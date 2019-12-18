Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 408 calls from Dec. 9-15, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 2 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 4 • Accidents: 23

Double trouble and then some…

While on routine patrol at 12:55 a.m. Dec. 10, deputies observed a vehicle heading west on Brown Road from Joslyn Road.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and a LEIN check confirmed the license plate was improper and the man’s driver license was suspended.

The driver, 22, was placed under arrest for improper plates and driving on a suspended license.

An inventory search was conducted on the vehicle and a loaded .22 caliber handgun was discovered concealed inside the center console cup holder.

A computer check on the firearm determined that it was stolen from a previous Independence Township home invasion.

When asked about the gun, the driver told deputies he purchased the firearm from an unknown person in Pontiac in 2018 for $50.

All information was turned over to the prosecutor’s office, which issued a four-count warrant that was signed by 52-3 District Court Magistrate Marie Soma.

Shatarie Hunt, 22, was arraigned on all four charges: Weapons-Firearms-Receiving and Concealing (felony), Weapons-Carrying Concealing (felony), Operating While License Suspended-second offense (misdemeanor) and License Plate/Registration-Unlawful Use (misdemeanor). A $5,000 cash bond was set on the charges.

Not the best role model for youth

Deputies were dispatched to Nordstrom’s Rack Department Store, 4852 S. Baldwin Rd., at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 10 for a retail fraud with two female subjects already in custody.

Deputies learned that after entering the store, the two women proceeded to the shoe area where they selected several clothing items. They left the area, concealing the property in their purses. They then walked over to the jewelry counter and one of them selected a necklace, removed it from the packaging and placed it in her pocket.

The women then exited the store passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items. The total value of merchandise recovered from both women was $196.97.

The Pontiac woman, 24, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and lodged at the Oakland County Jail. The other female, 15, also of Pontiac, was released to her mother.

Deputies are seeking warrants for retail fraud II (stealing from a business in an amount between $200 and $1,000) through the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wife is not happy with her husband recording their conversation

Deputies responded to the Orion Twp. Substation at 8:38 a.m. Dec. 11 for a walk-in complaint of a domestic assault that occurred Dec. 10 in the 900 block of Cronkite.

An Orion Twp. man, 40, said he started arguing with his wife and then she noticed that he was recording the argument. When she reached for his phone to stop the recording, he pushed her up against the wall. When she tried to get away, she hit him in the eye.

Photographs, evidence and both sides of the story were gathered and will be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Funds not available for purchase

Deputies responded to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 12:52 p.m. Dec. 11 for a NSF (non-sufficent funds) check complaint.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the manager, who said a customer, 57, from Flint, came into the store on Nov. 8 and purchased a washer and a dryer, along with some food items. The customer then wrote a check in the amount of $1,915.40 for all the items.

Deputies collected all evidence, including video of the suspect. All information was turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

It appears the Grinch was in Orion

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation at 3:33 p.m. Dec. 11 to speak with a Lake Orion man, 58, regarding the theft of his personal property.

The man told deputies that he is currently remodeling a residence in the 600 block of Renfrew Avenue and he had some tools lying around outside the site, unsecured.

When he returned to the resident to continue working, he noticed several tools, including a ladder, were missing.

Deputies checked the area for video surveillance and any witnesses.

All information and evidence was then turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Not everyone has Christmas spirit

Deputies responded to Starbucks, 4960 S. Baldwin Rd., at 12:21 p.m. Dec. 14 for a larceny report.

Employees told deputies that a man came into the store and stole the employees’ tip jar from the counter. The suspect ran out of the store and fled in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction.

Witnesses described the suspect as a tall white male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, with dark hair and a beard.

Deputies searched the area without success.

Evidence was gathered and statements taken. Corporation security is attempting to provide police with a video of the thief.

All information was turned over to the detective bureau.

Man administers Narcan to his wife

Deputies and The Orion Township Fire Department responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Sherry Drive at 12:52 p.m. Dec. 14 for a report of an overdose.

An Orion Twp. man, 40, discovered his wife, 39, unresponsive. She has a history of methamphetamine and heroin abuse.

The man administered a dose of Narcan to his spouse, and the Oakland County Emergency Dispatch Center instructed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) procedures.

Orion Township firefighters were able to revive the woman. She was transported to McLaren for further medical treatment.

Deputies provided the man with additional drug treatment information.

Bicycles taken out of area garage

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Hemingway Road at 1:02 p.m. Dec. 17 for a breaking & entering report.

An Orion Twp. man, 46, discovered two bicycles stolen from his garage. Nothing else appeared to have been taken. The door to the garage had been unlocked and deputies did not notice any forced entry into the garage.

Deputies checked the area for the bikes with negative results.

All information was collected and turned over to the detective bureau as the investigation continues. There are no suspects at this time.

Man is an absconder no more

Deputies responded to Home Depot, 2600 S. Lapeer Rd., at 4:36 p.m. Dec. 14 for a retail fraud in progress.

Deputies arrived as loss prevention was placing a Pontiac man, 41, into custody outside the store.

Loss prevention told deputies the suspect put something in his mouth. The man admitted to deputies that he swallowed three grams of heroin.

The Orion Township Fire Department was called to the scene and the suspect was transported to McLaren Hospital.

The investigation revealed the man selected $1,657.68 worth of merchandise and left the store, passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for the items.

A computer LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) check revealed the suspect had a 6th Circuit Court felony parole absconder warrant for his arrest for other crimes.

The Pontiac man was admitted to the hospital and booked bedside by Oakland County Jail deputies on retail fraud I & felony parole absconder charges, per court order.

Man finds his car window shattered

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Miller Road at 4:43 p.m. Dec. 15 for an MDOP (malicious destruction of property) to vehicle report.

An Orion Twp. man, 56, said that when he went to his vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m. that day, he noticed his driver’s side door window had been shattered.

Deputies checked the area for the suspects. All evidence and photograph’s collected were turned over to the detective bureau.

It is believed the damage was intentional, but the suspects are unknown.

The investigation continues.

The Lake Orion Police Department (LOPD)

responded to 95 calls from Dec. 9-15, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 0 • Accidents: 4

Woman bleeding after fall

An officer was dispatched to a local business at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 15 for a women who had fallen and was bleeding from the forehead.

The Oxford woman, 58, was treated by Orion Fire/Rescue and she was transported to a local hospital by Star EMS.

They saw you take that liquor

Lake Orion Police were dispatched to a local business on S. Broadway (M-24) at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 14 for a retail fraud involving liquor.

A white female, around 5-foot 5-inches and approximately 120 pounds wearing a white puffy jacket, with red hair was seen by an employee placing a second bottle of liquor in her jacket and leave the store. She got into a GMC Envoy and left southbound on S. Broadway.

Investigators will be looking at surveillance video.

Angry man not good on his word

Lake Orion Police were dispatched to local business at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 for a white male in a dark newer pickup who started to yell at the person taking his order.

The manager took over and requested the man to leave. The man started to yell at her and when she told him that she was going to call the police, he stated that he would wait.

He was gone when police arrived.

That’s not a neighborly thing to do

Lake Orion Police were dispatched to a local apartment complex at 12:02 a.m. Dec. 13 for a neighbor playing drums too loud.

When an officer arrived on scene, they also heard loud stereo music coming from an apartment and determined it was too loud.

The responsible told the officer he was done for the night and he agreed to stop.

Money went out as it was coming in

Lake Orion Police were dispatched to a local business on S. Broadway at 9:43 p.m. Dec. 12 for a report of an employee missing his wallet out of his jacket that was in the kitchen.

Police are investigating.

Anyone looking for their bike?

At 3:34 p.m. Dec. 12, Lake Orion Police found a men’s bike at the corner of E. Flint St. and S. Washington St. It is white in color.

Missing vehicle shows up later

Lake Orion Police were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Dec. 9 after a resident reported his vehicle missing.

The vehicle was found later in Auburn Hills.

The case is under investigation

Local man is victim to small fire left outside his apartment door

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex located in the 100 block of S. Lapeer Street at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 16.

The caller, a Lake Orion man, 55, said that someone had placed hot charcoal briquets into a rolled-up carpet and placed the carpet outside his door.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a small fire had been started inside a rug and placed outside the caller’s door.

The fire was extinguished with very limited damage.

The Orion Twp. Fire Chief requested an investigator from the Oakland County Fire Investigation Unit to respond to the scene to assist with a cause and origin investigation.

The victim was unable to provide any possible suspects.

The fire remains under investigation.