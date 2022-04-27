Public Safety — April 27, 2022

The LOPD responded to
111 calls from April 18-24, 2022
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1
• Traffic Accidents: 4
Traffic stop leads to arrest
Lake Orion police made a traffic stop after a vehicle ran a redlight on S. Broadway Street (M-24) at Atwater Street at 5:26 p.m. April 18.
The 33-year-old male driver was issued a traffic citation. During a check on the man, police found a misdemeanor warrant out of the 42-2 District Court for the driver.
The man was given court information and released.
Accident on M-24 at Elizabeth St.
Two vehicles were damaged but there were no reported injuries in an accident on M-24 at Elizabeth Street shortly after 10 a.m. on April 19.
A gray Ford was southbound M-24 and rear-ended a black Jeep.
Both vehicles received minor damage and the driver responsible for the crash was issued a citation.
Police investigate crash on M-24, look for the driver responsible
Lake Orion police are investigating a crash on S. Broadway Street (M-24) at Atwater Street and looking for the driver responsible for the incident.
At 10 p.m. April 19, a black Dodge Ram was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle that pushed the Dodge into a red Impala.
There were no injuries reported.
Beware of driving on M-24
There was another accident on W. Flint Street at M-24 at 11:51 a.m. April 20 when a gray Ford and silver Chevrolet on W. Flint Street stopped for a traffic light.
The Ford pulled forward and rear-ended the Chevrolet. There were minor damages to the vehicles but no injuries were reported.
The driver of the Ford was cited in the crash.
LOPD investigates hit-and-run
A commercial vehicle heading southbound on M-24 at 6:50 p.m. April 22 was in the right lane when a red BMW changed lanes and hit the front corner of the commercial vehicle.
The BMW continued southbound, failing to stop for the accident.
The commercial vehicle showed no damage and no injuries were reported.
Police are still investigating.
Good Samaritan finds and returns personal items
A good Samaritan found a wallet and car keys at E. Shadbolt and N Broadway streets and turned them over to a Lake Orion officer at 9:52 p.m. April 23.
The officer was able to notify the owner.
The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation
responded to 472 calls from
April 11-17, 2022
• Felony Arrests: 1
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1
• Traffic Accidents: 7
Searching for car break-in suspect
Authorities are looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle at a local business and stole a backpack leaf blower.
Deputies went to the 3500 block of Gregory Road at 7:13 a.m. April 13 when a 50-year-old Milford resident said he arrived at work and noticed that someone had broken the driver’s side window and took a pack back leaf blower from a work vehicle.
Deputies collected all information and turned it over to detectives to continue the investigation.
Clarkston man goes out drinking and then crashes his motorcycle
A Clarkston man is unhurt but will have a hefty fine after drinking and crashing his motorcycle in the area of Giddings Road and Liberty Drive around 5:30 p.m. April 15.
Upon arrival, deputies located the driver, 32, standing next to the motorcycle uninjured. As a precaution, the Orion Township Fire Department arrived to check on the driver.
The driver had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath, so deputies administered a Preliminary Breath Test, which revealed the man was over the legal limit.
The driver was arrested, a blood draw was administered at the hospital and he was subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).
Deputies arrests repeat drunk driver
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Baldwin and Indianwood roads at 5:30 p.m. April 16 for a single-vehicle accident.
The vehicle had run off the roadway, hit a tree, and flipped over onto its roof.
Deputies located the driver, a 31-year-old Orion Township man, standing on the side of the road.
As a precaution, firefighter/EMTs were called to check on the driver.
The man had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his person, a flushed face, slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes and was unbalanced. He admitted consuming alcohol and then driving.
A Preliminary Breath Test revealed the man was over the legal limit.
He was arrested, a blood draw was administered at the hospital and he was taken to the Oakland County Jail for OWI 3rd Offense.
Suspect blackmails Orion Twp. girl
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where a suspect is extorting an Orion Township girl and demanding obscene videos.
The girl’s mother went to the Orion Township substation on April 13 and reported that her daughter sent nude videos of herself to an unknown person on SnapChat.
That individual contacted the girl and demanded more inappropriate videos of her, saying if he didn’t receive them he would send the previous videos to everyone in the girl’s contacts list.
All information was turned over to detectives to continue the case.
OCSO reminds parents to speak to their kids about online dangers
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind parents to speak to their children of the dangers of communicating to unknown people online, especially sending pictures or videos.
Often, kids are too free with giving their information which causes the individuals who received the information to continue grooming behavior, placing the victims in a vulnerable position, the sheriff’s office said.
Victims are then too afraid to tell a parent or loved one due to fear or embarrassment, which continues the cycle.
If you feel your child is having a similar problem, please contact assistance through the sheriff’s office, a counselor, school or clergy.