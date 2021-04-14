Public Safety — April 14, 2021

The LOPD responded to

102 calls from April 5-11, 2021

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

Police talked to both drivers of the two vehicles involved and both drivers blamed the other for being over the center line of the road.

Lake Orion police responded to a reported traffic crash at Bellevue and Highland avenues at 1:05 p.m. April 11.

The red vehicle then fled northbound on Bellevue. Police are investigating.

After reviewing home surveillance videos, police saw a red vehicle at 12:24 a.m. drive off the road and strike a legally parked vehicle.

On April 11, Lake Orion police responded to a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash that happened overnight on Bellevue Avenue near W. Bellevue.

The man was arrested and given a ticket to appear in the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Police also discovered that the driver, a 24-year-old Metamora man, did not have insurance on the vehicle.

Lake Orion police stopped a vehicle on M-24 near Smith Court at 11 p.m. April 9 for improper plates on the vehicle.

The resident paid $500 cash to a bitcoin machine. When the caller wanted more money, the resident got suspicious and contacted police.

The resident received a call from someone claiming to be from DTE. The caller told the resident that their payments were delinquent and if the resident did not pay that day their power would be shut off.

A North Shore Drive resident contacted Lake Orion police at 12:16 p.m. April 8 saying they believed they were a victim of fraud.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 398 calls from April 5-11, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 7

Cocaine found during traffic stop

While on patrol in the area of Waldon and Giddings roads at 12:58 a.m. April 6, deputies stopped a vehicle and discovered several violations by the driver.

The driver was not able to provide the required vehicle information or his driver’s license, and when the deputies attempted to identify the passenger, he admitted to not having a license.

Deputies determined the driver had a valid extradition warrant for his arrest. He was removed from the vehicle and placed in the rear of the patrol vehicle.

Deputies asked the passenger to step out and conducted a search of the vehicle, finding two small bags of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The incident is under investigation.

Minor injuries in rollover crash

Deputies received a 911 call of a single motor vehicle rollover crash on Lapeer and Casemer roads at 3:74 p.m. April 6.

The female driver had two minor children in the vehicle, one of which was not properly restrained resulting in minor injuries.

The driver and her children were treated by Orion Township firefighter/EMTs and released at the scene.

Charges are being filed against the driver for the traffic safety violations.

Burglars crack car windshield in garage break-in

A 49-year-old resident on the 900 block of Orion Road called authorities for a burglary report at 6:35 a.m. April 8.

The man told deputies that he walked out of his home, he noticed a gray hat lying in the driveway that didn’t belong to him or anyone in the house, and noticed the garage door was ajar.

When he went inside the garage, he noticed that the windshield on the vehicle was cracked and the contents of the vehicle were thrown about.

All information was gathered and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Thieves break a car window at Baldwin Road business, deputies get video footage

Deputies responded to Trella Cleaners on S. Baldwin Road for a malicious destruction of property complaint at 9:56 a.m. April 8.

An employee said that sometime during the night an unknown suspect broke out one of the windows on one of the work vans. Deputies noticed a small amount of blood on the B pillar near the broken car window.

Deputies also located video of the incident from a neighboring business. All evidence was collected and turned over to detectives.

Several thousand dollars charged to man in fraud case

A 62-year-old resident went to the Orion Township sheriff’s office substation at 12:16 p.m. April 8 to report that between June 16, 2020 through July 10, 2020 an unknown suspect charged several thousands of dollars to his unemployment assistance card.

The charges occurred in California, Ohio and the state of Washington. All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

Fenton Twp. man drives to work but his car is stolen while he’s on the job

A 25-year-old Fenton Township man called authorities to report that he went to work at FedEx on Brown Road at 7:30 a.m. and parked his vehicle in the guarded employee parking lot.

Upon returning to his vehicle, he discovered that it had been stolen. The victim checked an app on his phone and located his vehicle in St. Clair Shores.

Deputies have not identified the suspects. All information was turned over to detectives.

Man acting irrationally is taken to hospital after a suspected overdose

Family members of an Orion Township man called authorities, saying the man was acting irrational and possibly suffering from an overdose.

Deputies responded to the 4100 block of Maybee Road at 8:49 p.m. April 10 and located the 24-year-old subject man in his bedroom. Deputies determined that the man consumed several different drugs throughout the day and needed to go to the hospital.

Star EMS arrived and transported the man to St. Joseph Hospital for evaluation.