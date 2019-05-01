Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 352 calls from April 22-28, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Accidents: 15

Unlocked vehicle targeted for pay day

Deputies responded to Warren Aggregates, 511 Brown Road, at 5:18 p.m. April 24 for a report of larceny from an automobile.

While left unlocked, cash in the amount of $2,050 was taken from a vehicle. There was no damage to the vehicle and no security video in the area.

There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.

Orion Twp. woman is dead after apparent suicide, authorities say

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Kimberly Drive at 3:43 p.m. April 25 on the report of an Orion Township woman’s apparent suicide.

Family members hadn’t seen or spoken to the woman since Monday, which was three days prior, and were concerned for her welfare.

The woman, 61, had recently moved to Michigan.

When family members entered the apartment, they found the woman lying on the couch and not breathing. They attempted to administer life-saving measures, but the woman was already deceased.

Paramedics from Star EMS provided telemetry to McLaren-Oakland Hospital where a physician pronounced the victim deceased.

Deputies discovered numerous empty pill bottles near the deceased woman and a hand written note indicating that she had taken her own life.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

A detective and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assume custody of the woman’s body and will perform an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Tin foil bandit foiled by security

Deputies responded to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Road, at 5:47 p.m. April 26 for a retail fraud report.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that an Ortonville woman, 57, had walked into Kohls, grabbed a shopping cart and placed her purse inside the cart.

The suspect then grabbed items off the rack and placed them in the cart. She wrapped tin foil around the security devices and put the items in her purse.

The woman removed her purse out of the shopping cart, left the shopping cart, passed all points of purchase and exited the store.

Loss prevention stopped the suspect in the parking lot and escorted her back to their office until deputies arrived.

Deputies are seeking a warrant through the Prosecutor’s Office for retail fraud 2nd degree and possession of device to shield from detection.

Fleeing from deputies will never, ever, ever end well for you, man

A deputy on routine patrol spotted a vehicle at 1:57 a.m. April 27 that was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run property damage accident that had occurred earlier in Orion Township.

When the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, the driver failed to yield to the deputy’s signal and a short pursuit ensued. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver), which disabled the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

There were no injuries reported.

Deputies determined that the driver of the Equinox was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The Grand Blanc man, 22, was taken into custody and transported to McLaren-Oakland Hospital for a voluntary blood draw and for medical clearance.

The man was then transported to the Oakland County Jail where he was lodged pending the issuance of criminal charges.

It’s still a crime if you leave the building without paying

Deputies were dispatched to Home Depot, 2600 S. Lapeer Road, for a possible retail fraud in-progress at 5:10 p.m. April 27.

Responding deputies were advised that the suspect was leaving in a silver Chevy Malibu and possibly heading northbound on Lapeer Road.

Witnesses provided the suspect’s license plate number and a description: a man wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle heading southbound on Lapeer Road at Waldon Road. They initiated a traffic stop on Lapeer Road just north of Silverbell Road.

The driver, a Holly man, 29, had a suspended driver’s license.

The suspect was seen taking a power drill, valued at $169, and exiting Home Depot without paying.

The item was recovered in the parking lot by Home Depot employees and returned to the store.

Deputies are seeking charges through the prosecutor’s office for retail fraud 2nd degree and driving on a suspended license.

That’s one expensive car detailing

A Clarkston man, 18, came into the Orion Substation at 8:30 p.m. April 27 to report he was the victim of a larceny that occurred in the 3800 block of Lapeer Road.

The victim reported that $4,500 in cash was taken from inside the glove compartment of his vehicle.

He stated that he unlocked his vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. that morning when he brought the vehicle inside the carwash area for detailing.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., after the detailing, he parked the vehicle in the same parking area and locked his car and placed his keys in the used car office, which is accessible to all other employees.

He noticed the money stolen at 6 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

The Lake Orion Police Department (LOPD)

responded to 139 calls from April 22-28, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Traffic Crash: 4

Someone’s missing bike was up the creek without a paddle

At 1:44 p.m. April 24, a Lake Orion resident reported finding a maroon 10-speed bicycle in Paint Creek in Meek’s Park.

The resident said that the bicycle is fairly new and in good condition. The man pulled the bike from the creek and turned it over to the LOPD, believing it may have been stolen.

Anyone missing a bicycle that matches this description should contact the Lake Orion Police to retrieve their property: 248-693-8321.

Man’s medical condition leads to rollover accident on N. Park Blvd.

Lake Orion police and medical responders were dispatched on a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on N. Park Blvd. (M-24) Near W. Flint St. at 6:06 p.m. April 26.

Officers located an Orion Township man, 32, in a 2015 Jeep.

The man suffered only minor injuries in the accident, but began experiencing a medical condition.

Witnesses told the police officer that the man was southbound on M-24 and seemed to pass out, veering off the roadway to the right, striking a light pole and then a tree.

After crashing into the tree, the vehicle rolled over.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency responders and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash and no other people or property were injured or damaged.