Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 401 calls from Sept. 23-29, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 5 • Accidents: 19

Work day is starting with less tools

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Premier Drive and Bald Mountain Road at 7:27a.m. Sept. 23 to meet an employee of a construction company who wanted to report a B&E (breaking & entering) of a trailer.

When the Saginaw man, 47, arrived at the site that morning, he noticed that the door to the trailer had been pried open. Upon checking inside the trailer, he noticed a claw hammer lying on the floor and several tools missing. The trailer was secured at 1 p.m. Sept. 22.

The investigation continues.

Woman gets help for man who toys around with a real gun

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Buckner Road at 1:05 a.m. Sept. 25 for a suicidal subject that had a gun in his mouth.

When deputies arrived, they observed the Orion man, 53, sitting in the living room unarmed. They entered the home and made contact with the man who was highly intoxicated.

It was learned that the man had been drinking all day and consuming drugs. He grabbed a gun and told the woman there to “watch this” as he placed the gun into his mouth and pulled the trigger several times.

The woman was able to get the gun away from the man prior to deputies’ arrival.

The man stated that he needed help.

No injuries were reported; committal paperwork was completed.

The man was transported by Star Ambulance to Crittenton Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Deputies placed the handgun into OCSO property for safekeeping.

Woman uses the ex’s credit cards to do some home improvement

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Rohr Road at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 25 for a credit card fraud complaint.

Deputies met with an Orion Twp. man, 54, who shared that he recently had a fight with his girlfriend, and they broke up. When she left, she took the mail that was in the residence. He later received a statement from Home Depot for two charges exceeding $6,000; the charges were made on Aug. 15 at the Home Depot in Lake Orion and on Aug. 17 at the Home Depot in Auburn Hills. In addition, the man also received a statement from Lowe’s with a charge of $1,250 from an unknown store.

The suspect is a Rochester Hills woman, 47. Both stores have surveillance video.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Drunk woman crashes at roundabout

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Baldwin & Judah roads at 1:50 a.m. Sept. 26 near the roundabout for a personal injury crash.

Star EMS Paramedics were on the scene speaking with the female driver when deputies arrived.

The Orion Twp. Fire Department arrived and began to remove the Clarkston woman, 22, from the vehicle.

It was determined that the woman had been drinking alcohol.

Due to injuries, the woman was transported by Star EMS to McLaren Hospital where the deputies obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

The woman was released at the hospital pending the issuance of criminal charges.

A shopping spree at man’s expense

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Substation at 4:31 p.m. Sept. 26 to speak with a victim about credit card fraud.

An Orion man, 45, was alerted by his credit card company that an unknown suspect made a purchase on his debit card at Walmart for $354.94. The Walmart was located in New Hudson MI.

The investigation continues.

Young man on a dark path gets some much needed help

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Mueller Road at 2:34 p.m. Sept. 27 for a welfare check.

The Orion man, 25, admitted to deputies that he was struggling with depression. He added that he had recently purchased a gun.

Deputies completed a petition of hospitalization and he was transported to St. Joe’s for a mental health evaluation.

Deputies placed the gun into OCSO property for safekeeping.

Girls should get a job so they can pay for their merchandise

Deputies responded to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin, at 5:17 p.m. Sept. 27 for a retail fraud in progress.

When deputies arrived, they staged in the parking lot and the loss prevention office. From loss prevention, they observed two female suspects on security camera’s conceal merchandise and exit the store.

Deputies outside detained the two Pontiac girls, 17, recovering $263.99 worth of stolen merchandise that was returned to the store.

Deputies are requesting a warrant through the prosecutor’s office for Retail Fraud II on both suspects.

Man does not return from day pass

Deputies were dispatched to 1000 block of W. Silver Bell Road at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 28 for a missing person’s complaint.

A Sterling Heights man, 47, staying at the facility due to current medical conditions, had signed himself out around 3 p.m. that day and had not returned. He had requested a day pass to leave with a friend. His computer file did not show any restrictions so the front desk allowed it.

He is described as a 6-foot tall white male, 47-years-old, weighing 240 lbs., with blonde curly hair.

The man was entered in LEIN as a missing endangered while the investigation continues.

Red flag alert! It’s time for a new boyfriend

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Cedar Bend Road at 1:43 p.m. Sept. 29 for an assault complaint. A third-party caller advised the Oakland County Emergency Dispatch Center that a male and female were fighting.

Deputies observed a man and woman arguing in the garage when they arrived. Injuries to the woman’s face were apparent.

It was learned that the man, 41, became upset because his girlfriend would not take him looking for a job. The man started throwing food in the garbage can as they continued to argue. He then struck his girlfriend, an Orion Twp. woman, 50, in the face. The man was intoxicated.

Deputies photographed the injuries to the woman’s face.

Based on the physical evidence and statements provided, the man was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Man notices missing coins right away

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Clarkston Road at 3:55 p.m. Sept. 29 for a home invasion.

An Orion Twp. man, 67, noticed a large jar of coins missing from the bedroom when he returned home after a hospital stay.

The man was taken to the hospital Sept. 27. The wife left their residence on Sept. 28 to go to the hospital and stay with her husband. When she returned home, she noticed that the door was unlocked. The woman’s granddaughter checked the residence and nobody was there. On Sept. 29, the wife went to pick her husband up from the hospital because he was being discharged. It was upon the return of the husband that the missing jar of coins was noticed.

There were no visible signs of forced entry to the residence.

The investigation continues.

The LO Police Department (LOPD) responded

to 136 calls from Sept. 23-29, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 0 • Accidents: 2

Can you hear me now? Thank the good Samaritan for finding lost phone

A good Samaritan found a cellular phone on the sidewalk near the roundabout at the Flint/Orion/Miller intersection and turned it over to the LOPD at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 24.

The phone is a Samsung Galaxy S9 with a pink back and a glitter case. The owner of the phone can call the LOPD at 248-693-8323 to claim their property.

A PIN will be required to claim the phone.