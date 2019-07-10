Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 357 calls from July 1-7, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Accidents: 13

Unbeknownst to man, he purchases a stolen vehicle

Deputies responded to the 4700 block of Huston at 5:15 p.m. July 2 for a stolen vehicle recovery.

An Orion Township man, 64, reported he purchased a Chevrolet Silverado he found on Craigslist. He met the unknown seller in Redford, MI. at the George Matick Chevrolet Dealer parking lot. The resident inspected the vehicle, took the vehicle for a test drive and paid $6,700.00 in cash as requested by the seller.

That day when the resident went to Secretary of State (SOS) to register the vehicle, he was advised that the vehicle was actually stolen.

Deputies impounded the vehicle and removed the vehicle from LEIN as stolen.

The incident was turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that the proper and best way to complete a purchase of a used vehicle is to complete the transaction at the SOS counter with the seller. If this is a problem, avoid the transaction because it is too good to be true.

Speeding and going left of center gives away the drunk man

A deputy on routine patrol at 11:20 p.m. July 3 was using radar and clocked a vehicle at 61 MPH (miles per hour) in a 45 MPH zone on westbound Clarkston Road. After seeing the vehicle go left of the center line, the deputy conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, a Lake Orion man, 44, smelled of alcohol and admitted to consuming “quite a bit” of alcohol. He was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed.

The driver registered a .15 BAC (blood alcohol content) on the PBT (preliminary breath test).

The driver was transported to the hospital for a voluntary blood draw and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood analysis.

It appears trespasser was going to clean up mess before being spooked

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Indianwood at 12:44 a.m. July 5 for a subject banging on the back door. The homeowner believed someone was trying to break in.

The homeowner had observed a man standing in his driveway with a broom in his hand. He also noticed broken glass from his garden lamp on the patio. The subject then ran off into the woods.

Deputies began searching and located an Orion man, 22, near Indianwood and Joslyn Road. The man was intoxicated, registering a .221 BAC. He was walking home from a friend’s house and did not remember damaging the garden lamp. He told deputies that if he caused any damage to anyone’s property, he was willing to pay for it.

The man was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct and Destruction of Property and taken home by deputies with a court date pending.

Items missing after workers leave

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Nakomis Trail for a larceny report at 11:39 a.m. July 5.

The caller reported she had Comcast come into the home earlier for modem repair/replacement. The Comcast worker arrived and was inside the house for approximately 45 minutes. After the worker left, she discovered her engagement ring, a gold/diamond ring, a gold rope necklace, an ‘S’ shape jewelry box, diamond and ruby earrings and $40 in cash missing from the residence. She was also advised by Capital One and Chase banks of suspicious attempts to purchase on ‘GrubHub’; and a completed purchase of computer software of $180.00.

The woman notified Comcast of the incident and their worker denied taking the items.

The homeowners also reported other workers in the home that recently had access.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Someone bruised woman’s cheek

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Silverbell Road at 9:01 p.m. July 5 for a domestic assault.

An Orion woman, 27, told deputies she had been hit in the face by her boyfriend, an Orion man, 50. The victim reported that she was cleaning up after a fourth of July party they had the prior night when her boyfriend slapped her in the back of the head. She said he then “shoved” her into the garbage cans, at which time she shoved him back. She stated it was then that he punched her on the left side of her face.

The boyfriend stated that he did shove her back but that he did not punch her.

Both parties were intoxicated.

Deputies observed bruising on the woman’s cheek.

The boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant and it was authorized by a magistrate.

The man was arraigned on the charge of Domestic Assault and released on $5,000.00 personal bond.

It appears man is up to his old tricks

Deputies responded to Home Depot, 2600 S. Lapeer Rd., at 6:41 p.m. July 6 for a retail fraud.

The Loss Prevention Officer had observed a man who had previously stolen items in the store. The Warren man, 35, entered the store with another unknown white male.

After obtaining a cart full of merchandise, he refunded the items using an old receipt from the Auburn Hills Home Depot.

The man received $166.47 from the fraudulent return of the items and then proceeded to purchase two sheets of plywood.

The man left the store with the plywood.

The man had previously been advised and had signed a three-year trespassing notice for a prior retail fraud at a different Home Depot location.

A warrant request for retail fraud 2nd degree and trespassing was forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.