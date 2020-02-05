Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 407 calls from Jan. 27- Feb. 2, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 17

With friends like that…

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Maplewood Court at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 27 for a stolen auto report.

When deputies arrived, the Orion Twp. man told them that a friend, a Bloomfield Twp. resident, 46, would stay with him on occasion and he now believed this person stole his vehicle, a 2006 Buick Lacrosse.

When the man went into the garage to get his vehicle that day, he saw that the vehicle was gone, along with both sets of keys. He had not heard from the suspect since the previous Saturday.

There was no forced entry into the garage.

Deputies checked the area for the silver Lacrosse, license plate DAL5186, but did not find anything. The vehicle was entered into LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) as stolen.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Unit.

Take two aspirin, drive to the hospital

Deputies were dispatched to 100 block of Starling Hill Drive at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 27 for an Orion Twp. woman, 31, having a heart attack.

When deputies arrived, there was no answer at the door. Due to the life threatening nature of the call, deputies forced open the door and entered the residence.

They found the patient/homeowner was not in the home. They were advised by dispatch that the woman had driven to the hospital herself.

The home was secured and the family notified of the efforts to protect the woman’s life.

Not the kind of note he wanted

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lapeer Road at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 27 for customer trouble at a local office.

When deputies arrived, they made the scene safe and spoke with the manager, who explained that an Oxford man, 48, was no longer welcome there due to “non-compliance” issues.

When the man was told this by staff, he began making threats toward them.

Deputies issued a written warning to the ex-patient and advised him not to return.

Woman was only away for 15 minutes

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation at 4:56 p.m. Jan. 30 to speak with a woman regarding larceny of personal property.

Deputies met with the woman, who told them that while she was at work she went into the cafeteria and placed her jacket on her chair and left for approximately 15 minutes and then returned. When she was on her way home, she noticed that her wallet was missing from her jacket pocket.

She checked with security and was told there were no camera’s in the cafeteria.

The wallet contained $50 cash and various credit cards and identification.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Starting their own road crew?

Deputies were dispatched to Ajax Paving, 4883 Bald Mountain Rd., at 7:11 a.m. Feb. 1 regarding multiple trailers and storage containers that were broken into.

Deputies located burglary tools near the crime scene and placed them into property/evidence to be fingerprinted.

Several vehicles and a container had been broken into. It is unknown at this time the value or amount stolen.

Employees will be conducting an audit and will provide security footage to detectives.

The investigation continues.

Man tries to stash his meth in cop car

A deputy on routine patrol observed a Ford minivan traveling 50 mph in a 40 mph zone on Waldon Road near Joslyn at 3:18 a.m. Feb. 1.

The driver had also failed to dim his high beam headlights. A check of the license plate showed the registration was suspended on Sept. 6, 2019 from California.

The Orion Twp. man, 59, did not have a valid driver’s license on his person.

The man was placed under arrest and seated in the back seat of the patrol car.

While in the patrol car, the man attempted to hide a white powdery substance between the seats. Deputies field tested the substance and found it to be methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested and booked at the Oakland County Jail.

He was released pending completion of the controlled substance test results.

The vehicle was impounded.

His BAC would be lethal for many

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Rockford Court at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 2 for a domestic violence call.

An Orion Twp. woman, 68, had called to report that her boyfriend was holding her down and pinning her on the bed, refusing to let her go.

When deputies arrived, a disturbance could be heard from inside the home. They entered and found the suspect actively assaulting the victim.

Deputies ordered the man to stop, he refused, so they had to physically stop the suspect from assaulting the woman.

The woman was found to have no injuries and she refused medical attention.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the hospital for detox, where he remains in custody.

His BAC (blood alcohol content) registered at .408, more than five times the legal limit.

A warrant for domestic violence and resisting and obstructing a deputy was sent to the prosecutors office for review.