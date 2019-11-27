Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 349 calls from Nov. 18-24, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 8

Lions Club teams up with local hotel to give back to veteran

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation at 7:58 p.m. Nov. 12 for an individual requesting assistance.

A homeless veteran, 52, asked deputies to assist him in finding a place to sleep due to the extreme cold temperatures outside. Deputies learned that the man had been sleeping outside and staying at local homeless shelters.

Deputies were able to get him a room at the Red Roof Inn for the night. They gathered his belongings and safely transported him there without incident.

The next day, the man was able to get long term housing and a job, with assistance from the Red Roof Inn and the Lake Orion Lions Club.

Man’s cry for help gets answered in time for treatment

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Clarkston Road at 5:22 p.m. Nov. 18 for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies heard a vehicle running in a garage with the garage door shut.

Deputies entered the garage and found an Orion Township man, 50, sitting in the front seat of his vehicle unresponsive. They removed the victim from the vehicle and took him outside where he was treated by Star EMS.

The victim was transported to McLaren Hospital without incident.

Concern grows when senior man does not return home

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Rohr Road at 10:12 p.m. Nov. 18 for a missing endangered person.

The missing person, 81, was last seen in the 3000 block of Rohr Road, where he resides. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans when he got into his white 2019 Chevy Silverado at 5:30 p.m. that evening. He left in an unknown direction.

The man was later located at the ambassador bridge and returned home unharmed.

Woman has temper tantrum when she doesn’t get her way

Deputies received a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 19 to respond to the Red Roof Inn, 2755 S. Lapeer Rd., for an individual who was destroying property in the lobby.

Arriving deputies learned that a customer, a Pontiac woman, 34, came into the lobby to speak with the clerk. The woman was disputing the charges on her credit card.

When the suspect did not receive the credit to her account, she broke several items in the lobby prior to leaving.

There was video of the incident.

All evidence was gathered and turned over to the detective bureau. The investigation continues as they seek criminal charges.

Man wanders into neighbor’s garage without permission

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Indianwood Road at 9:21 a.m. Nov. 20 for an unlawful entry complaint.

Deputies learned that a man went onto his neighbor’s property and walked over to the garage. The neighbor opened the unlocked door, went into the garage, stayed for a short time and then exited the garage and returned to his residence.

The victim said that the neighbor did not have permission to go into his garage. Nothing was reported damaged or missing.

The neighbor was interviewed and admitted to entering into the garage.

The man was released pending his court date.

Wallet stolen from unlocked locker

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 20 for a larceny complaint.

Upon arrival, a Fostoria woman, 22, told deputies that she placed her wallet into an unlocked locker at the start of her shift at work that day. When she went to leave work and retrieve her wallet, she discovered that it was missing. The wallet contained her identification, several credit cards, and some cash.

All information was turned over to the detective bureau as the investigation continues.

Check was bogus; withdrawal was not

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation at 3:37 p.m. Nov. 20 for a fraud report.

An Orion Twp. woman, 54, said a fraudulent check for $8,354.30 was deposited into her bank account on Nov. 12 and then a withdrawal of $8,354.30 was made from her account.

All information gathered was turned over to the detective bureau as the investigation continues.

Gun is stolen while woman works

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Starling Hill at 3:09 a.m. Nov. 22 for a report of a home invasion.

An Orion Twp. woman, 23, reported that while she was gone to work from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., her gun was stolen from a shelf mounted to the wall.

An evidence technician responded to the scene, processed evidence, and determined the method of entry.

Deputies entered the stolen gun into LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network).

The incident is under investigation.

They were just trying to share food

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Miller Road at 7:02 p.m. Nov. 23 for a domestic assault. The caller advised dispatch that an assault occurred.

When deputies arrived, they met the caller who told them that the couple had been arguing, and that it was an ongoing issue.

An investigation revealed that an Orion Twp. resident, 14, made something to eat and left the remains of the food on the stove in case someone else wanted some. This upset the suspect, an Orion Twp. woman, 18, causing her to start to argue with the victim.

As they continued to argue, the suspect went down the hall to the victim’s room and stated throwing cloths out into the hallway and slamming doors.

The suspect then jumped on the victims back and placed her arms around the victim’s throat.

Deputies photographed injuries to the victim’s body.

Based on the physical evidence and statements provided, the 18-year-old was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Man gets a ride to where he needs to go.. jail!

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Liter Road at 8:26 p.m. Nov. 23 for a domestic assault complaint.

The caller told dispatch her daughter, an Orion Twp. woman, 30, was in danger and that the suspect took her phone so she would be unable to call 911.

Deputies located the suspect in a shed; he was shirtless and wearing one shoe.

The investigation revealed that the couple had been arguing all morning until the victim left.

Upon returning to the residence in the afternoon, the argument continued as the suspect went into a room and slammed a door on the victim’s hand. He then came out of the room and pushed the victim causing her to fall. Next, he grabbed the victim and started dragging her towards the front door, taking her phone to prevent her from calling the police.

Deputies photographed injuries to the victim and located her phone on the man hiding in the shed.

Based on the physical evidence and statements provided, deputies arrested the man, 42, for domestic assault. He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Child Protective Services was notified.