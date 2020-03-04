Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 371 calls from Feb. 24- Mar. 1, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 3 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 3 • Accidents: 27

iPad takes the long way home

A woman in Virginia is extremely happy to be reunited with her iPad after she accidently left it on an airplane.

Deputies received a report at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 of a lost iPad that may be located in Orion Twp. The iPad owner, from Virginia, called the substation and reported that she had left her iPad on a United Airlines plane while en-route to Hawaii. She traced the iPad from Hawaii to Clarkston and Baldwin roads.

On Feb. 23, deputies traced the iPad to a home near Clarkston Road and Heather Lake Drive and made contact with the residents who confirmed they did find the I-Pad and transported it back to Orion Township.

Deputies retrieved the iPad and mailed it, by certified mail, back to the woman in Springfield, Virginia.

Signs that son needs help are obvious

A mother called at 9:51 p.m. Feb. 24 to report that her son, after punching holes in the walls and making statements that he wanted to kill himself, went outside and took off in an unknown direction, possibly into the woods, with no shoes or jacket on. K-9 units were requested to assist in the search.

Deputies were able to get the 17-year-old on the phone and convince him to return home.

Once he returned home and deputies spoke with him, it was determined that he needed to have a mental health evaluation.

Both mother and son were transported by Star EMS to Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported.

There wasn’t a buy some, get more sale

Deputies were dispatched to Menards, 465 Brown Road, at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 25, for a retail fraud report.

Deputies spoke with the manager who reported that someone came into the store twice, making a $109.32 purchase Jan. 7 and a $56.52 purchase Jan. 13. Both purchases were made using a credit card.

On both dates, the suspect exited the store, went to the lumber yard and took a total of $1,484.19 worth of building materials and left the area making no attempt to pay.

There are no suspects at this time. All information and video collected was turned over to the detective bureau.

This is why it’s hard to trust sometimes

An Orion Twp. man, 48, came into the substation at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 25 for a fraud report.

The man told deputies that he was frauded out of $8,000. He had been given money for a home repair by the suspect via credit card; that credit card was determined to be invalid.

The suspect then requested that the Orion man open a new account so he could wire him the money. After the account was open, the Orion man received a call stating the $8,000 was gone.

The incident is under investigation.

Man picked up on parole violation

Deputies and detectives from the Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) responded to the 700 block of Heights Road at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 to assist the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC). MDOC had received a complaint from the sister of a parolee that he had made threats against her via telephone.

Because of violating his parole, a warrant was expedited for the man’s arrest. Due to the nature of the complaint and history of the subject, FAT was notified to assist in the subject’s apprehension.

The Orion Twp. man, 51, was taken into custody without incident. Custody of the man was then was transferred to officers from MDOC.

The sister subsequently responded to the substation to file a threats report.

Detectives are reviewing the case for pending charges.

Invalid license least of man’s problems

While on routine patrol at 1:03 a.m. Mar. 1, deputies observed a vehicle on Brown Road stopped for the light at Joslyn Road. The vehicle made a right turn on a red light with a posted ‘No turn on red.’ The vehicle headed southbound on Joslyn Road.

When deputies stopped the vehicle, the driver admitted to not having a valid driver’s license and to having a handgun in the vehicle. The vehicle was owned by the passenger.

Deputies recovered a loaded 32 caliber handgun under the passenger’s seat with additional 32 caliber rounds found under the driver’s seat. Deputies interviewed the driver who admitted the unregistered gun and ammunition was his. The driver claimed he found the handgun lying in the street in Pontiac.

The driver, 27, was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail and the unlicensed passenger was released.

Drunk driving woman gets ride to jail

Deputies were dispatched to Baldwin and Waldon roads at 3:01 a.m. Mar. 1 for a possible intoxicated driver.

Deputies located the vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of Baldwin and Waldon. The vehicle turned onto Waldon heading eastbound, with no taillights.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and upon making contact with the driver, it was obvious that she had been drinking. The Lake Orion woman, 47, was unsteady on her feet and showed signs she had been drinking.

The driver refused to submit to a PBT (preliminary breath test). She was placed under arrest for OWI (operating while intoxicated) and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

The driver was then transported to jail.

Deputies help out southern neighbor

Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Baldwin Road at 1:45 p.m. Mar. 1 to assist Auburn Hills in locating a vehicle and driver wanted in connection to an incident in their city in which a driver was attempting to stop another motorist using a badge and emergency lights on a pick-up truck.

Deputies located the vehicle and made a stop. The Sterling Heights driver, 21, and lights and EMS style badge recovered from the vehicle, were turned over to Auburn Hills.

The LO Police Department responded

to 63 calls from Feb. 24- Mar.1, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 1 • Accidents: 0

Man picked up on a traffic warrant

A Lake Orion Officer discovered a misdemeanor warrant for traffic out of Berkley at 9:51 p.m. Feb. 24 for a Southfield man, 29.

The man was arrested on the warrant out of Berkley for Failed to Appear on a DWLS (driving while license suspended) charge.