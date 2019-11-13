Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 372 calls from Nov. 4-10, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 7

• Accidents: 24

This thief has some brass…

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Premier Drive at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 4 for a larceny complaint.

An employee of the company noticed that a brass water meter was missing. The Columbiaville resident, 31, said the meter was taken some time between Nov. 1-4.

Deputies checked the area for cameras, the scene for fingerprints and other evidence.

All information was collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Grinch, meet a real Christmas villian

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Minton Road at 9:29 p.m. Nov. 4 for an assault complaint. Dispatch had received a 911 open line call where they could hear subjects arguing.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man standing outside the residence with obvious injuries to his face.

It was learned that the man, 49, became upset because his girlfriend, an Orion Twp. woman, 41, and her daughter, 16, were discussing Christmas decorations.

When the man told them to leave the living room to talk, the females continued talking, and laughing. The man, assuming they were laughing at him, went to confront them about their actions.

The man tried to break down the bedroom door while he was yelling at his girlfriend.

When the woman’s daughter confronted the man, he grabbed her around the throat. The man then kicked his girlfriend in the stomach.

The man was intoxicated.

Deputies photographed injuries on all parties.

Based on the physical evidence and statements provided, the man was arrested for two counts of domestic assault. He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

(Sigh) Kohl’s shoplifters again

Deputies were dispatched to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Lapeer Rd., at 4:54 p.m. Nov. 5 for a retail fraud report.

Loss prevention said two females entered the store and selected a shopping cart. They proceeded to go through the store selecting various items and placing them into the cart.

After a short time, the females went into the dressing room and then both exited the store. They passed all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for the items.

Deputies and loss prevention stopped the females and were able to locate all the merchandise that was taken from the store.

Orion Twp. man charged, arraigned after assaulting his girlfriend

Shane Aldridge, born Dec. 22, 1989, was arraigned on a Domestic Assault charge in the 52/3 District Court. He was given a $15,000 bond with a 10 percent cash surety.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Canary Hill at 8:09 p.m. Nov. 6 for an assault complaint. A woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend.

Responding deputies learned that Aldridge, 29, became upset because his girlfriend, an Orion Twp. woman, 29, had been on a dating website.

They began to argue and then Aldridge allegedly pushed his girlfriend, grabbed her and threw her onto the bed and was holding her down. He then attempted to grab her around the throat and asked her if she wanted to die, according to an incident report.

Deputies photographed injuries on all parties.

The physical evidence and statements were enough to arrest Aldridge for domestic assault. He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

Women try, albeit unsuccessfully, walking away with the loot

Deputies responded to Nordstrom Rack, 4852 Baldwin Rd., at 2:49 p.m. Nov. 7 for a retail fraud in progress.

Responding deputies were told that two female suspects were in custody in the loss prevention office.

A Pontiac woman, 21, selected and concealed merchandise in a handbag. A second Pontiac woman, 20, also selected merchandise, concealing it in a baby stroller.

Both suspects passed all points of purchase and left the store. Loss prevention caught up with the women outside and escorted them back inside to the loss prevention office.

Stolen merchandise, valued at $917.72, was recovered from the suspects.

Deputies are seeking a warrant for retail fraud II (value of the stolen property offered for sale is $200 or more but less than $1,000) through the county prosecutor’s office.

Deputies follow the trail of leaking engine coolant to hit and run suspect

Deputies responded to a hit and run accident in the 600 block of Joslyn Road at 11:24 p.m. Nov. 7.

The caller reported that a vehicle just drove through their front yard, damaging a lamp post and sign, before fleeing the scene.

Responding deputies located the vehicle and the driver by following a trail of leaking engine coolant from the 600 block of Joslyn to the 1400 block of Marina Pointe Blvd.

The Kalamazoo driver, 23, passed sobriety tests and was not intoxicated or suffering from a medical emergency. It appears, however, he may have been distracted.

Deputies cited the man for hit and run, careless driving and driving without insurance.

One stop shopping in man’s trailer

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Englewood at 11:39 a.m. Nov. 8 for a larceny report.

A Clarkston man, 39, said his enclosed trailer was broken into approximately one week prior. A Honda 7500W generator, a toolbox containing tools and an 8-foot ladder were reported stolen.

Deputies recovered evidence on the method of entry into the trailer and processed the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

They put one foot in front of the other, soon they were walking out the door

Deputies responded to Famous Footwear, 4840 S. Baldwin Rd., at 5:11 p.m. Nov. 10 for a retail fraud that had just occurred.

Arriving deputies were told by the manager of the store that two unknown females entered the store and selected several pairs of shoes. After selecting the shoes, both of the women exited the store passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.

The two females got into a vehicle with an unknown driver and left the area.

All information gathered was turned over to detectives. The investigation continues.

The LO Police Department (LOPD) responded

to 105 calls from Nov. 4-10, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Accidents: 3

Man thankful for return of wallet

A good Samaritan found a man’s wallet in the street and turned it over to an LOPD officer at 3:29 p.m. Nov. 4.

The officer was able to locate the owner, an Oxford man, 20, who came to LOPD and picked up his property intact.

Driver falls asleep at wheel while waiting on completion of report

An officer was dispatched to a traffic crash at S. Broadway (M-24) and Atwater at 5:48 p.m. Nov. 6.

It was determined that the responsible driver, an Oxford Twp. man, 26, had recently been smoking marijuana. During the stop, the officer returned to the car to find the man fast asleep.

After the driver was awakened, he was arrested for operating a vehicle with presence of drugs and lodged at the Oakland County Jail with blood tests pending.

Citation replaces warning to dog owner

Officers responded to several calls of a large dog running loose in the Newton Drive area at 9:02 a.m. Nov. 9.

The dog was located and returned to the owner, a Lake Orion woman, 36.

Since there were several recoveries of the same dog by officers in the past, a citation was issued for allowing a dog to run loose.

Officer provides a safe ride home to the drunk duo — gets thanked

An officer was dispatched at 11:36 p.m. Nov. 10 to an area drug store parking lot by a concerned citizen who reported two men, obviously intoxicated, appearing to be entering a vehicle to drive.

The officer arrived in time to see the men who then walked away from the car. They appeared to be waiting for the officer to leave. The officer spoke with the men who admitted to being intoxicated.

The officer drove them to their nearby home, holding the keys until the morning. Both men were in agreement and thanked the officer.