Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 354 calls from Feb. 3-9, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Accidents: 21

Not a good way to start the week

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ridgeview Circle at 7:51 a.m. Feb. 3 for an MDOP (malicious destruction of property) to vehicle report.

An Orion Twp. woman, 47, reported that she discovered her vehicle had been damaged.

Responding deputies observed both rear tires were flat and appeared to have been cut intentionally.

A search of the area for further evidence and/or suspects met with negative results.

All evidence and photographs collected were turned over to the detective bureau.

It is believed the damage was intentional. There are no suspects at this time.

Woman recognizes that voice even though it was altered

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation at 11:19 a.m. Feb. 5 to speak with someone in reference to a harassment report.

A Lake Orion woman, 24, told deputies she received a threatening call/ voicemail on Feb. 1. The victim believed the voice had been changed by voice changing software. After the voice changing software was removed, she recognized the voice as someone she knows.

A copy of the voicemail was preserved and turned over to the detective bureau.

The investigation continues.

Alert neighbors take the time to report suspicious behavior

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Aspen Drive at 1:25 a.m. Feb. 6 for two suspicious males walking through the parking lots.

When deputies arrived, there were advised by witnesses that the two subjects took off running into the woods behind a dumpster.

Deputies checked the area and noticed that the suspects walked up to vehicles in the parking lot prior to running into the woods.

The vehicle the two suspicious males left behind when they ran away was determined to not belong on the private property. Deputies secured the vehicle pending contact with the registered owner.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau.

Neighbors were commended for keeping a watchful eye on their neighborhood.

Police want to remind residents:

• Be aware of your surroundings at all times and report to police suspicious persons, vehicles and circumstances immediately. Do not hesitate to call the police at 248-858-4911 or 911.

• Do not leave valuables in plain view inside vehicles.

• Make it a Rule: Lock your vehicle at all times, regardless of the location or circumstances.

Suspicious behavior alerts loss prevention at area store

Deputies responded to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Road, at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 7 for a retail fraud.

Loss prevention was alerted to a suspicious man that appeared to be looking at the security cameras. The man appeared to be trying to find clothing without a theft sensor device attached to it. He removed a gray Nike zippered hooded sweatshirt, a gray Nike sweatpants and a blue Under Armor hooded sweatshirt from the rack and put them into a black backpack.

The man walked towards the front of the store, passing all points of purchase and exited the store without paying for the concealed merchandise.

Loss prevention stopped the suspect outside the store and the suspect handed over the stolen merchandise.

Deputies cited the Lake Orion man, 45, for retail fraud III (the merchandise is valued at less than $200) and released him at the scene.