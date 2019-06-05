Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 368 calls from May 27- June 2, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 16

Unlocked vehicle is target of theft

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Laird Street at 6:38 a.m. May 27 for a larceny report after an Orion Township resident, 33, called to report that hisvehicle had been ransacked.

Sometime between 6 p.m. the previous night and 6 a.m. that morning, a laptop computer was taken from the man’s unlocked vehicle.

Fortunately, a good samaritan came into the substation with the laptop after he found it hanging from a mailbox in the 900 block of Laird and turned it over to police.

The laptop was turned over to the detective in charge of the case.

This incident is under investigation.

Breaking up is hard on everyone, but it should never get violent

Deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn, 2755 S. Lapeer Rd., at 10:49 p.m. May 30 after a woman called to report she was just assaulted by a group of people.

The victim stated that she was breaking up with her boyfriend when he, his sister and friends began to physically assault her.

Alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The responsible parties had all left the scene prior to deputies arriving.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are following up and sorting out potential charges.

Woman finds husband dead after apparent suicide

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department (OTFD) responded to the 600 block of Sherry Drive at 7:26 a.m. May 31 on the report of an apparent suicide.

The caller indicated that her husband, an Orion Township man, 55, had killed himself.

Upon arrival, deputies and the firefighters found the victim was beyond help.

Paramedics provided telemetry to McLaren-Oakland Hospital, where a physician pronounced the man deceased.

A detective and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to continue with the death investigation, assuming custody of the body.

An autopsy has been scheduled as the investigation continues.

Man arrested after threatening his ex-wife and daughter

Deputies responded to an address in the 4800 block of W. Stonegate Circle at 12:01 p.m. June 1 after receiving reports of a suicidal man, who also threatened his family.

The Orion Township man, 68, had been sending text messages to his daughter that he was going to harm himself, kill his daughter and anybody that came to his door. The man had also sent text messaging images of firearms to his ex-wife and threatening that he would kill her and their daughter at an upcoming graduation party.

Deputies arrived at the residence and secured a perimeter around the home. They were then able to contact the man via telephone and convince him to come outside of the house and speak with them.

When the man exited the home, he was taken into custody without incident.

Once the man was secured, deputies conducted a welfare check inside the residence. They found the daughter’s name spray-painted on an interior wall, along with words/ threats. The names spray-painted on the wall were surrounded by kitchen knives which had been stuck into the drywall. The inside of the home showed excessive damage where items had been thrown and it was littered with dog feces.

Deputies also located several long guns throughout the residence, which they secured and transported to the OCSO Property Room for safekeeping.

The man was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.

Detectives will be continuing with the investigation and working with the Oakland County Prosecutors Office on the criminal complaint.

Family is not man’s only problem now

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Regency Drive at 2:46 p.m. June 2 for a 911 family trouble incident. Deputies were advised by dispatch that the suspect was in a white older model Chevrolet Silverado.

Deputies observed a white older model Chevrolet Silverado on Regency and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as a 22-year-old Lakesville man. He smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech.

The driver was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed. He submitted to a PBT (preliminary breath test) registering a .122.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies located suspected cocaine.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. He was then lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood and suspected cocaine laboratory analysis.

The Lake Orion Police Dept. responded to

94 calls from May 27- June 2, 2019