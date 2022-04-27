Public Safety — April 27, 2022

The LOPD responded to

111 calls from April 18-24, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 4

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Lake Orion police made a traffic stop after a vehicle ran a redlight on S. Broadway Street (M-24) at Atwater Street at 5:26 p.m. April 18.

The 33-year-old male driver was issued a traffic citation. During a check on the man, police found a misdemeanor warrant out of the 42-2 District Court for the driver.

The man was given court information and released.

Accident on M-24 at Elizabeth St.

Two vehicles were damaged but there were no reported injuries in an accident on M-24 at Elizabeth Street shortly after 10 a.m. on April 19.

A gray Ford was southbound M-24 and rear-ended a black Jeep.

Both vehicles received minor damage and the driver responsible for the crash was issued a citation.

Police investigate crash on M-24, look for the driver responsible

Lake Orion police are investigating a crash on S. Broadway Street (M-24) at Atwater Street and looking for the driver responsible for the incident.

At 10 p.m. April 19, a black Dodge Ram was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle that pushed the Dodge into a red Impala.

There were no injuries reported.

Beware of driving on M-24

There was another accident on W. Flint Street at M-24 at 11:51 a.m. April 20 when a gray Ford and silver Chevrolet on W. Flint Street stopped for a traffic light.

The Ford pulled forward and rear-ended the Chevrolet. There were minor damages to the vehicles but no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Ford was cited in the crash.

LOPD investigates hit-and-run

A commercial vehicle heading southbound on M-24 at 6:50 p.m. April 22 was in the right lane when a red BMW changed lanes and hit the front corner of the commercial vehicle.

The BMW continued southbound, failing to stop for the accident.

The commercial vehicle showed no damage and no injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating.

Good Samaritan finds and returns personal items

A good Samaritan found a wallet and car keys at E. Shadbolt and N Broadway streets and turned them over to a Lake Orion officer at 9:52 p.m. April 23.

The officer was able to notify the owner.