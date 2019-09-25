Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 350 calls from Sept. 16-22, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 8

Narcan saves young man’s life

Deputies and the Orion Twp. Fire Department responded to the 4000 block of Huston Street at 9:25 p.m. Sept. 16 for a report of an Orion Twp. resident, 25, who was unconscious and not breathing.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the caller, who advised them that the victim is a drug user and may have used drugs that afternoon.

A paramedic administered a dose of “Narcan” to the victim, who regained consciousness and resumed normal breathing.

The victim became alert and was then transported to McLaren Hospital by Star EMS.

Hmm.. Fall cleanup? Thieves target unlocked sheds on same block

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Starling Hill Drive at 4:51 p.m. Sept. 17 for two reports of breaking & entering into sheds.

An Orion Twp. woman, 30, reported that she heard a noise near her shed around 2 a.m. but did not check on it. When she later checked in the daylight, there were items missing from her unlocked shed.

An Orion Twp. man, 58, said that sometime over the past several days an unknown suspect opened an unsecured shed door and removed lawn equipment.

There was no damage to either shed.

Woman’s babysitting days are over!

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Casemer Road at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 19 for a report that a woman stabbed a man with a knife.

Deputies located the Orion woman, 38, walking down Casemer and detained her.

Other responding deputies located the male victim, an Orion man, 54, at the apartments located in the 100 block of Casemer. The victim told deputies that while in his apartment he heard a female yelling and screaming at the children she was watching.

When he opened the door to his residence, he noticed the suspect was holding two knives and stabbing his neighbor’s door. The man told the woman to stop. She responded that she was going to kill everyone.

The man grabbed the woman’s arms and she dropped the knives. After a brief struggle the woman grabbed one of the knives and cut the man’s arm. The woman’s boyfriend noticed the altercation, grabbed the victim and pulled him off the woman, who then got up and ran away.

It was learned that the woman was babysitting two children. A child came running out from the apartment and ran to a neighbor for help. The neighbor secured the child inside her apartment and went to check on the second child.

The suspect came outside of the apartment carrying two knives. The neighbor fled back to her apartment and locked the entry door.

The suspect began yelling at someone inside the apartment that “I’ll kill you” while stabbing at the door with a knife.

The Orion Twp. Fire Dept. responded to the scene. Paramedics treated the victim’s injury to his arm and assessed the suspect for any possible injury. The victim declined transport to an area hospital. The suspect was cleared for incarceration.

The knives recovered at the scene were placed into evidence.

Deputies transported the woman to the Oakland County Jail where she was lodged on the charges of felonious assault and child endangerment.

Children’s Protective Services was notified of the incident.

The prosecutor’s office issued a warrant on the charge of Felonious Assault with a Knife. The woman was arraigned at the 52/3rd District Court and given a $1,500 cash/ surety bond.

Argument turns physical when son hits his father in the face

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 170 block of Ontario Court at 1:39 a.m. Sept. 21 after a third-party caller advised the Oakland County Emergency Dispatch Center there was a fight at a neighbor’s residence.

Deputies arrived and saw two men arguing outside the residence. Injuries to one of the men’s face was apparent.

It was learned that an Orion Twp. man, 30, went out drinking at a local bar. His father, 68, picked him up from the bar and drove him to Speedway Gas for cigarettes. The son then became involved in a heated argument when the father drove off.

The son was able to get a ride home to where he lives with his father. An argument ensued and the son struck his father in the face two times.

The son was intoxicated and registered a .127 BAC (blood alcohol content) on a PBT (preliminary breath test).

Deputies photographed injuries to the father’s face, which included blood in an eye and a laceration to the bridge of his nose.

Based on the physical evidence and statements provided, deputies arrested the son for domestic assault. He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

If someone asks you to cash a check and then give them the cash, don’t do it — risk of it being a scam is high!

Deputies responded to the substation at 12:42 p.m. Sept. 21 for a robbery complaint stemming from an incident in August.

A man, 18, had met with a friend from high school who said he needed help to deposit a check into the complainant’s account in the amount of $10,000.

The victim and the friend picked up an unknown male in Pontiac, at an unknown location, and drove to a bank in Southfield where the suspect turned over the check and the victim deposited it into his account.

Several days later, the three men withdrew the money and turned it over to the friend of the friend. The victim stated he was coerced into going along with the scam, stating he was in fear for his safety. This is the reason he gave for driving to his bank branch in Pontiac and Waterford to withdraw a total of $11,704 from his account and give it to the suspect.

The investigation continues as detectives sort out the report.

Same crime, different day as thieves are still targeting unlocked vehicles

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Raven at 10:59 a.m. Sept. 22 for a report of a larceny from a vehicle.

An Orion Twp. woman, 34, reported an iPod missing from her vehicle. She told deputies that she left her unlocked vehicle in front of her residence on Sept. 21 and on Sept. 22, when she went to her vehicle, she discovered the iPod missing.

Deputies checked the vehicle and found no damage to the vehicle.

There are no suspects at this time.

The LO Police Department (LOPD) responded

to 142 calls from Sept. 16-22, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 2

Oxford Twp. man parties a little too hard on his 21st birthday

An officer was dispatched to the area of Flint Street at Broadway in downtown Lake Orion at 12:35 a.m. Sept. 19 for an intoxicated male who was “out of control.”

The officer arrived and discovered an Oxford Twp. man, 21, passed out in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle and an intoxicated Oxford Twp. woman, 47, laying on the sidewalk bleeding from a face/head wound.

The officer was able to determine that they were mother and son.

After family and friends took the son out drinking for his 21st birthday at several bars in Oxford and Orion, he became extremely intoxicated and subsequently became violent.

When they arrived at a Lake Orion bar in an intoxicated state and were refused alcohol, they exited the bar and the mother was either pushed or fell down, causing injury.

The young man was in the street yelling and crossed the street causing damage to a nearby closed business.

The sober designated driver was trying to get them under control but was unable to do so.

After determining that the 21-year-old man had an extreme level of intoxication, he was transported via ambulance to a medical facility.

The mother was also transported to a medical facility for her injuries.

The birthday boy was cited for disorderly conduct and malicious damage to property.

If you can’t stand, you can’t drive

An officer was dispatched to a municipal parking lot in downtown Lake Orion at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 20 for a man on a motorcycle who was repeatedly falling off of his cycle and could barely stand.

When the officer arrived, the Oxford Twp. man, 47, was sitting on his running motorcycle in the parking lot.

The man admitted he had fallen several times in the parking lot and was trying to go home.

The man failed sobriety testing and was determined to have an alcohol level three times the legal limit.

He was arrested for drunk driving and his motorcycle was impounded.

He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending bond.

The Lake Orion Police Department (LOPD)

responded to 164 calls from Sept. 9-15, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 0

• Accidents: 5

Drunk woman isn’t housebroken

An officer conducting traffic enforcement witnessed a vehicle swerving and speeding northbound on N. Park Blvd by W. Flint St. at 2:34 a.m. Sept. 15.

The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, an Oxford woman, 32. It became apparent that she was under the influence. After sobriety testing, the woman was determined to be over the legal limit and was arrested.

The woman refused additional testing, became uncooperative and was transported to a medical facility to complete a blood draw search warrant.

After testing, the woman urinated in the back of the police car and did additional damage to the inside of the vehicle.

The woman was lodged at the Oakland County Jail with a warrant being sought for operating while intoxicated and felony damage to police property.