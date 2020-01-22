Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 391 calls from Jan. 13-19, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 9

• Accidents: 21

It had nothing to do with the mom

Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Buckhorn Drive at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 13 for a damage to a vehicle report.

Deputies met with the victim, 44, who said on Jan. 12 her son had an argument with an unknown person in front of his house. On Jan. 13, she was notified by her son that the back window of the vehicle was broken.

Deputies checked the area for suspects. All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau.

The man was left without air

Deputies received a walk-in complaint at the Orion Twp. Substation at 1:11 p.m. Jan. 13 for damage to a vehicle.

An Orion Twp. man, 49, said that sometime between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, an unknown suspect punctured all four of the tires on his vehicle.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau.

Man exposes more of himself than woman wanted to see

Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Baldwin Road at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 16 for an indecent exposure complaint.

When deputies arrived, a Bruce Twp. woman, 62, said that a man pulled up next to her and asked her if she needed help and she told him yes.

The suspect said something that the woman did not hear, so she approached the vehicle and noticed the man with his pants undone, exposing himself. The suspect then immediately fled the area.

Deputies checked the area for the suspect. All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau.

Woman could take a walk to get fit

Deputies were dispatched to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 6:36 p.m. Jan. 17 for a retail fraud report, with a female in custody.

The woman, 34, had entered the store and proceeded to the electronics area where she selected a Fitbit watch. She concealed the property into her purse. The woman then exited the store, passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items.

The woman was stopped by loss prevention with a total of $199.99 worth of stolen merchandise recovered.

The woman was arrested on other outstanding theft warrants and lodged at the Oakland County Jail. Deputies are seeking a warrant for retail fraud II (value of stolen property is less than $200 with a prior retail fraud conviction) through the prosecutor’s office.

It appears both could use a little help

Deputies responded to a call in the 4000 block of Stonegate Circle at 2:42 p.m. Jan. 18 regarding a suicidal man.

The caller advised that an Orion Twp. man, 34, stated that he did not want to live any longer.

Deputies located the caller and spoke with her and determined that she was exhibiting unusual behavior.

The man was transported to the hospital for further medical attention and mental health evaluation.

Accident is only problem #1

Deputies responded to Baldwin & Maybee roads at 10:27 p.m. Jan. 18 for a traffic crash.

While investigating, deputies smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath who was hit. The Auburn Hills driver, 63, agreed to a PBT (preliminary breath test) with the results being .12 BAC (blood alcohol content).

The driver was transported to McLaren Hospital for injuries and blood draw the driver consented to, and then was released at the hospital pending blood analysis.

Woman’s handgun goes missing

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Casemer Road at 5:07 p.m. Jan. 19 regarding larceny of personal property.

The Lake Orion woman, 36, told deputies when she returned home, she noticed that her Jimenez handgun was missing, adding that her ex-boyfriend had access to her apartment.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau.