permission to access her accounts. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Macomb woman arrested after drunk driving

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lapeer and Silverbell roads at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 4 for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. When they arrived in the area, they observed a vehicle make a sudden lane change nearly causing an accident.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and during the investigation it was determined the driver, a 34-year-old Macomb woman, was under the influence of alcohol. She was given a breathalyzer, which yielded a result of .128 percent blood alcohol content.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail where she was released in the morning. Criminal charges are pending after the lab results.

Woman is arrested after resisting, assaulting deputies

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Spring Hill Suites, 4919 Interpark Dr., for a welfare check at 10:43 p.m. Aug. 4 and were told by a female 49-year-old Ann Arbor woman that she was assaulted by a 41-year-old Oregon man while the woman was in room 228.

Deputies immediately went to the room and knocked on the door. A man answered and deputies requested to enter the room and speak with the occupants.

The man allowed deputies into the room, but as they were entering the room a woman approached and ordered the deputies to leave the room and tried to shut the door on them. Deputies immediately ordered the woman to step away from the door, but she refused.

Deputy put the woman in handcuffs and told her to have a seat. A few moments later, the woman managed to slip out of the hand cuffs and tried to run into another room, but deputies were able to re-secure the handcuffs on her.

As deputies were escorting the woman to the patrol units, she attempted to pull away from deputies and kicked them in the legs several times. She was taken to Oakland County Jail with charges pending.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a two-count warrant, which was sworn to in front of Magistrate Holt of the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

The woman was arraigned on the charges of Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer. She was given a $2,500 bond.

Man arrested for assaulting his wife

A 30-year-old woman on the 3000 block of Indianwood Road contacted deputies at 11:08 p.m. Aug. 6 to report that her 29-year-old husband struck her in the face.

Deputies went to the home and separated and interviewed both parties. Based on statements and physical evidence, the husband was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail for domestic assault.

The county prosecutor’s office authorized a warrant for domestic violence and the man was arraigned in front of a magistrate and given a $5,000 personal bond with the standard bond conditions, including not returning to the listed address and not having contact with the victim.

License plates stolen

Authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old Pontiac man said that someone stole license plates from his vehicle and trailer.

The man parked his car and trailer on a property on the 4200 block of Baldwin Road on Aug. 6 and made sure it was locked. Upon returning to the vehicle the next day he noticed the license plates on the trailer and the vehicle had been stolen.

Deputies entered the plates as stolen into the Law Enforcement Information Network.