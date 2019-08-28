Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 351 calls from August 19-25, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 16

Contractor gets fired, then ends up in jail on felony fraud warrant

Deputies responded to a civil matter in the 100 block of Creekwood Drive after a resident was attempting to fire a contractor he hired for residential work and the situation escalated.

Deputies deescalated the situation at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 19 and an investigation revealed the contractor had a criminal past that involved the courts.

A computer LEIN check of the parties involved revealed the 48-year-old male resident of Maybee, MI had a Felony Criminal Bench Warrant for Fraud out of Fruitport, MI.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to the Oakland County Jail on the warrant without incident

Smile for the camera, identity thief

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Beardon Road at 2:42 p.m. Aug. 19 for a fraud complaint after a 30-year-old Orion Township woman reported that someone had stolen her identity.

The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect opened several bogus accounts under the woman’s maiden name. Purchases were made in the city of Lansing and in Orion Township at the Sprint Store.

The suspect is unknown at this time, but a video of an incident is available and deputies are continuing the investigation.

The Hulk needs camping gear

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Poplar for a report of stolen camping gear at 5:08 p.m. Aug. 21.

A 30-year-old Orion Twp. man reported he went to the laundry room to do laundry when he noticed the door to his storage unit had been broken. The man said that someone broke into the unit by ripping the door off its hinges.

The unknown suspect then took the man’s camping tent and a folding chair.

The investigation continues.

PDA is not appreciated; Crude dude needs an attitude adjustment

Deputies at the Orion Twp. Substation took a walk-in complaint at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 when a woman reported an assault on the Polly Ann Trail.

The 49-year-old Orion Twp. woman told deputies that she was walking her dog down the trail when a man rode past her on his bicycle and slapped her on the “behind” and then continued to ride down the trail.

The victim described the man as a thin white male in his early 20’s with a blonde ponytail. The suspect was wearing tan shorts and no shirt. This incident is under investigation.

Arguing with thy neighbor leads to jail time for Clarkston woman

Deputies assisted the Lake Orion Police Department in the 30 block of Lapeer Road at 10:06 p.m. Aug. 21 after neighbors in the area arguing.

Deputies arrived with Lake Orion police and deescalated the situation. It was determined that the neighbors had been drinking and that they were arguing.

A 51-year-old woman from Clarkston was arrested on a felony warrant for probation violation out of the Third Circuit Court.

Deputies transported to the Oakland County Jail on the warrant without further incident.

What was the point of smashing woman’s car window?

Deputies were dispatched to the 900 Block of Allen Road at 12:39 a.m. Aug. 22 for a malicious destruction of property to a vehicle report.

The 27-year-old victim from Orion Township stated that she was at the residence with the owner of the home for approximately one hour when she returned to her vehicle and noticed that the rear window was smashed out.

The investigation revealed the damage was intentional and deputies processed the scene and collected latent evidence.

Nothing was missing from the vehicle. This incident is under investigation.

Thief goes ‘Home’ shopping with Lake Orion woman’s money

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Lapeer Road at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 23 for a fraud complaint.

An investigation revealed that the victim, a 67-year-old resident from Lake Orion, checked her Chase Bank checking account and noticed about $5,000 was deducted from her account.

Deputies discovered that an unknown suspect went into the Home Depot in Orion Township and made $5,000 worth of purchases.

The suspect is currently unknown at this time, but video is available and the investigation continues.

Man wasn’t driving (thankfully), just sleeping it off behind the wheel

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Indianwood and Joslyn roads at 5:32 p.m. Aug. 24 for a man passed out behind the wheel of his car.

Deputies made contact with the driver and determined that the man had been drinking.

The man, 36, failed to complete the sobriety tests. A PBT (breathalyzer) was administered with a result of .162 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to McLaren hospital where the he gave consent for a blood draw. He was then transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

The driver was a resident of Denham Springs, Illinois, with a driver license out Louisiana. He was driving a vehicle registered out of Kentucky and he had a deportation warrant through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The case continues.

Welfare check leads to woman’s arrest for child support warrant

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Kimberly at 7:47 p.m. Aug. 24 for a welfare check on a suicidal woman, based on a call from a family member not on-scene.

After verifying the 35-year-old residents’ welfare, deputies conducted a computer LEIN check and it was determined that the woman had an outstanding warrant for child support. She was placed under arrest and safely transported to Oakland County Jail with out incident and where she was provided additional care.

Anyone with information or crime tips regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Orion Township Sheriff’s Office Substation at 248-393-0090 for tips, or the Dispatch Center at 248 858-4911 for crimes in-progress. Tipsters can remain anonymous.