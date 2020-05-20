Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 420 calls from May 11-17, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 2 • Accidents: 5

Graffiti at Camp Agawam

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Clarkston Road (Camp Agawam) at 8:49 a.m. May 11 for a Malicious Destruction of Property Report.

A 62-year-old employee of Orion Township Parks and Recreation reported that the gazebo and the walls of a storage unit had been spray painted with graffiti.

Deputies photographed the damage. This incident is under investigation but the suspects are unknown at this time.

Man arraigned after domestic assault/child abuse complaint

Deputies responded to a call in the 100 block of Bluebird Hill Drive at 11:33 p.m. May 12 for a domestic assault / child abuse compliant.

A 31-year-old male suspect was arguing with his 60-year-old father. The suspect’s 12-year-old daughter started to record the argument.

The suspect then entered the girl’s bedroom, grabbed her around the throat and pushed her down. Based upon the victim’s and witness statements, the suspect was placed under arrest and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a warrant for felony Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer and Domestic Violence against Mitchel McKervey, according to police incident reports.

McKervey was arraigned in front of Magistrate Karen Holt in the 52-3 District Court and given a $5,000 bond (no 10 percent cash surety). He was also ordered not to have contact with the victims, not to return to the address and must also wear a tether prior to release.

Man gets the help he needs

Deputies responded to 2000 block of Armstrong Drive at 12: 35 p.m. May 13 regarding a man who said he was suicidal, according to an incident report.

Deputies located the man, 64, and secured the scene, asking the man if he was suicidal. The man stated that, “yes”, he was suicidal.

After deputies calmed the man down he agreed he needed psychological help and requested to speak to someone about his issues. The man was transported for a mental health evaluation.

Man arrested after making threats

An Orion Twp. man, 29, was arrested but not charged after allegedly threatening to kill the mother of his children.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 2000 block of Gorlad Street at 6:15 p.m. May 16 for a domestic assault.

A 28-year-old woman went to pick up her children from their father, 29, because he had been drinking. When the woman arrived, the father became upset and started yelling and then punched the window of the vehicle and stated that he was going to kill her. He then knocked her glasses off her head.

Based upon the victim’s and witnesses’ statements, the suspect was arrested for Domestic Assault to keep both parties safe. He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

After review, the Oakland County prosecutors declined to issue a warrant on the man, according to an incident report.

That’s one way to end a friendship

Deputies responded to 3300 block of Ash at 1:14 p.m. May 14 for a robbery and shots fired call.

The 23-year-old resident told dispatchers that he had been sleeping when he woke to pounding on his door. The man armed himself with a handgun and opened the door to find his friend with his dog.

The men began to quarrel, struggling over the handgun. The homeowner fired one shot, after which the subject disarmed him.

The suspect then fled the apartment on foot with his dog.

Responding deputies secured the area and located the suspect several hours later returning home with his dog.

The suspect led deputies to the location of the handgun and magazine, which he had hid outside the apartment.

Both men said they had acted in self-defense and agreed that they had been friends and had hung out together in recent days. Neither of the men were injured.

Detectives collected statements and evidence and will present the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for issuance of charges.

Deliberate damage to woman’s car

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Baldwin Road at 2:26 p.m. May 17 for a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) to a vehicle report.

A 25- year-old Royal Oak woman reported that she went to her vehicle and noticed her rear window and passenger window had been broken out, and the radio was damaged.

Deputies checked the area for the suspects. All evidence and photographs were collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

It is believed the damage was intentional but the suspects are unknown.

Unlocked cars…

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Leyland Court at 10:50 a.m. May 11 after a woman reported that someone stole several gift cards from her vehicle.

An Orion Twp. resident, 58, reported she was informed by a contractor around 10:30 a.m. that there was a gift card and other items lying in her driveway.

The investigation revealed the victim’s vehicle was unlocked the previous night. The incident is under investigation.

…under attack once again…

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Leyland Court at 11:33 a.m. May 11 after a 52-year-old resident reported that someone stole $20 and some change from her unlocked vehicle.

The investigation revealed the victim’s vehicle was parked in her driveway on May 9 and when she checked her vehicle on May 11 she noticed the center console tray was missing and the passenger door was ajar. This incident is under investigation.

…by petty thieves

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Nakomis Trail at 3:51 p.m. May 15 when an Orion Twp. man, 59, reported that between midnight and 6 a.m. the night before someone got into two unlocked vehicles in his driveway and stole $4.

The victim reported he found the glove box and center counsels open and items scattered throughout the vehicles.

Deputies did not detect visible signs of damage or forced entry into the vehicles and searched the area for additional thefts, with no results. This incident is under investigation.

The LOPD responded to

352 calls from May 11-17, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 0 • Accidents: 0

Lake Orion Police Chief Harold Rossman said “It was a very quiet week” in the village and that most of the calls on the LOPD’s “Calls for Service” log were to check on buildings during the shutdown.