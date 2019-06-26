Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 4-6 calls from June 17-23, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 20

Funny business happens at dentist office, but it’s not from laughing gas

A representative from Orion Oaks Dental, 400 W. Clarkston Rd., came into the Orion Township Substation at 4:21 p.m. June 17 to report a fraud.

In January, a business check was written to a medical supplier for $820.07. The check was voided on Feb. 13, 2018 for being lost/not received by the medical supplier and a new check was issued.

The lost/stolen check was altered to $6,820.07 and cashed on June 14, 2019 by an unknown suspect.

This incident is under investigation.

Man steals chairs and then leaves them out in broad daylight….hmm

Deputies responded to Ace Hardware, 584 N. Lapeer Rd., at 5:04 p.m. June 20 for a retail fraud report.

Management reported that a white male in a blue pickup truck stole six plastic lawn chairs from the outdoor display and fled the scene without paying.

Deputies searched the area and located the suspect’s pickup truck parked in the driveway of a private residence in the 1000 block of Detroit Ave. in Orion Township. After deputies spotted the stolen chairs in the backyard, the driver of the pickup, a Lake Orion man, 33, admitted to stealing the chairs.

The man was cited for driving on a suspended license, retail fraud 3rd degree and improper license plates.

The man was released from the scene with a court date for the charges.

Young man enlists help from buddies

Deputies responded to the intersection of Heather Lake Drive and Clarkston Road at 6:20 p.m. June 20 for a fight in progress.

After responding deputies deescalated the situation, they separated the people involved and conducted interviews.

It was revealed that the two suspects in a truck became involved in a road rage incident with a 17-year-old male driver on Brown Road near Baldwin Road. The suspects began to follow the 17-year-old demanding he pull over to fight.

The 17-year-old continued to drive on, even driving through Baldwin Commons in an attempt to evade the other motorist. When the 17-year-old pulled back onto Baldwin, he realized the vehicle continued to follow him.

As the 17-year-old got closer to his home address, he called friends and told them he was being threatened by another driver. The friends, 22- and 26-year-old males, met the driver on Clarkston Road at the entrance to the Heather Lake Subdivision. When the 17-year-old pulled over to meet his friends, the suspects exited their vehicle and a fight ensued.

A 16-year-old juvenile suspect was released to his father.

Deputies completed a report and the victims refused to press charges on the juvenile.

Accident leads to arrest on warrant

Deputies responded to Lapeer and Silverbell roads at 8:05 p.m. June 21 for a two-vehicle traffic crash.

A LEIN check of the drivers involved revealed that one of them, a Lake Orion man, 37, had a valid warrant out of Oakland County Friend of the Court.

The man was placed under arrest and lodged at the Oakland County jail on his warrant for failing to follow the court order.

It was not just the echo tracking her

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Barrington Circle at 5:46 p.m. June 22 for a larceny report.

An Orion Township woman, 37, reported her new Amazon Echo was missing. She last saw it in the livingroom the previous night when she went to bed at 9 p.m. That morning, at 7 a.m., the victim noticed it was missing.

It was then learned that other property was missing as well. Deputies have a suspect.

This incident is under investigation.

The Lake Orion Police Dept. (LOPD)

responded to 134 calls from June 17-23, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Accidents: 5

Hit and run occurs on the lake

The LOPD was dispatched at 4:37 p.m. June 18 to take a report of a watercraft striking a moored swim platform, causing minor damage in front of a lakefront residence.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. June 14 and the homeowner captured the event on a home security camera system.

The investigating officer was able to identify and locate the boat owner.

The incident is under investigation.

Erratic driving leads directly to jail

LOPD officers were advised by dispatch at 10:51 a.m. June 20 of a vehicle driving erratically and running off roadways, striking a mailbox and a guard rail, but continuing to drive away from the scene.

A concerned citizen was following the vehicle and reporting the damage and driving behavior to the dispatcher.

Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Axford St., near W. Flint St. The driver, a Lake Orion woman, 20, could barely walk and had slurred speech. While alcohol was not a factor, the driver was determined to be under the influence of an unknown drug.

The driver was arrested for OWPD (Operating with the Presence of Drugs) and lodged at the Oakland County jail.

Blood /drug results are pending.

A less drunk man cannot be the DD

An LOPD officer was conducting traffic enforcement on M-24 at 2:16 a.m. June 21 when he observed a southbound vehicle approaching Atwater Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed into the center turn lane and then veered back into the inside southbound lane.

Once the vehicle was pulled over, the driver, an Oxford Township man, 47, told the officer his two passengers were drunk and he was the designated driver.

The driver appeared intoxicated himself and failed roadside sobriety tests.

The driver was arrested with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. He was lodged at the Oakland County jail.

Another LOPD officer drove the passengers to a nearby motel where they were staying.

There’s no such thing as free money

A Lake Orion woman, 19, came to the LOPD at 9 a.m. June 21 to make a report.

The woman had received a check for over $2,000 from a company stating she should cash the check and buy specific pet care products for testing. She was instructed to mail some of the money to a person out of state, and keep the remainder of the money as potential long-term employment testing products.

After following the instructions, she was notified by her bank that the check was fraudulent.

Smoking boat has electrical issues

The LOPD was dispatched to a report of a possible boat fire on Lake Orion at 7:14 p.m. June 21.

Officers responded in the LOPD police boat and located the 17-foot fiberglass outboard boat near the shoreline by Lake Street.

A fellow boater had assisted a Pontiac man, 29, who was operating the boat, and his passengers to shore.

Orion Township Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. They determined there was not a fire, but instead an electrical issue had melted wires in the area of the motor, causing it to smoke.

The marine officers towed the boat to shore where the owner was able to remove it.

Youth arrested for possession

An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on S. Broadway (M-24) near Atwater Street at 11:12 p.m. June 21.

With a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the driver, a Pontiac youth, 17, admitted to recently smoking. Marijuana and paraphernalia were seen in plain sight. He was determined to be under the influence and arrested.

The teen was lodged at the Oakland County jail for OWPD and possession of marijuana. Blood results are pending.

Unwelcome news awaits woman

A Bellevue Island woman, 34, reported to the LOPD at 11:19 p.m. June 21 that someone had entered her home and took her large screen TV and game system.

The arriving officer found that the door was forced open. The occurred sometime between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. that day.

Nothing else appeared to be missing.

Man lurking makes girls uncomfortable

Three young teenage girls from Orion Township and Shelby Township were at the carnival and reported to police at 9:10 p.m. June 22 that a man was staring at them in an uncomfortable way and was following them.

The girls first spotted the man near Front St. at Broadway and as they started walking north on Broadway, he followed them. When the girls spotted two LOPD foot-patrol officers in the immediate area, they reported the incident to them.

The officers located and detained the Orion Township man, 50, for questioning. He is known to officers as he has a mental illness.

The girls reported the man never spoke to them or touched them. They were just very uncomfortable with his presence.

Officers escorted the man from the carnival area, telling him to leave and not return to the carnival . Officers will follow up with the man’s family members.