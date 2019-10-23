Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 388 calls from Oct. 14-20, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 4

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 12

Window gets broken whilst she works

A caller advised dispatch to have deputies respond to Kroger, 3097 S. Baldwin Rd., at 4:04 a.m. Oct. 17 to speak with a woman regarding a MDOP (malicious destruction of property) auto complaint.

A Waterford woman, 57, told deputies that she parked her vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at 11 p.m. the previous night. At approximately 4 a.m. that morning, she was told by a co-worker that her passenger side window was broken.

The woman checked her vehicle and found nothing missing.

Deputies checked the area and found several surveillance cameras looking into the parking lot. They checked the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

All information will be turned over to the detective bureau for further investigation.

Her bag was packed, she was ready to go, but someone was standing at the exit door

A caller advised dispatch to have deputies respond to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 16 for a retail fraud that just occurred, with a female being detained by store security.

Deputies arrived and met with Kohl’s loss prevention. A Pontiac woman, 19, had entered Kohl’s, proceeded to the perfume section and selected several bottles, along with Nike apparel and other clothing. The woman then went to the luggage section, picked out a suitcase and placed all of the items into the suitcase. She then took the suitcase pass all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for any of the items.

The woman was stopped at the exit doors and was escorted back to the office by loss prevention where all items, totaling $1,602.85, were recovered.

A computer LEIN check revealed the Pontiac woman had several misdemeanors warrants for her arrest out of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was placed under arrest and lodged at the Oakland County Jail for retail fraud 1st degree.

The incident was captured on video.

A warrant was requested and all information was turned over to the detective bureau for arraignment.

Man’s mood is not the only thing flat as he discovers punctured tires

A caller advised dispatch to have deputies respond to the 3000 block of Cranbrook Court at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 17 for a MDOP vehicle complaint.

An Orion Township man, 59, said when he woke up that day he noticed that his vehicle had a flat tire. It appeared that the tire had been punctured.

Looking further, he saw that all the vehicles in the driveway had a tire that had been punctured.

Deputies canvassed the area for witnesses and video.

All information has been turned over to the detective bureau as the investigation continues.

Woman gets needed help in time

Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Elmhurst Court at 6:08 p.m. Oct. 18 for a suicidal female.

An Orion Township woman, 29, was threatening to commit suicide via pills and alcohol.

Deputies talked with the woman, and then transported her to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Woman’s plans are cut short

Deputies responded to the report of a possible domestic violence in-progress in the 3000 block of Elmy at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 21.

Upon their arrival, deputies met with a male who advised that a female was inside a bedroom stating that she wanted to kill herself.

As deputies entered the room, they saw a Pontiac woman, 22, cutting her left wrist with a piece of a glass, stating that she wanted to kill herself. As a deputy attempted to approach her, she told him not to approach her while she continued to cut her wrist and threaten him.

Deputies continued to order her to drop the glass and stop harming herself. She replied that she wasn’t done with herself yet.

The deputy deployed his taser which incapacitated the subject. They were able to get the glass away from the woman and prevent any further harm.

Deputies requested paramedics from Star EMS to respond to the scene. Deputies were not injured.

Committal paperwork was completed and the woman was transported by Star Ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital for a mental health evaluation.