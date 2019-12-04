Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 352 calls from Nov. 25- Dec. 1, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 22

Lottery loser: It’s just a matter of time as video captures the theft

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lapeer Road at 7:29 p.m. Nov. 26 for a larceny complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with an employee who said that a white male in his 20s wearing a black hoodie entered the store and approached the counter asking the clerk if he could have some handwarmers.

When the clerk turned to get the items, the suspect grabbed a stack of lottery tickets off the counter and ran out the door in an unknown direction.

Deputies searched the area and were not able to locate the suspect.

Authorities do have video of the theft and are continuing the investigation.

Hard-hearted Grinch even makes off with the donations envelope

Deputies were dispatched to 1000 block of Lapeer Road at 9:51 a.m. Nov. 27 for a B&E (breaking & entering) of a business.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the owner, a Pontiac woman, 29, who told them that she locked up the business at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 26.

When employees returned to work on Nov. 27, they noticed that the back door had been pried open, the cash drawers were opened, and items were scattered about.

Employees also noticed a white envelope with the word “Donations” on it was missing. The owner said that the envelope contained $80 cash.

Deputies collected evidence from the scene and took photos of the damage.

The suspects are unknown at this time and authorities are continuing the investigation.

Hmm, man’s items went missing under suspicious circumstances

Deputies were advised that a man was at the Orion Township Substation at 3:21 p.m. Nov. 27 making a report for the theft of his belongings.

Deputies met with the victim, who stated that on Nov. 24 he left his hotel room in the 4000 block of Interpark Drive, leaving his belongings in the room.

Upon returning later that day, the man went into his room and noticed several items had been stolen including his cell phone and a wireless speaker.

He looked around the hotel complex and located his cell phone and speaker near the indoor pool.

The investigation continues.

Message to would-be thieves: Kohl’s loss prevention is on top of their game

Deputies responded to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 10:54 p.m. Nov. 28 for a retail fraud report.

Loss prevention at the store had two women in their custody for allegedly trying to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of goods.

A woman, 26, along with another woman, 18, reportedly entered the store, selected merchandise and concealed the merchandise in their clothing.

Both suspects left the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise. The stolen merchandise recovered was valued at $703.50.

Both women were released at the scene by deputies, who are seeking warrants for retail fraud II (value of the stolen property offered for sale is $200 or more, but less than $1,000) through the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Woman assaults her husband using his own hoodie against him

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 4900 block of Meadowbrook at 1:18 p.m. Nov. 29 for a domestic assault report.

A man, 37, told authorities he was attacked by his wife, 33. The man said he got into an argument with his wife and it turned physical when she grabbed him and began to strangle him with his hooded sweatshirt.

The woman then slapped the man with an open hand.

Deputies observed injuries to the victim’s face consistent with his statement.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, the woman was placed under arrest for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

Caught on camera: employee closes up early and leaves with the dough

Deputies were dispatched to the Marathon Gas Station, 3865 S. Baldwin Rd., at 2:43 p.m. Nov. 30 for an embezzlement complaint.

Deputies spoke with the business owner who said that he received a phone call indicating that an employee, a Warren man, 30, took $340 from the cash register on Nov. 28 and closed the business early.

An investigation determined that on Nov. 28, the employee in question was working his regular shift when he went into the cash register, took out some money and placed it into his left front pocket.

The suspect then closed the store early and left. Video is available of the incident.