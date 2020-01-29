Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 411 calls from Jan. 20-26, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 18

Son is reunited with worried dad

Deputies received a walk-in complaint at the Orion Twp. Substation at 12:33 p.m. Jan. 22 of a missing person.

An Orion Twp. father, 64, reported that his son left his house about 8 a.m. and he hadn’t heard from him since, noting that his son did not drive away, and he had no idea where he could have gone.

Deputies conducted a local search of the area which was unsuccessful. The man was entered into LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network).

Deputies continued the search and located the man in Detroit. He was safely reunited with his family and his name removed from LEIN.

Skippin’ right out of the shoe store

Deputies responded to DSW, 4910 Baldwin Rd., at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 23 for a retail fraud report.

An unknown white male entered the store and selected an $89.99 pair of sneakers. The suspect passed all points of purchase and fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer Pickup, license plate unknown.

Deputies searched the area without any results. Video of the vehicle was located.

The investigation continues. If anyone has information about the suspect, contact the Orion Twp. Substation.

Come on and take a free ride; Uber ride just got real expensive

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Bellevue Avenue at 3:22 p.m. Jan. 22 for a failure to pay complaint.

When deputies arrived, they met with an Uber driver, 62, who told them that an OrionTwp. woman, 39, refused to pay for her Uber trip.

The Uber driver arrived at the woman’s home and transported her to several stores in Rochester Hills. When he returned her home, she gathered her groceries and went into her residence, making no attempt to pay her bill.

She refused to come to the door for the Uber driver.

Deputies identified the women and she was issued a citation for larceny under $200 and provided a court date.

The Uber driver was not paid and will seek restitution.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder; a little time apart can’t hurt

A caller advised the Oakland County Emergency Dispatch Center at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 23 that she was having an immediate problem with her boyfriend and needed a police response.

Deputies located the Lake Orion woman, 25, in the 300 block of North Shore and ensured the situation was safe.

The woman said she was having a problem with her boyfriend, a Lake Orion man, 29, and wanted him to leave.

Deputies spoke with the boyfriend, who agreed that he wanted to gather his belongings and leave for the night in order to keep the situation safe, according to reports.

No injuries were reported.

Woman doesn’t return rental car, leaves it in Detroit. It’s in one piece?

Deputies responded to the Wally Edgar car dealership, 3805 S. Lapeer Rd., at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 24 for a stolen vehicle report.

A Detroit woman, 49, rented a vehicle on Dec. 30, 2019. The dealership called the woman to return the vehicle because they no longer accept insurance on long-term rentals.

The woman was contacted several times, by management, to have the vehicle returned.

The customer refused to return the vehicle.

Deputies located the vehicle in Detroit and assisted the dealership in having the vehicle towed, at their expense.

It didn’t take long for card to be used

Deputies went to the Chrysler Marshalling Center, 4300 S. Lapeer Rd., at 5:18 p.m. Jan. 24 in reference to a stolen purse report.

A Chrysler employee, 27, left her cloth purse, zipped up, in the employee break room. She left her wallet at 1 p.m. and then discovered the wallet missing at 5 p.m. She contacted the bank and put a hold on the credit card and found it had already been used at OM Oxford Oil, charging $19.14 and $37.50.

Deputies contacted the service station; detectives are reviewing video of suspect.

Insta-threats: Is the internet really making our lives that much better?

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Eaton Gate Road at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 25 for a harassment complaint.

An Orion Twp. man, 50, reported that his daughter, 16, was receiving threatening messages via Instagram.

Deputies were able to reverse search the images on the suspect’s Instagram account, discovering some photos were taken from a 2013 New York Daily News article, suggesting the self-images on the account are disingenuously re-produced with common electronics.

The investigation continues.

Man gets a Flintstones car

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Sunrise Court at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 for a larceny report.

An Orion Twp. man, 26, reported his tires and rims were stolen off his 2011 Ford Edge.

He last saw the vehicle at 8 p.m. Jan. 24, at which time the rims and tires were on the vehicle. Two days later, he discovered his rims and tires stolen and called the OCSO.

Deputies observed the vehicle on cinderblocks without rims and tires. The scene was photographed and the area searched for further evidence.

This incident is under investigation.

Food fight! Employee’s tantrum causes a mess on his way out the door

Deputies were dispatched to Johnny Black’s Public House, 3575 S. Baldwin Rd., at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 25 for a trespassing complaint.

When deputies arrived, they learned from the manager than an ex-employee was asked to leave the property, a request with which he refused to comply.

Police were contacted to escort the man from the property after he caused a scene and refused to leave.

The employee, an Orion Twp man, 24, had arrived late for work again. He then created a scene in the restaurant by throwing food on the floor and kicking over a cigarette stand.

At this point, the employee was fired and told not to return to the premises.

Deputies issued a written warning to the man and advised him not to return.