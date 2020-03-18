Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 351 calls from March 9-15, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 9

Nice role model: argument turns physical over handicap parking spot?

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Lapeer Road at 3:32 p.m. March 9 regarding a fight in progress.

Deputies secured the scene by separating all parties involved in the altercation.

After speaking with all parties, it was determined that an argument started over a handicap parking spot.

After going into the facility on the property, the aggressor, 33, pushed the victim, 17, towards the entrance and ripped her shirt. No other information was available about the suspect.

All information was collected and turned over to the detective bureau.

The investigation continues.

Someone snatched woman’s license plate but left her car intact in Pontiac

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation at 1:44 p.m. March 11 for a larceny complaint.

A Keego Harbor woman, 24, told deputies that when she arrived at work in Orion Twp., she noticed that her vehicle license plate was missing.

She added that her vehicle had been parked in two different locations in Pontiac between 7:50 p.m. the night before and 9 a.m. that morning.

Deputies checked the vehicle for evidence. There are no known suspects.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau.

The investigation continues.

Cleanliness is next to godliness, but these sinners steal soaps

Deputies were dispatched to Bath & Body Works, 4808 S. Baldwin Rd., at 4:27 p.m. March 11 for a retail fraud complaint.

Two suspects had entered the store and proceeded to the candle area where they selected several candles.

The suspects then exited the store passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items.

A total of $637 worth of merchandise was stolen.

The suspects’ identities are unknown.

All information and video collected was turned over to the detective bureau.

The investigation continues.

Dirty deeds: woman takes out her frustration on the cleaning lady

Deputies responded to the 4100 block of Newcastle Drive at 8:51 a.m. March 13 for a trouble call.

A Clarkston woman, 45, reported she was assaulted by an Orion Twp. homeowner when she arrived at the residence to clean the house, as she usually does.

The homeowner, 50, met her at the door and requested that the cleaning lady not bring her own supplies and products into the home.

The victim said the homeowner got upset, began to argue and then shoved her before leaving the house.

This incident is under investigation.

Missing car must have been one of those autonomous vehicles

Deputies were dispatched to Milosch Palace Chrysler, 3800 S. Lapeer Rd., at 11:32 a.m. March 13 for a stolen vehicle report.

The dealership reported a white Jeep Trackhawk was missing from its inventory. The value of the vehicle is estimated at $80,000.

The dealership is in possession of both sets of keys and the vehicle was last seen parked on site the previous day.

There was no evidence of forced entry on scene.

Deputies completed a report and forwarded the information to the Oakland County Auto Theft Unit.

The investigation continues.

Fire Dept. responds to more than 100 calls, four fires over two weeks

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to 117 calls from Feb. 19 to March 3, according to Fire Chief Rob Duke’s incident report to the Orion Twp. Board of Trustees on Monday.

Of those calls, 79 were medical related, three were personal injury accidents, four were for fires, six were citizen assists, 14 were classified as good intent/false alarm and 11 were “Other.”

There was a cooking fire on Feb. 24, building fires on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29, a passenger vehicle fire on March 3.

There were also five reports of gas leaks and five downed wires over the two-week period.

Residents are remined that the Fire Department Administration Offices are temporarily closed to the public.

For non-emergency questions and assistance, call 248-391-0304 ext. 2000. If there is an emergency, call 911.