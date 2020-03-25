Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 351 calls from March 16-23, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 9

First responders save elderly man after an attempted suicide

Deputies, the Orion Township Fire Department and STAR EMS responded to a 911 call at the Villa at Silverbell Estates for an attempted suicide at 8:10 p.m. March 16.

A 70-year-old resident had a self-inflicted single laceration to his throat. Firefighters and paramedics administered first aid to attempt to stop the bleeding.

Deputies processed the scene and the investigation revealed the patient was in the bathroom and a staff member went to check on him and discovered he attempted to commit suicide with a folding knife.

The patient was transported to McLaren hospital by STAR EMS.

The dog is smarter than its owner

Deputies responded to a fight in progress at the Orion Oaks Dog Park, 1200 Joslyn Rd. at 5:05 p.m. March 19.

Responding Deputies deescalated the situation, making the scene safe for those present and interviewed independent eyewitnesses.

An investigation revealed a 64-year-old Oxford woman began yelling ethnic slurs toward two men. The suspect began encouraging her dog, a Black Newfoundland Shepherd, to chase the men and attack their dog, a rottweiler.

Based on the victim’s statements and third-party witnesses, the woman was issued a Disorderly Conduct citation and released with a court date pending.

Hit the road Jack, and don’t you come back no more, no more

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Spruce at 11:13 p.m. March 18 for a domestic assault complaint and secured the scene, making it safe.

The investigation revealed a 21-year-old female resident reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

The woman told authorities that she and her boyfriend broke up the day before and that night the suspect blocked her from going to her bedroom and pushed her into the wall, striking her head into the wall.

Deputies observed a red mark and swelling to the woman’s head.

Based on statements and physical evidence at the scene the 21-year-old man was placed under arrest for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.

Drunk driver attempts to flee the scene after hitting another vehicle

Deputies responded to Heights and Ferndale at 8:12 p.m. March 20 for a two vehicle traffic crash.

Witnesses reported the driver was attempting to flee the scene.

Deputies located the driver, as described by witnesses, attempting to flee the scene. The driver was identified as a 28-year-old Orion Township man who displayed evidence of being intoxicated.

The driver smelled of alcohol intoxicants, had blood shot eyes, poor balance, and was slurring his speech.

The driver was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed and submitted to a personal breath test registering a .142 BAC (blood alcohol content), more than one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to the Oakland County Jail where he was given a breathalyzer registering .11 BAC. A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The man was cited and lodged at the Oakland County Jail for OWI (operating while intoxicated).

Man arraigned on domestic assault charges

A 30-year-old woman came into the Orion Township Substation at 11:29 a.m. March 20 to report she was the victim of domestic assault.

The woman reported that her husband did not come home last night and they began to argue over the phone. The husband returned home and began yelling and stating he no longer wanted to be married.

The victim reported that she was repeatedly physically assaulted, and evidence supported the victim statements.

Deputies responded to the suspect’s home in the 1000 block of Heights Road, where the suspect made some admissions about the altercation.

Based on the statements and physical evidence and injuries to the victim, the 33-year-old man was placed under arrest for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The man has since been charged and arraigned on Domestic Assault charges. A warrant was authorized for one count of Domestic Violence on Jordan Lee Berry. During arraignment, Berry was given a $5,000 bond, with 10 percent cash surety, by Magistrate C. Marshall with standard domestic violence bond conditions. The conditions include no contact with the victim and not to return the address.

Anyone with information or crime tips regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Orion Township Sheriff’s Office Substation at 248 393-0090 for tips, or our Dispatch Center at 248 858-4911 for crimes in-progress. Tipsters can remain anonymous